Appetizers

Wings

$10.98+

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$11.98

Buffalo Tenders

$9.98

Stuffed Jalapeno Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Crab Rolls

$9.98

Catfish Nuggets

$10.98

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.98

Gees O'Pete Pretzel

$13.98

Onion Rings

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Potato Skins

$8.98

Cheese Balls

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Jalapeños rolls

$9.69

Salad/Soups

Side Salad

$3.99

Caesar Side Salad

$3.99

Spinach Side Salad

$5.83

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Black & Bleu Salad

$15.99

Frontier Chicken Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$8.99

BBQ Fiesta Salad

$13.49

Spinach Salad

$10.99

Soup of the Day

$3.99+

Main Courses

Steaks & Chops

14oz Frontier Ribeye

$27.99

16oz Frontier Ribeye

$34.99

18oz Frontier Ribeye

$39.99

8oz Filet Mignon

$38.99

12oz Sirloin

$24.99

12oz Pork Steak

$11.99

Porterhouse Pork Chop

$22.99Out of stock

14oz Prime Rib

$29.99

16oz Prime Rib

$36.99

Fish & Seafood

Fried Catfish

$13.99+

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

Fried Atlantic Cod

$17.99

Baked Atlantic Cod

$17.99

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Carbonara A La Frontier

$15.99

Entrees

Southern Fried Chicken

$10.99+

Smoked BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$14.99

Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.99

Smothered Bourbon Chicken

$15.99

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$15.99

Open-Face Roast Beef

$13.58

Burgers

Daylight Burger

$12.99

Big Tex Burger

$13.99

Bronco Burger

$13.49

Classic American Burger

$9.99+

Sandwiches

Philly Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Chicken Philly

$11.99

Deluxe Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Cajun Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.99

