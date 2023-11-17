2x points for loyalty members
Fry Day Loaded French Fries Food Truck
Entrees
- BYO$15.95
A classic chili & cheddar cheese
- Cali Love$15.95
Avocado poblano ranch, West Coast street corn, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, chili powder, and a lime
- Caribbean Jerk$15.95
House-made jerk sauce, mango pico, lime crema & parmesan cheese, chili powder, a lime, and your choice of protein
- Classic Chili Cheese$15.95
A classic chili & cheddar cheese
- Creamy Alfredo$15.95
House-made alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, parsley, yum yum sauce and your choice of protein
- Kids Combo$9.95
- Mango Habanero$15.95
Sweet & spicy house-made mango habanero sauce, cheddar cheese, chives, jalapeño ranch dressing, and your choice of protein
- Nashville Hot Chicken$15.95
House-made slaw, all day sauce, cheddar cheese, hot Nashville inspired chicken, pickles, chili powder
- Original BBQ$15.95
House-made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, chives, ranch dressing, and your choice of protein
- Pizza Day$15.95
House-made pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni & Italian sausage, powdered parmesan cheese, and chili flakes
- Plain Fries$5.95
- Rodeo Bacon$15.95
Jalapeño ranch sauce, applewood smoked bacon & cheddar cheese
- Veggie Lovers$15.95
Blistered stir fried veggie blend, vegan pepper jack cheese with plant based meat
- Mamba Wings$19.95
Savor our Mamba Flavored Sweet Chili Habanero Wings paired with fries drizzled in delicious Mamba sauce, cheddar cheese, jalapeño ranch and chives.