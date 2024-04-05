Frosty Ladyz Food Trailer- Check IG for our weekly locations
Spring/Summer Menu
Hot Dogs
Sausage Hoagies
Chili Bowl
Drinks
Gourmet Loaded Nachos
- Honey Sriracha Grilled Chicken Nachos$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, poblano avocado ranch and our homemade honey Sriracha Sauce
- Loaded Veggie Nachos$12.00+
Our Signature Nacho Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, black beans, corn, guacamole, white queso cheese crumbles, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream, and poblano avocado ranch sauce
- Grilled Jalapeño Nachos$16.00+
Your choice of protein covered with our Signature Nacho Cheese Sauce, Pico de Gallo, pepper jack cheese crumbles, sour cream, grilled jalapeños, and Poblano avocado ranch sauce
- Grilled Jerk BBQ Nachos$16.00+
Your choice of protein covered with our Signature Nacho Cheese Sauce, Mango Salsa, queso cheese crumbles, corn & black beans, sour cream, and our Signature Jerk BBQ Sauce
- Surf & Turf Loaded Nachos$25.00+
- Classic Nachos$16.00+
Lets make it Simple? Go Classic! Your choice of protein with our Signature Nacho Cheese Sauce, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, and sour cream.
- Chips & Cheese$5.00
Got a Snack craving? White corn tortilla chips covered with our Signature Nacho Cheese Sauce
Italian Icees
Specialty Icees
- Strawberry After Dark$7.00+
Stawberry Italian Icee, drizzled with dark chocolate syrup and chocolate covered strawberry rice krispy treat
- Secret Beach Crunch$7.00+
Secret Beach Icee with Cotton Candy Crunch topping
- Mango in the Hole$7.00+
Mango Icee, fresh diced mango chunks, homemade frosty sauce
- Pineapple Bowl$25.00
- Frosty Flight$15.00
Winter Menu
Hot Dogs
Sausage Hoagies
Chili Bowl
Drinks
Gourmet Loaded Nachos
