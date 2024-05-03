Frosty Mug Sports Bar
Beverages (FM-O)
Appetizers (O)
- Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls$11.25
Our Santa Fe eggrolls are stuffed with chicken, cheese, black beans, jalapenos, red peppers, corn and seasonings. Served with a side of each chipotle ranch, queso and guacamole
- Onion Ring Basket$8.99
Served with a side of Chipotle Ranch.
- Cheese Curds$9.99
Served with your choice of Honey Mustard or Ranch,
- Pretzel Bites$12.99
- Loaded Fries$13.99
A basket of our fries, covered with queso, cheddar jack, bacon bits & sour cream.
- Chili Cheese Fries$13.99
A basket of our fries, covered with pork green chili, cheddar jack & sour cream.
Chicken (O)
Pizza (O)
- Build Your Own$13.99
Your choice of 2 toppings. Each additional topping $1.00
- Pepperoni Lovers$14.99
Double pepperoni for YOU pepperoni lovers.
- Meat Lovers$15.49
Pepperoni, ground beef, diced ham & italian sausage.
- Leaning Tower of Pizza$16.49
Pepperoni, italian sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms & diced tomatoes.
- Javi's Chorizo Deluxe$16.99
(No pizza sauce or mozzerella on this one) Mad with Chip Salsa, Chorizo, Cheddar jack, Jalapenos, red onions, green peppers & topped with crumbled queso fresco.
Burgers (O)
- Cheese Burger$12.99
Your choice of Cheese.
- Guac & Roll$14.59
Pepper Jack cheese, chorizo, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions, chipotle mayo & guacamole
- It's Not My 1st Rodeo$14.59
Cheddar jack, bbq sauce, bacon & an onion ring.
- Rise & Shine$13.89
Your choice of cheese, topped with hashbrowns, 2 strips of bacon & an egg cooked to order.
- Nebraska Burger$15.99
Cheddar jack, crumbled ground beef, queso, green peppers & onions.
- I'm Hungry$15.99
Pepper jack, american, bratwurst & chipotle mayo.
- Sassy Burger$14.59
Bacon bits, mushrooms & bleu cheese crumbles.
Sonoran Dogs (O)
Prime Time Sandwiches (O)
- Chicken Avocado Melt$14.99
Grilled sourdough bread with crispy chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, sliced tomato, & 2 bacon strips. Served with our house-made ranch dressing.
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese$10.49
Our grilled sourdough bread, filled with pepper jack, cheddar jack, american & swiss cheeses.
- Grilled BLT$10.49
Our grilled artisan whole wheat bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
- Country Fried Steak Melt$13.49
Our grilled artisan whole wheat bread, a country fried steak fritter, pepper jack cheese & chipotle mayo.
Salads (O)
- Chicken Spinach Salad$12.89
A bed of spinach topped with a sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, mushrooms & sliced red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Elkhorn Fried Chicken Salad$13.89
A bed of romaine blended spring mix with crispy chicken, bacon bits, cheddar jack, sliced red onions, diced tomatoes, sliced green peppers, & croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Cobb Salad$13.49
A bed of romaine blended spring mix topped with a sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, slice red onions, sliced avocado & cheddar jack. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad$13.99
A bed of romaine blended spring mix topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, cheddar jack, sliced avocado, fried tortilla strips & drizzled with chipotle ranch.
KIDS (FM - O)
Desserts (O)
- Funnel Fries$8.99
Covered with powdered sugar with a side of caramel & condensed milk. Add a scoop of our house specialty flavored ice cream for an additional $2.79
- Cinnamon Roll Sundae$8.99
1 scoop of our house flavor ice cream with our house cinnamon roll.
- 1 Scoop Ice Cream$3.59
House flavor - locally sourced from Helados Locos, our Crazy Ice Cream shop.
- Float$7.59
2 scoops of our house flavor ice cream topped with your choice of soda.