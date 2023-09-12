Fry Day Loaded French Fries Food Truck
Entrees
BYO
A classic chili & cheddar cheese
Cali Love
Avocado poblano ranch, West Coast street corn, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, chili powder, and a lime
Caribbean Jerk
House-made jerk sauce, mango pico, lime crema & parmesan cheese, chili powder, a lime, and your choice of protein
Classic Chili Cheese
A classic chili & cheddar cheese
Creamy Alfredo
House-made alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley, yum yum sauce and your choice of protein
Kids Combo
Mango Habanero
Sweet & spicy house-made mango habanero sauce, cheddar cheese, chives, jalapeño ranch dressing, and your choice of protein
Nashville Hot Chicken
House-made slaw, all day sauce, cheddar cheese, hot Nashville inspired chicken, pickles, chili powder
Original BBQ
House-made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chives, ranch dressing, and your choice of protein
Pizza Day
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & Italian sausage, powdered parmesan cheese, and chili flakes
Plain Fries
Rodeo Bacon
Jalapeño ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese
Veggie Lovers
Blistered stir fried veggie blend, vegan pepper jack cheese with plant based meat
Mamba Wings
Savor an half dozen of our Sweet Chili Habanero Wings paired with fries drizzled in mango habanero sauce.