Frosty Mugs
Burgers
- Bacon & Cheddar lot-o-burger$7.50
5 oz omaha hereford beef pattie with cheddar cheese and bacon
- Bbq burger$6.25
5oz hereford pattie with bbq pork
- breakfast burger$7.75
5oz pattie, bacon, cheese, tots, egg
- double lot-o-burger$7.50
2 5oz patties, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, mustard, mayo
- chili burger$6.65
5 oz patties, chili
- hawaiian burger$6.25
5 oz pattie, lettuce, tomato, onion, pinapple
- lot-o-burger$6.25
5oz pattie, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard
- Mushroom & swiss burger$7.00
5 oz patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayo
- lettuce wrap burger$6.00
5 oz pattie, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
- triple lot-o-burger$8.75
1 lb burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard
- pattie melt$7.99
double meat w/grill onion pepper, pepper sauce
- texas burger$6.99
oring, chipole bbq, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, bacon
Fry Bowls
- BBQ bowl$7.30
fries, nacho cheese, bbq pork
- buffalo chicken bowl$7.99
fries, nacho cheese, chicken, jalapeno, bacon bits
- fiesta bowl$7.25
fries, bacon, jalapeno, nacho, tomato, nacho
- bussin shrimp bowl$8.25
fries, shrimp, nacho cheese, jalapeno
- grilled chicken bacon ranch bowl$7.99
chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, fries nacho cheese
- heavy weight bowl$8.50
fries, ham, turkey, bacon, olives, sour cream
- jala 4 help bowl$7.50
fries, jalapenos, chicken, buffalo sauce, tomato, ranch
- philly cheesesteak fries$8.50
fries, philly meat, grill onions and pepper, brown gravy
- roast beef bowl$7.50
fries, brown gravy, grilled onion
- rockin bowl$7.00
fries, chili, cheese sauce, jalapeno, onion, sour cream
- cowamonga bowl$7.50
- fried chicken bowl$7.99
Hot dog
- Bbq Dog$3.49
bbq sauce, hotdog, sport peppers, onion
- corndog$2.25
honey cornbread
- chicago dog$4.50
mustard, relish, poppy seed, pickle spear, onion, sport pepper
- chili on bun$1.99
homemade chili
- chili dog$3.49
chili, hot dog
- hot dog$2.50
all beef hotdog
- lot-o-dog$4.50
hotdog, mayo, mustard, tomato, onion, pickle spear, fried onion
- Nacho weiner$3.75
hotdog, chili, cheese, corn chip
- salty dog$4.00
onions, bacon bits
- saukraut dog$3.75
saurkraut, relish, mustard
Nachos
Sandwich, poboys, wraps
- Bbq on a bun$5.50
bbq pork, bbq sauce
- BLT sandwich$5.49
thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Bologna sandwich$1.75
two slice of bologna, Mayo or Mustard
- burger wrap$6.25
5oz burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup
- club sandwich$6.75
turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- club wrap$6.75
turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- country fried steak sandwich$6.99
6oz steak, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- fried chicken wrap$6.60
lettuce, tomato, chicken tender, mayo
- catfish on a bun$7.50
catfish, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 12" catfish poboy$13.75
catfish, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 12" chicken tender poboy$11.50
chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 12" club poboy$13.50
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- 12" grilled chicken poboy$11.50
chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 12" ham poboy$11.25
ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 12" burger poboy$12.50
2 5oz burger, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickle, onion, mustard
- 12" philly steak & cheese$13.50
philly meat, grilled onion, peppers,
- 12" pulled pork poboy$11.50
pulled pork, bbq sauce
- 12" roast beef poboy$13.50
shaved roast beef, gravy, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 12" shrimp poboy$13.75
shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Grilled Cheese$2.50
- grilled chicken wrap$6.60
grilled chicken, wrap, lettuce, tomato, dreesing
- 6" catfish poboy$7.50
catfish, lettuce, tomato, mayo,
- 6" chcien tender poboy$6.49
3 tender, lettuce tomato, mayo
- 6" club poboy$7.25
pilled high with ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato
- 6" grilled chicken poboy$6.25
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- 6" ham poboy$6.49
ham, lettuce,tomato, mayo
- 6" burger poboy$6.99
5 oz pattie, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo
- 6" philly poboy$7.25
grilled onion, peppers, and cheese
- 6" pulled pork poboy$6.50
pulled pork, mayo, bbq sauce
- philly on a bun$10.99
grilled onions, peppers, and cheese
- philly cheesesteak wrap$7.00
