Fuji Japanese Steakhouse - Jonesboro 2810 E Highland Dr G
Soup & Salad
- Avocado Salad$7.00
Iceburg lettuce with cabbage and carrots topped with house ginger dressing and avocado
- Crabmeat Salad$8.00
Iceburg lettuce with cabbage and carrots topped with crabmeat
- Garden Salad$4.00
Iceburg lettuce with cabbage and carrots topped with house ginger dressing
- Miso Soup$4.00
Miso broth with seaweed and tofu
- Onion Soup$4.00
Onion broth with fried onions, green onions, and a mushroom slice
- Salmon Avocado Salad$8.50
Salmon and avocado on top of iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. Topped with spicy mayo
- Sashimi Salad$8.75
Assorted raw fish mixed with spicy mayo on top of seaweed salad
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
Seaweed miced with spicy vinegar sauce
- Tako Salad$9.00
Marinated octopus on top of seaweed salad
- Tuna Avocado Salad$8.50
Tuna and avocado on top of iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots. Topped with spicy mayo
Appetizer From Sushi Bar
Appetizer From Kitchen
- Chicken Tempura App$7.70
2 pieces of chicken tempura and assorted tempura veggies
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
Mixture of cream cheese and crabmeat in crispy wonton wrapper
- Edamame$6.00
Cooked green soybeans with salt
- Fried Calamari$8.00
Calamari deep fried in tempura batter
- Fried Scallops$8.95
Scallops deep fried in tempura batter
- Fuji Sampler$11.00
2 harumaki, 4 shrimp shumai, 2 shrimp tempura, and 4 crab rangoon
- Gyoza$7.00
Fried pork dumplings
- Harumaki$6.00
Japanese spring roll (vegetarian)
- Shrimp Shumai$5.25
Fried shrimp dumplings
- Vegetable Tempura App$6.00
Assorted veggies crispy batter fried
Nigiri
- Crab Stick$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Eel$7.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Egg$5.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Flying Fish Roe$7.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Mackerel$5.75
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Octopus$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Red Snapper$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Salmon$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Shrimp$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Smoked Salmon$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Squid$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Super White Tuna$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Tuna$7.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- White Tuna$6.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
- Yellowtail$7.00
2 pieces per order, sushi or sashimi
Basic Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Asparagus Roll$6.00
Asparagus wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$6.00
Avocado and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Avocado Roll$6.00
Avocado wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Boston Roll$7.00
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and spicy mayo wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- California Roll$7.00
Crabmeat, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko
- Chicken Tempura Roll$8.00
Tempura fried chicken and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice. Topped with eel sauce
- Cucumber Roll$6.00
Cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Ebi Shrimp$6.00
Boiled shrimp wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Eel Roll$8.00
Eel, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Hollywood Roll$8.00
Crabmeat, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice topped with tobiko
- Kani Crab Stick$6.00
Crabstick wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- NY Roll$6.75
Crispy salmon skin and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Philly Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Salmon Avocado Roll$6.75
Salmon and avocado wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Tempura fried shrimp and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed topped with eel sauce
- Spicy Crabmeat Roll$6.75
Semi spicy crabmeat, cucumber, and crunchy flaked wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.00
Semi spicy salmon, crunchy flake, and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
Semi spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.00
Semi spicy yellowtail, crunchy flake, and cucumber wrapped in seaweed and sushi rice
- Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
Sweet potato tempura and cucumber wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed. Topped with eel sauce
- Tuna Avocado Roll$6.75
Tuna and avocado wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Tuna Roll$7.00
Tuna wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
- Yellowtail with Scallion Roll$6.75
Yellowtail and scallion wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed
Special Rolls
- Anaconda Roll$13.25
Shrimp tempura and tamago topped with eel, smoked salmon, and red and black tobiko
- ASU Roll$13.25
Crawfish, crab meat, avocado, and cream cheese topped with seared super white tuna, spicy mayo, and spicy chili sauce
- Bahama Roll$13.00
Ebi shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and squid salad deep fried, and topped with spicy crabmeat
- Black Dragon Roll$12.25
Crabmeat, crunchy, and spicy mayo inside topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce
- Blue Point$12.25
Crabmeat, avocado, and asparagus topped with seared filet, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Caribbean Roll$12.25
Crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado topped with toasted salmon in special sauce
