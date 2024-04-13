Faja Bar

$169.85 +

Everything you need to make your fajitas, including grilled skirt steak, grilled chicken breast, your choice of tortillas, rice, beans and all the sides; lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, sour cream, tortilla chips, red salsa, grilled brown salsa and sopapillas for dessert (thick fried tortillas w/ cinnamon & sugar). Consider adding drinks & Be sure to purchase chafing dishes if you'll need them (from the Miscellaneous category).