Frontier Restaurant and Bar 12945 Indiana 57
Appetizers
Main Courses
Steaks & Chops
Fish & Seafood
Entrees
Sandwiches
Sides/Extras
Apple Sauce
$2.99
Sauteed Mushrooms
$2.99
Creamy Slaw
$2.99
Vinegar Slaw
$2.99
Steamed Broccoli
$2.99
Home Chips
$2.99
Seafood Pasta
$2.99
Sauteed Onions
$2.99
French Fries
$2.99
German Fries
$2.99
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
$2.99
Baked Potato
$2.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Loaded Baked Potato
$3.99
Mayonaise
$0.49
Salad Dressing
$0.99
Cheese
$0.49
Sauces
$0.99
Sour Cream
$0.49
Real Butter
$0.59
Bacon
$1.49
Hot Cheese Sauce
$3.49
Extra Chicken or Beef
$3.99
Green Beans
$2.99
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer
Bottle Amberbock
$3.50
Bottle Angry Orchard
$5.00
Bottle Blue Moon
$5.00
Bottle Bud Light
$3.25
Bottle Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Bottle Budweiser
$3.25
Bottle Busch Light
$2.75
Bottle Coors Light
$3.25
Bottle Corona
$5.00
Bottle Dos Equis
$5.00
Bottle Gerst
$5.00
Bottle Goose Beer Hug
$6.00
Bottle Heineken
$5.00
Bottle Land Shark
$5.00
Bottle Mango Cart
$6.00
Bottle Mich Gold
$3.50
Bottle Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Bottle Miller High Life
$2.75
Bottle Miller Lite
$3.25
Bottle Modelo
$5.00
Bottle Pacifico
$5.00
Bottle Space Dust
$6.00
Bottle Stella Artois
$5.00
Bottle Summer Shandy
$4.00
Bottle Yueng Flight
$4.00
Bottle Yuengling
$3.50
Bottle Zombie Dust
$6.00
6pk Domestic
$10.00
12pk Domestic
$16.00
Case Domestic
$30.00
6pk Import
$13.00
12pk Import
$22.00
Bottle of Ski
$2.91
Canned Beer
Draft Beer
Cocktails
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.00
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Banana Split
$7.00
Big Red
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$5.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Jackie Chan
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.00
Liquid Cocaine
$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Margarita Cabo
$10.00
Margarita Jose
$7.00
Margarita Well
$6.00
Cosmo
$6.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$6.00
Pina Colada
$6.00
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$6.00
Screwdriver
$4.25
Sex on the Beach
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$4.50
Washington Apple
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.00
White Russian
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$7.00
Butter Crown
$7.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.00
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Frontier Margarita
$6.00
Whiskey
Well Bourbon
$4.00
Well Scotch
$4.00
1972 Small Batch
$8.00
American Honey
$6.00
Angel's Envy
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$9.00
Buffalo Trace
$7.00
Bulleit Rye
$7.00
Bulliet
$7.00
Canadian Club
$5.00
Crown Reserve
$9.00
Crown Royal
$6.50
Dewar's
$7.00
Dickel
$7.00
Dickel Barrel Select
$7.00
Dough Ball
$6.00
Early Times
$5.00
Evan Williams
$5.00
Fireball
$5.00
Four Roses
$5.50
Four Roses Small Batch
$7.00
Gentleman Jack
$7.00
Glenlivet
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Fire
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.00
Jim Beam
$5.50
Jim Beam Fire
$5.50
Kessler
$5.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Knob's Creek Rye
$9.00
Maker's Mark
$7.00
Red Stag
$5.50
Seagram 7
$5.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
St. Elmo
$6.00
VO
$5.00
Wild Turkey
$6.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$9.00
Woodford Double Oak
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
Old Forester
$7.00
Longbranch
$9.00
Double Well Bourbon
$7.17
Double Well Scotch
$7.39
Double 1972 Small Batch
$14.78
Double American Honey
$11.09
Double Angel's Envy
$16.62
Double Basil Hayden
$16.62
Double Buffalo Trace
$12.94
Double Bulleit Rye
$12.94
Double Bulliet
$12.94
Double Canadian Club
$9.23
Double Crown Reserve
$16.62
Double Crown Royal
$12.01
Double Dewar's
$12.94
Double Dickel
$12.94
Double Dickel Barrel Select
$12.94
Double Dough Ball
$11.09
Double Early Times
$9.23
Double Evan Williams
$9.23
Double Fireball
$9.23
Double Four Roses
$10.17
Double Four Roses Small Batch
$12.94
Double Gentleman Jack
$12.94
Double Glenlivet
$12.94
Double Jack Daniels
$11.09
Double Jack Daniels Fire
$11.09
Double Jameson
$11.09
Double Jameson Orange
$11.09
Double Jim Beam
$10.17
Double Jim Beam Fire
$10.17
Double Kessler
$9.23
Double Knob Creek
$16.62
Double Knob's Creek Rye
$16.62
Double Maker's Mark
$12.94
Double Red Stag
$10.17
Double Seagram 7
$9.23
Double Southern Comfort
$9.23
Double St. Elmo
$11.09
Double VO
$9.23
Double Wild Turkey
$11.09
Double Wild Turkey Rare Breed
$16.62
Double Woodford Double Oak
$16.62
Double Woodford Reserve
$14.78
Vodka
Well Vodka
$4.00
Absolute
$5.50
Cucumber Vodka
$5.00
Deep Eddy
$5.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Kettle One
$6.00
Pinnacle Habanero
$5.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.00
Stolli
$10.00
Tito's
$6.00
Double Well Vodka
$7.17
Double Absolut
$9.86
Double Cucumber Vodka
$8.96
Double Deep Eddy
$8.96
Double Grey Goose
$16.13
Double Kettle One
$10.75
Double Pinnacle Whipped
$8.96
Double Pinnacle Habanero
$8.96
Double Stolli
$17.92
Double Tito's
$10.75
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Liqueurs
Wine (Glass)
Wine (Bottle)
Daily Specials
Country Fried Steak
$9.99Out of stock
Sandwich Special
$10.29
Daily Lunch Special
$9.99
Daily Dinner Special
$12.99
$3 25oz Cans
$3.09
8pc Monday Night Fried Chicken
$22.66
12pc Monday Night Fried Chicken
$31.93
Busch Light Bucket
$12.00
pork steak lunch
$9.99Out of stock
Salisbury steak
$9.99
Open face lunch
$11.99
Cajun Shrimp 🍤 Pasta
$17.99
Wed night bucket
$10.00
Filet Special
$29.99
Margo cart pint
$3.00
