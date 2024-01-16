Fryer Tuck's 415 W Bertrand
Fryer Tuck's Pizzas
- Friar Tuck (Meatlovers)$11.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella
- King Richard (Super Pepperoni)$16.00
Margherita pepperoni, peppered salami, genoa salami, mozzarella
- Little John (Pepperoni)$15.00
Pepperoni, Mozzarella
- Maid Marian (Margherita)$15.00
Mozzarella, Asiago, sliced Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil
- Robin Hood (White Chicken)$15.00
Chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, hot honey
- Sheriff of Nottingham (Hawaiian)$16.00
Canadian bacon, pineapple, bacon crumbles, mozzarella
- Sherwood (Supreme)$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions, olives, green peppers, mozzarella
- Sir Guy (Vegetarian)$15.00
Mushrooms, black olives, onions, banana peppers, mozzarella
- Prince John (Four Cheese)$16.00
Mozzarella, Fontina, Goat Cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano
- Sir Hiss (Mozzarella)$15.00
Mozzarella, sauce
- Green Knight (Philly Steak)$16.00
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, steak, peppers, onions.
Dessert