Pork Tenderloin

$8.99

Loaded Pulled Pork

$8.99

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken Bandit

$11.99

Greek Gyro

$11.99

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Desserts

Kahlua Brownie A La Mode

$5.99

Lemon Cheesecake

$5.82Out of stock

Sides/Extras

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.99

Creamy Slaw

$2.99

Vinegar Slaw

$2.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Home Chips

$2.99

Seafood Pasta

$2.99

Sauteed Onions

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

German Fries

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Mayonaise

$0.49

Salad Dressing

$0.99

Cheese

$0.49

Sauces

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.49

Real Butter

$0.59

Bacon

$1.49

Hot Cheese Sauce

$3.49

Extra Chicken or Beef

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.81

Lemonade

$2.81

Coffee

$2.81

Milk

$2.81

Orange Juice

$2.81

Mtn Dew

$2.81

Coke

$2.81

Diet Coke

$2.81

Sprite

$2.81

Mr. Pibb

$2.81

Water

Root Beer

$2.81

Cherry Coke

$2.81

Cranberry

$2.81

Bar Menu

Bottled Beer

Bottle Amberbock

$3.50

Bottle Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bottle Blue Moon

$5.00

Bottle Bud Light

$3.25

Bottle Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Bottle Budweiser

$3.25

Bottle Busch Light

$2.75

Bottle Coors Light

$3.25

Bottle Corona

$5.00

Bottle Dos Equis

$5.00

Bottle Gerst

$5.00

Bottle Goose Beer Hug

$6.00

Bottle Heineken

$5.00

Bottle Land Shark

$5.00

Bottle Mango Cart

$6.00

Bottle Mich Gold

$3.50

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Bottle Miller High Life

$2.75

Bottle Miller Lite

$3.25

Bottle Modelo

$5.00

Bottle Pacifico

$5.00

Bottle Space Dust

$6.00

Bottle Stella Artois

$5.00

Bottle Summer Shandy

$4.00

Bottle Yueng Flight

$4.00

Bottle Yuengling

$3.50

Bottle Zombie Dust

$6.00

6pk Domestic

$10.00

12pk Domestic

$16.00

Case Domestic

$30.00

6pk Import

$13.00

12pk Import

$22.00

Bottle of Ski

$2.91

Canned Beer

24oz Can Bud Light

$4.13

24oz Can Budweiser

$4.13

24oz Busch Light

$4.13

24oz Can Michelob Ultra

$4.61

24oz Can Miller Lite

$4.13

24oz Can Coors Light

$4.13

24oz Can PBR

$4.13

16oz Can White Claw

$5.25

12oz Can High Noon

$5.25

14.9oz Can Guinness

$5.00

Draft Beer

Draft Yuengling Flight

$4.75+

Draft Mango Cart

$5.75+

Draft Space Dust

$5.75+

Draft Coors Light

$3.50+

Draft Amberbock

$3.50+

Draft Busch Light

$3.00+

Draft Yuengling

$3.75+

Draft Michelob Ultra

$4.75+

Draft Breckenridge

$5.00+

Cocktails

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Banana Split

$7.00

Big Red

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Jackie Chan

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Margarita Cabo

$10.00

Margarita Jose

$7.00

Margarita Well

$6.00

Cosmo

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Pina Colada

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

Screwdriver

$4.25

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Butter Crown

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Frontier Margarita

$6.00

Whiskey

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

1972 Small Batch

$8.00

American Honey

$6.00

Angel's Envy

$9.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Reserve

$9.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Dewar's

$7.00

Dickel

$7.00

Dickel Barrel Select

$7.00

Dough Ball

$6.00

Early Times

$5.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Four Roses

$5.50

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Fire

$5.50

Kessler

$5.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob's Creek Rye

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Red Stag

$5.50

Seagram 7

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

St. Elmo

$6.00

VO

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Longbranch

$9.00

Double Well Bourbon

$7.17

Double Well Scotch

$7.39

Double 1972 Small Batch

$14.78

Double American Honey

$11.09

Double Angel's Envy

$16.62

Double Basil Hayden

$16.62

Double Buffalo Trace

$12.94

Double Bulleit Rye

$12.94

Double Bulliet

$12.94

Double Canadian Club

$9.23

Double Crown Reserve

$16.62

Double Crown Royal

$12.01

Double Dewar's

$12.94

Double Dickel

$12.94

Double Dickel Barrel Select

$12.94

Double Dough Ball

$11.09

Double Early Times

$9.23

Double Evan Williams

$9.23

Double Fireball

$9.23

Double Four Roses

$10.17

Double Four Roses Small Batch

$12.94

Double Gentleman Jack

$12.94

Double Glenlivet

$12.94

Double Jack Daniels

$11.09

Double Jack Daniels Fire

$11.09

Double Jameson

$11.09

Double Jameson Orange

$11.09

Double Jim Beam

$10.17

Double Jim Beam Fire

$10.17

Double Kessler

$9.23

Double Knob Creek

$16.62

Double Knob's Creek Rye

$16.62

Double Maker's Mark

$12.94

Double Red Stag

$10.17

Double Seagram 7

$9.23

Double Southern Comfort

$9.23

Double St. Elmo

$11.09

Double VO

$9.23

Double Wild Turkey

$11.09

Double Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$16.62

Double Woodford Double Oak

$16.62

Double Woodford Reserve

$14.78

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolute

$5.50

Cucumber Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Kettle One

$6.00

Pinnacle Habanero

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Stolli

$10.00

Tito's

$6.00

Double Well Vodka

$7.17

Double Absolut

$9.86

Double Cucumber Vodka

$8.96

Double Deep Eddy

$8.96

Double Grey Goose

$16.13

Double Kettle One

$10.75

Double Pinnacle Whipped

$8.96

Double Pinnacle Habanero

$8.96

Double Stolli

$17.92

Double Tito's

$10.75

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Beefeater's

$5.50

Bombay

$5.50

Double Well Gin

$7.17

Double Tanqueray

$10.75

Double Beefeater's

$9.86

Double Bombay

$9.86

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Captain Private

$7.00

Malibu

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

Double Well Rum

$7.17

Double Bacardi

$10.75

Double Captain Morgan

$9.86

Double Captain Private

$12.55

Double Malibu

$8.96

Double Sailor Jerry

$8.96

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Patron

$10.00

Casamigo

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Cabo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$5.00

Double Well Tequila

$7.17

Double Patron

$17.92

Double Casamigo

$17.92

Double Don Julio

$17.92

Double Cabo

$14.34

Double Jose Cuervo

$8.96

Liqueurs

Well Amaretto

$4.25

Disaronno

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Brandy

$8.00

Jager

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Double Well Amaretto

$6.96

Double Disaronno

$10.44

Double Bailey's

$10.44

Double Brandy

$13.92

Double Jager

$10.44

Double Rumplemintz

$8.70

Double Kahlua

$10.44

Wine (Glass)

Glass Moscato

$5.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Glass Chardonnay

$5.00

Glass Cabernet

$5.00

Glass Merlot

$5.00

Glass White Zin

$5.00

Wine (Bottle)

Bottle Moscato

$18.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$18.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$18.00

Bottle Cabernet

$18.00

Bottle Merlot

$18.00

Bottle White Zin

$18.00

Daily Specials

Country Fried Steak

$9.99Out of stock

Sandwich Special

$10.29

Daily Lunch Special

$9.99

Daily Dinner Special

$12.99

$3 25oz Cans

$3.09

8pc Monday Night Fried Chicken

$22.66

12pc Monday Night Fried Chicken

$31.93

Busch Light Bucket

$12.00

pork steak lunch

$9.99Out of stock

Salisbury steak

$9.99

Open face lunch

$11.99

Cajun Shrimp 🍤 Pasta

$17.99

Wed night bucket

$10.00

Filet Special

$29.99

Margo cart pint

$3.00