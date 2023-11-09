Frostology 1856 Harvard Ave
Pizza
7" Pizza
- 7" Classic BBQ Pizza$12.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and smoked brisket
- 7" Smoky Salmon Delight$14.00
Creamy garlic sauce, smoked salmon, dill
- 7" Turkey Rancher$11.99
Ranch dressing, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese
- 7" BBQ Chicken Supreme$13.99
BBQ sauce, pulled chicken, red onions
- 7" Pulled Pork Paradise$12.49
Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, pulled pork
- 7" Build Your Own Pizza$9.99
Create your own masterpiece with your choice of toppings, tomato sauce base
10" Pizza
- 10" Classic BBQ Pizza$16.99
- 10" Smoky Salmon Delight$18.99
- 10" Turkey Rancher$15.99
- 10" BBQ Chicken Supreme$17.99
- 10" Pulled Pork Paradise$16.49
- 10" Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
12" Pizza
- 12" Classic BBQ Pizza$19.99
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and smoked brisket
- 12" Smoky Salmon Delight$21.99
Creamy garlic sauce, smoked salmon, dill
- 12" Turkey Rancher$18.99
Ranch dressing, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese
- 12" BBQ Chicken Supreme$20.99
BBQ sauce, pulled chicken, red onions
- 12" Pulled Pork Paradise$19.49
Sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, pulled pork
- 12" Build Your Own Pizza$16.99
Create your own masterpiece with your choice of toppings, tomato sauce base
18" Pizza
- 18" Classic BBQ Pizza$26.99
- 18" Smoky Salmon Delight$28.99
- 18" Turkey Rancher$24.99
- 18" BBQ Chicken Supreme$27.99
- 18" Pulled Pork Paradise$25.49
- 18" Build Your Own Pizza$22.99
