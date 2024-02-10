Fry n Wings- Bloomingdale 369 West Army Trail Road
Fry N' Wings WEEK DEAL
CHOOSE A COMBO
- 6 Piece Boneless$11.84
6pc Boneless wings with 1 flavor, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- 6 Piece Classic Bone-in$13.84
6pc Classic (Bone-In) wings with 1 flavor, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- 8 Piece Boneless (Up to 2 Flavors)$14.44
8pc Boneless wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- 8 Piece Bone-in (Up to 2 Flavors)$16.44
8pc Classic(Bone-In) wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- 12 Piece Boneless (Up to 2 Flavors)$19.24
12pc Boneless wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- 12 Piece Bone-in (Up to 2 Flavors)$21.24
12pc Classic Bone-In wings with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- Crispy Classic Chicken Sandwich$11.29
Classic chicken sandwich with pickles in your choice of flavor, regular fries or veggie sticks, and a 20oz drink
- 3pcs Chicken Tenders$11.38
3pc crispy chicken tender with 1 flavor, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 16oz drink
- 5pcs Chicken Tenders$13.38
5pc crispy chicken tenders with 2 flavors, regular fries, or white rice, or veggie sticks, and a 16oz drink
CRISPY CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
CLASSIC BONE-IN
- 6 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$9.95
1 Flavor
- 8 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$11.95
Up to 2 Flavors
- 12 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$16.95
Up to 2 Flavors
- 20 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$28.55
Up to 4 Flavors
- 30 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$39.95
Up to 6 Flavors
- 50 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$59.95
- 75 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$84.95
- 100 PIECE CLASSIC BONE-IN$110.95
BONELESS
RICE PLATES
- Plain Rice and 1 Flavor$9.49
1 Side of plain rice and 1 Flavor of boneless chicken.
- Plain Rice and 2 Flavors$10.79
1 Side of plain rice and 2 Flavors of boneless chicken.
- Fire Wok Stir Fried Rice and 1 Flavor$9.49
1 Side of Fire Wok Fried rice and 1 Flavor of boneless chicken.
- Fire Wok Stir Fried Rice and 2 Flavors$10.79
1 Side of Fire Wok Fried rice and 2 Flavors of boneless chicken.
- Fries and 1 Flavor$9.49
1 Side of fries and 1 Flavor of boneless chicken.
- Fries and 2 Flavors$10.79
1 Side of fries and 2 Flavors of boneless chicken.
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS
FAMILY MEAL DEALS
- 30pc Bone In Family Meal$45.72
30pc Bone-in (3 flavors) 1 Large fries, 1 Veggie Sticks, and 3 Dipping Sauce
- 30pc Boneless Family Meal$39.72Out of stock
30pc Boneless, with 3 flavors, a choice of Large fries, veggie sticks, and 3 dipping sauce.
- 50pc Bone in Family Meal$73.48Out of stock
- 50pc Boneless Family Meal$69.48Out of stock
- 75pc Bone in Family Meal$106.24Out of stock
- 75pc Boneless Family Meal$102.24Out of stock
- 100pc Bone in Family Meal$140.00Out of stock
- 100pc Boneless Family Meal$135.00Out of stock
SIDES
- Fries$3.29
Regular or Large
- Plain Rice$2.50
Regular or Large
- Fire Wok Stir Fried Rice$4.49
Cook to order Fried Rice. Prepared steamed white rice, eggs, peas, carrots and green onions.
- Asian-Cajun Fried Corn$4.09+
2 PC or 5 PC 3' fried corn, seasoned with Asian Cajun, or a choice of flavor.
- Vegetable Eggrolls$2.50
Deep fried vegetable eggrolls.
- Veggie Sticks$1.99
Carrots and Celery
- Party Trays
A party tray of sides.