- Caterpillar$12.00
Crabmeat, tamago, eel, and avocado wrapped in cucumber and topped with ponzu sauce (no rice)
- Crawfish Roll$13.25
Crawfish, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko wrapped in special soy paper
- Crazy Tuna Roll$12.25
Tuna and avocado topped with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes, and spicy chili sauce
- Dragon Roll$12.25
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado
- Dream Roll$11.25
Shrimp tempura, tamago, avocado, cucumber, and tobiko
- Dynamite Roll$11.25
White tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallion, and tobiko deep fried and topped with eel sauce
- Fancy Rainbow Roll$13.25
Salmon, tuna, and cucumber inside topped with white tuna, salmon, red snapper, avocado, and four colors of tobiko
- Fire Cracker Roll$12.25
Crabmeat, crawfish, smoked salmon, avocado, and cream cheese deep fried
- Fire Island Roll$12.25
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna and eel sauce
- Fuji Roll$13.25
Shrimp tempura and cucumber topped with eel and avocado
- Gold Point Roll$13.25
Spicy salmon, crabmeat salad, and avocado deep fried and wrapped in special soy paper
- Grand Canyon Roll$12.25
Crawfish, cream cheese, and avocado topped with toasted crabmeat
- Green Garden Roll$12.25
Eel, avocado, and cucumber with spicy crabmeat and seaweed salad on top
- Green River Roll$13.25
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, and cucumber inside topped with spicy crabmeat and wrapped in special soy paper
- Heart Attack Roll$12.00
Spicy tuna and cream cheese wrapped in soy paper, deep fried, and topped with eel sauce (no rice)
- Hello Kitty Roll$12.25
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, avocado, and cream cheese in shrimp sauce
- Highland Roll$13.25
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with toasted spicy crabmeat
- Lion King Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with toasted spicy crabmeat and hanakatsou
- Magic Roll$11.25
Shrimp tempura, tamago, and avocado topped with crabmeat in special sauce
- No Name Roll$12.25
Spicy yellowtail and crunchy flakes topped with spicy tuna, sweet chili sauce, and sesame seeds
- Polar Bear Roll$12.25
Crabmeat, avocado, and cream cheese topped with smoked salmon and spicy mayo
- Rainbow Roll$11.25
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, red snapper, and avocado
- Red Wolf Roll$12.25
Crawfish, crabmeat, cream cheese, and avocado topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and sweet chili sauce
- South California Roll$13.25
Crabmeat and tamago inside topped with toasted spicy crabmeat and tobiko
- Sunny Roll$13.25
Tuna, crabmeat, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, and cream cheese wrapped in special soy paper
- Super Crunchy Roll$12.25
Fish, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with tobiko, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
- Temptation of Fire Roll$15.25
(Dine in only) shrimp tempura, eel, and crabmeat topped with thinly sliced salmon on top, wrapped in foil and served on fire
- Volcano Roll$11.25
Spicy yellowtail and cucumber topped with crunchy flakes and spicy chili sauce
- White Dragon Roll$12.25
Ebi shrimp, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with spicy crabmeat and avocado
- Yellow Stone Roll$12.00
Salmon, crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado in soy paper
- Shamrock Roll$13.50
Entrees From Sushi Bar
- American Combo$21.25
1 California roll, 1 shrimp tempura roll, and 1 super crunchy roll
- Chirashi$19.25
Sushi rice topped with 12 pieces assorted sliced fish filets
- Fuji Love Boat$52.25
16 pieces of assorted sashimi, 12 pieces of assorted sushi, and 2 chef's special rolls
- Fuji Party Boat$72.25
20 pieces of assorted sashimi, 16 pieces of assorted sushi, and 3 chef's special rolls
- Ocean Combo$19.25
1 spicy tuna roll, 1 spicy salmon roll, and 1 spicy yellowtail roll
- Rainbow Combo$21.25
2 pieces of tuna, 2 pieces of salmon, 2 pieces of snapper, and 1 rainbow roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$21.25
15 pieces assorted sliced fish and 1 California roll
- Sashimi Regular$19.25
12 pieces assorted sliced fish and 1 California roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo$26.25
12 pieces of sashimi, 4 pieces of sushi, and 1 spicy tuna roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Combo for 2$51.25
15 pieces of assorted sushi, 10 pieces of sashimi, and 1 spicy tuna roll
- Sushi Deluxe$19.25
9 pieces mixed sushi by chef's choice and 1 California roll
- Sushi Regular$18.25
7 pieces mixed sushi by chef's choice and 1 California roll
- Tuna Deluxe$21.25
2 pieces of yellowfin tuna, 2 pieces of white tuna albacore, 2 pieces of super white tuna, and 1 spicy tuna roll
- Unagi Don$19.25
Teriyaki eel served over sushi rice
Tempura Dinner Entrees
Kitchen Entrees
Fried Rice/Noodles/Side Dish
- Plain Fried Rice - Large$10.25
Large fried rice
- Plain Fried Rice - Side Order$5.25
Side fried rice
- Chicken Fried Rice$11.95
Boiled chicken in fried rice
- Beef Fried Rice$11.95
Boiled steak in fried rice
- Shrimp Fried Rice$11.95
Boiled shrimp in fried rice
- Chicekn & Beef Fried Rice$12.95
Boiled chicken and steak in fried rice
- Shrimp Ramen$12.75
- Beef Ramen$12.75
- Noodles-Side$6.25
- Vegetable-Side$6.25
- White Rice-Side$3.50
Dinner Bento Box
- Beef Teriyaki Bento Box$20.95
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box$20.95
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$20.95
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Scallop Teriyaki Bento Box$20.95
Served with fried rice, shrimp and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