grilled onion, peppers, and cheese
- roast beef sandwich$6.25
gravy, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- shrimp sandwich$7.75
lettuce, tomato, mayo
- shrimp wrap$7.75
lettuce, tomato. mayo
- chicken philly$7.25
grilled chicken, onions, pepper, white american
- 12" chicken philly$13.50
grilled chicken, onions, pepper, white american
- 6" roast beef poboy$7.25
- 6" shrimp poboy$7.75
- ham sandwich$6.49
- spam sandwich$2.49
- open face roast beef$7.25
- ribeye$10.45
- fried lotto chicken sandwach$8.99
- grilled lotto chicken sandwich$8.99
- 6" flip$8.99
- 12" flip$15.99
Sides
Salad
Appetizer
- frito pie$4.35
chili, nacho cheese
- cheese stick$4.49
5 stick served with marinara
- chicken nugget$3.49
4 chicken nuggets
- nacho & cheese large$5.20
corn chip, nacho cheese
- nacho & cheese small$3.00
corn chip, nacho cheese
- Onion rings$3.25
beer and wiskey batteried onion
- pizza stick$2.75
- pickle spears$3.49
- chicken strip$5.25
- mac and cheese bites$4.99
Basket
Float
Freeze
Shakes
- tom cat freeze$5.50
- red peppermint shakes$5.50
- oreo cheesecake shake$6.25
- blue berry cheesecake shake$6.50
- apple pie shake$6.25
- green mint shake$5.50
- green mint with chocolate chips shake$6.25
- birthday shake$6.50
- banana split shake$6.50
- strawberry shake$5.50
- cherry cheesecake shake$6.50
- strawberry cheesecake shake$6.50
- red mint with chocolate chip shake$6.25
- coffee shake$5.50
- cotton candy shake$6.25
- cookie dough shake$6.25
- cake batter shake$6.50
- cheese cake shake$6.25
- nutter butter shake$5.50
- salted carmel shake$5.50
- blue berry shake$5.50
- fruit loop shake$6.25
- oreo shake$6.25
- peach shake$5.50
- pineapple shake$5.50
- brownie shake$6.25
- sundae
- king cake shake$6.00
- vanilla moon pie shake$6.00
- banana moon pie shake$6.00
- chocolate moon pie shake$6.00
Sundae
- reese sundae$4.75
- cherry sundae$4.25
- fruit loop sudae$4.50
- orea sundae$4.75
- peach sundae$4.25
- vanilla sundae$4.00
- carmel sundae$4.25
- banana sundae$4.25
- M&M sundae$4.75
- sprinkles sundae$4.50
- pineapple sundae$4.75
- hot fudge sundae$4.25
- red mint sundae$4.25
- chocolate sundae$4.25
- green mint with chocolate chips sundae$4.75
- blue berry cheesecake sundae$4.75
- gummi bear sundae$4.50
- strawberry(real) sundae$4.75
- nutter butter sundae$4.50
- red mint with chocolate chip sundae$4.75
- green apple & carmel sundae$5.00
- banana & peanut butter sundae$4.75
- strawberry cheesecake sundae$4.75
- cherry cheesecake sundae$4.75
- apple pie sundae$4.75
- snickers sundae$4.75
- blue berry sundae$4.50
- green mint sundae$4.25
- butterfinger sundae$4.75
- birthday cake sudae$4.75
- chocolate chip sundae$4.50
- salted carmel sundae$4.50
- butterscotch sundae$4.50
- oreo cheesecake sundae$4.75
- maple & walnut sundae$5.00
- cookie dough sundae$4.75
- banana split sundae$5.25
- cheese cake sundae$4.75
- brownie sundae$4.75
Storms
- cotton candy storms$5.50
- apple pie storms$6.00
- cookie dough storms$6.00
- banana split storms$6.50
- carmel storms$5.25
- cake batter storms$6.00
- cheesecake storms$5.75
- nutter butter storms$5.75
- salted carmel storms$5.50
- green mint storms$5.50
- snickers storms$5.75
- gummi bear storms$6.00
- oreo cheesecake storms$6.00
- banana pudding storms$5.50
- fruit loop storms$5.25
- tropical storms$6.00
- oreo storms$5.75
- M & M storms$5.75
- blueberry storms$5.50
- strawberry cheesecake storms$6.00
- cherry cheesecake storms$6.00
- blueberry cheesecake storms$6.00
- banana & peanut butter storms$6.00
- red mint with chocolate chip storms$5.75
- green mint with chocolate chips storms$5.75
- chocolate chip storm$5.25
- green apple & carmel storm$6.00
- banana with chicolate chip storm$6.00
- chocolate chip cookie storms$5.75
- green apple & carmel storms$6.00
- reese's heaven storm$6.00
- birthday cake storms$5.75
- mudd slide storm$6.50
- strawberry storm$5.50
- butterfinger storm$5.75
- pineapple storm$5.50
- brownie storm$5.75
- banana storm$5.75
- reese's storm$5.75
- real banana split storm$5.50
- kid cone$2.00
- adult cone$3.25
- waffle cone$4.25
- dip cone$4.25
- ice cream in a cup$3.00
drink menu
drinks
- sm pepsi$2.50
- sm diet pepsi$2.50
- sm dr. pepper$2.50
- sm moutian dew$2.50
- sm root beer$2.50
- sm fruit punch$2.50
- sm lemonade$2.50
- sm sweet tea$2.50
- sm unsweet$2.50
- sm 1/2 & 1/2 tea$2.50
- lg pepsi$2.99
- lg diet pepsi$2.99
- lg dr. pepper$2.99
- lg mountian dew$2.99
- lg root beer$2.99
- lg fruit punch$2.99
- lg lemonade$2.99
- lg sweet tea$2.99
- lg unsweet tea$2.99
- lg 1/2 & 1/2 tea$2.99
- bottle of water$1.35