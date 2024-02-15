The Food Truck Store | Wilton Manors
Food
Burgers
- CHEESEBURGER$8.90+
4.2oz Patty & American Cheese.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$10.90+
5.6oz Patty, American Cheese & Bacon.
- TFTS$14.10+
5.6oz Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Crispy Onion, Lettuce, Tomato & Thousand Island Sauce.
- MARTIN'S$12.40
Two 3oz Smashed Patties, American Cheese, Sweet Relish & Thousand Island Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
- SWEET$11.90
5.6oz Patty, American Cheese, Bacon & Caramelized Onion.
- EGGSPLOTION$11.90
5.6oz Patty, American Cheese, Bacon & Fried Egg.
- OMG$15.40+
5.6oz Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onion & Pulled Pork.
- CLASSIC$11.90
5.6oz Patty, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato.
- DESINFLUENCER$12.40
5.6oz Patty, American Cheese, Tomato, Avocado & Fried Egg.
- VIP$13.40
5.6oz Patty, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Caramelized Onion & Arugula.
- ARGENTUM$13.90
5.6oz Patty, Grilled Provolone, Red Bell Peppers, Fried Egg & “Criolla” Sauce.
- NOT BURGER$15.20
4.2oz Beyond Meat Patty, American Cheese, Crispy Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Thousand Island Sauce.
Specials
- CHICAGO$18.90
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Thick cut Bacon, Fried Egg, Chopped Red Onion & Dijonnaise Sauce.
- OKLAHOMA$13.80
Two 3oz Smashed Patties, American Cheese & Smashed Onion on a Martin’s Potato Roll.
- NEW AMSTERDAM$13.80
Two 3.5oz Patties, American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles & House sauce on a Martin’s Potato roll.
- L.A.$18.90
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Bacon Bites, Crispy Onion & Umami Ketchup Sauce.
- AMERICAN BURGER$14.90
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & Utah Fry Sauce.
- PITTSBURGH$14.90
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Chopped Onions, Lettuce, Pickles & TFTS Sauce.
- CALIFORNIA$15.90
Two 4.2oz Patties cooked with Mustard, American Cheese, Grilled Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato & Thousand Island Sauce.
- TEXAS$15.20
Two 4.2oz Patties, White American Cheese, Chopped Onion & Creamy Pepper Sauce on two pieces Texas Bread. This is a Patty Melt!
- NYC$16.40
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Chopped Red Peppers & NYC Sauce.
- ARLINGTON$15.40
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Bacon, Mushrooms, Grilled Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise, Ketchup & Mustard.
- SAN BERNARDINO$14.80
Two 4.2oz Patties, American Cheese, Chopped Onion, Ketchup & Mustard.
Sandwiches / Salads
- GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$4.25
- THE CHICK DELUXE$11.80
Chicken Tender, American Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce & TFTS Sauce on our signature Bun.
- THE CHICK TFTS$9.90
Chicken Tender, Lettuce & Mayonnaise on our signature Bun.
- THE PIG SANDWICH$9.90
Pulled pork, American Cheese & Caramelized Onion on our signature Bun.
- CAESAR SALAD$13.80
Fried Chicken Tenders, Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing.
Appetizers
- FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS WITH CRINKLE FRIES$14.75
Fried Chicken Strips (4 units). Seasoned Crinkle Fries are include.
- ONION RINGS WITH CAESAR DRESSING$9.40
- CHEESE STICKS WITH MARINARA SAUCE$9.90
- CRINCKLE FRIES$7.40
- CRINKLE FRIES WITH CHEESE$9.40
- CRINKLE FRIES WITH CHEESE AND BACON$10.80
- CRINKLE FRIES WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND PULLED PORK$11.20
- TFTS CRINKLE FRIES$9.80
Cheese Sauce, Grilled Onion & Thousand Island Sauce.
- MAC&CHEESE WEDGES WITH MARINARA SAUCE$9.90
- POTATO TATER TOTS$7.40
- SWEET POTATO$9.40
Beverages
Beer
- Draft Beer AMBER LAGER$5.00
HOP LIFE BREWING FIRE HOG American Style Amber Lager ABV: 5%
- Draft Beer IPA$7.00
HOP LIFE BREWING ZERO VIZ Style: Hazy IPA hopped with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo ABV: 6 %
- Draft Beer LAGER$5.00
HOP LIFE BREWING REEL LITE American style Lager ABV: 4.2%
- 12oz Can Los Cayos Lager$5.00
American light Lager with fresh lime ABV: 4.2%
- Draft Beer PORTER$7.00
HOP LIFE BREWING NUT HOUSE Robust Porter with hazelnut, coconut and pecan blended coffees ABV: 5.5%
- Non Alcohol Beer$7.00
Non Alcohol Beer ABV; 0% Heineken 0.0