Fugazzeta Pizza and Empanadas 6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2
Empanadas
Includes side of chimichurri sauce
Hamburger Style (HM)-Ground beef, bacon, cheddar cheese
$3.25
Shredded Flap Steak (EN)-Braised skirt steak + spices, provolone
$3.25
Carne Saltena (CN)-Hand cut top round beef, onions, potatoes
$3.25
Corn (HU)-Fresh sweet corn + bechamel
$3.25
Beef of 10 (10)-Ground beef, chopped boiled eggs, chopped green olives
$3.25
Ground Beef (CS)-Ground beef, onion, carrots, spices
$3.25
Spicy Beef (CP)-Ground beef, onion, carrots, hot spices
$3.25
Caprese (AT)-Basil, tomato, mozzarella
$3.25
Ham and Cheese (JQ)-Sliced ham & mozzarella
$3.25
Blue Cheese and Ham (QA)-Sliced ham, blue cheese
$3.25
Chicken (PO)-Chicken thigh, red pepper, chopped boiled eggs
$3.25
Chicken#2 (PS)-Braised chicken breast + bechamel sauce
$3.25
Pizza-Style (PE)-pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
$3.25
Spinach (SP)-blanched spinach, mozzaerella, provolone, bechamel sauce
$3.25
Fugazzeta (CQ)-Sauteed onions + mozzarella
$3.25
Argentinian-Style Small Pizza 8"
Traditional Argentinian-style pizza.
Argentinian-Style Medium Pizza 12"
Traditional Argentinian-style pizza.
Argentinian-Style Thin Crust Large Pizza 16"
Argentinian-Style Specialty Pizza Small 8"
All specialty pizzas are made with authentic Argentinian-style crust, light tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted), mozzarella cheese and topped with a sprinkle of oregano and whole green olive on each slice.
Small Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions
$8.95
Small Argentina - Sliced Ham, Roasted Red Peppers
$8.95
Small Primavera - (Vegetarian) Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Spinach
$8.95
Small Napolitana - (Vegetarian) Fresh Tomato, Onions,
$8.95
Small Calabrian - Salami, Cheddar, Mozzarella
$8.95
Small Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions (Copy)
$8.95
Half and Half Specialty
$8.95
Argentinian-Style Specialty Pizza Medium 12"
All specialty pizzas are made with authentic Argentinian-style crust, light tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted), mozzarella cheese and topped with a sprinkle of oregano and whole green olive on each slice.
Medium Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions
$14.95
Medium Argentina - Sliced Ham, Roasted Red Peppers
$14.95
Medium Primavera - (Vegetarian) Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Spinach
$14.95
Medium Napolitana - (Vegetarian) Fresh Tomato, Onions,
$14.95
Medium Calabrian - Salami, Cheddar, Mozzarella
$14.95
Half and Half Specialty
$14.95
Argentinian-Style Specialty Thin Crust Pizza Large 16"
All specialty pizzas are made with authentic Argentinian-style crust, light tomato sauce (unless otherwise noted), mozzarella cheese and topped with a sprinkle of oregano and whole green olive on each slice.
Large Classic Fugazzeta - Sauceless Crust with Sauteed Onions
$20.95
Large Argentina - Sliced Ham, Roasted Red Peppers
$20.95
Large Primavera - (Vegetarian) Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Onions, Fresh Tomato, Basil, Spinach
$20.95
Large Napolitana - (Vegetarian) Fresh Tomato, Onions,
$20.95
Large Calabrian - Salami, Cheddar, Mozzarella
$20.95
Salads
Add chicken breast to any salad for an additional $2.00.
Slice of pizza
Slice of Faina
Fugazzeta Pizza and Empanadas Location and Ordering Hours
(702) 333-4795
6135 W. Sahara, Unit 2, Las Vegas, NV 89146
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM