Entrees

BYO

$15.95

A classic chili & cheddar cheese

Cali Love

$15.95

Avocado poblano ranch, West Coast street corn, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, chili powder, and a lime

Caribbean Jerk

$15.95

House-made jerk sauce, mango pico, lime crema & parmesan cheese, chili powder, a lime, and your choice of protein

Classic Chili Cheese

$15.95

A classic chili & cheddar cheese

Creamy Alfredo

$15.95

House-made alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley, yum yum sauce and your choice of protein

Kids Combo

$9.95
Mango Habanero

$15.95

Sweet & spicy house-made mango habanero sauce, cheddar cheese, chives, jalapeño ranch dressing, and your choice of protein

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.95

House-made slaw, all day sauce, cheddar cheese, hot Nashville inspired chicken, pickles, chili powder

Original BBQ

$15.95

House-made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chives, ranch dressing, and your choice of protein

Pizza Day

$15.95

House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & Italian sausage, powdered parmesan cheese, and chili flakes

Plain Fries

$5.95
Rodeo Bacon

$15.95

Jalapeño ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese

Veggie Lovers

$15.95

Blistered stir fried veggie blend, vegan pepper jack cheese with plant based meat

Mamba Wings

$19.95

Savor an half dozen of our Sweet Chili Habanero Wings paired with fries drizzled in mango habanero sauce.

Desserts

Churro S'mores

$9.95

Churro fry's, chocolate sauce, marshmallow topping

Churro Scream

$9.95

Our delicious Churros with Crushed Oreos, Salted Caramel, and Ghost Marshmallow Sauce!

Drinks

Jay's Strawberry Mint Lemonade

$3.50

Chana's Watermelon Lemonade

$3.50

Tropical Pineapple Lemonade

$3.50

Passion Fruit Lemonade

$3.50

Regular Lemonade

$3.50
Shirley Temple

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00