- Shrimp Teriyaki Bento Box$20.95
Served with fried rice, shrimp, and vegetable tempura, and choice of two sides
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken$12.50
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Kids Steak$13.25
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Kids Shrimp$14.25
Served with fried rice and stirfried vegetables
- Crispy Honey Chicken$12.50
Batter fried chicken served with fried rice
- Crispy Honey Shrimp$13.25
Batter fried shrimp served with fried rice
- Chicken Nuggets & Fries$8.50
Served with ketchup
- Chicken Nuggets$8.50
Served with ketchup
- French Fries$8.50
Served with ketchup
Hibachi Grill Entrees
- Chicken$19.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Steak$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Shrimp$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet Mignon$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Salmon$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Scallop$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Calamari$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Lobster$32.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Sukiyaki Steak$22.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Vegetables$13.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice
Hibachi Grill Combinations
- Steak & Chicken$23.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Steak & Shrimp$24.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Shrimp & Scallop$24.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Chicken & Shrimp$24.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Steak & Scallop$24.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet & Chicken$24.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet & Shrimp$26.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet & Scallop$26.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- ST, CK & Shrimp$27.50
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet,Chicken&Shrimp$30.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Lobster, Sh, & Scal$35.00
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- Filet, Lob&Shrimp$37.00
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- File, Lob& Scal$37.00
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
Gluten Free
- Chicken (GF Dinner)$19.20
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- Steak(GF Dinner)$22.50
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- Shrimp(GF Dinner)$22.50
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- Filet Mignon(GF Dinner)$22.50
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- Vegetables(GF Dinner)$13.50
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- Steak & Chicken(GF Dinner)$23.20
Cooked in a gluten free area, served with salad and gluten free ranch, steamed rice, and steamed vegetables
- Tuna Roll(GF)$7.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- Salmon Roll(GF)$7.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- Cucumber Roll(GF)$6.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- Asparagus Roll(GF)$6.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- Shrimp Roll(GF)$6.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- Yellowtail Roll(GF)$7.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
- Avocado Roll(GF)$6.25
Prepared with soy paper and served with gluten free soy sauce
Kitchen Hibachi Dinner
- K&D Vegetables$13.50
- K&D Chicken$19.20
- K&D Filet Mignon$22.50
- K&D Steak$22.50
- K&D Sukiyaki Steak$22.50
- K&D Calamari$22.50
- K&D Shrimp$22.50
- K&D Scallop$22.50
- K&D Salmon$22.50
- K&D Lobster$32.50
- K&D Steak & Chicken$23.20
- K&D Steak & Shrimp$24.20
- K&D Sh & Scallop$24.20
- K&D ST & Scallop$24.20
- K&D CK & Shrimp$24.20
- K&D Filet & CK$26.20
- K&D Filet & Shrimp$26.20
- K&D Filet & Scallop$26.20
- K&D ST CK Shrimp$27.50
- K&D Filet CK & Shrimp$30.20
- K&D Filet,Lob & Shrimp$35.00
- K&D Lob, Sh & Scallop$37.00
- K&D Filet, Lob & Shrimp$37.00
- K&D Filet Lob, Scallop$37.00
Kitchen Kids Menu
Lunch Menu
Hibachi Lunch
- L Hibachi Vegetable$11.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice, grill vegetables and salad.
- L Hibachi Chicken$12.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Hibachi Shrimp$13.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Hibachi Salmon$13.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Filet Mignon$13.75
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Hibachi Scallop$13.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Sukiyaki Steak$13.20
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Steak & Chicken$16.95
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Steak & Shrimp$16.95
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Chicken & Shrimp$16.95
Cooked on Japanese traditional teppanyaki grill served with fried rice and vegetables
- L Steak$13.20
Lunch Bento Boxes
- Beef Teriyaki Lunch Box$13.50
Served with fried rice, two side choices and salad
- Chicken & Vegetable Tempura Lunch Box$13.00
Served with fried rice, two side choices and salad
- Chicken Teriyaki Lunch Box$13.50
Served with fried rice, two side choices and salad
- Salmon Teriyaki Lunch Box$14.00
Served with fried rice, two side choices and salad
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Lunch Box$13.00
Served with fried rice, two side choices and salad
Sushi Lunch Specials
- Sushi Lunch$14.00
4 pieces of assorted sushi and 1 California roll
- Sashimi Lunch$14.50
7 pieces of assorted sliced fish and 1 California roll
- Sushi & Sashimi Lunch$15.50
4 pieces of sushi, 4 pieces of sashimi, and 1 California roll
- Lunch Combo 2 Roll$14.50
Served with miso soup or house salad
- Lunch Combo 3 Roll$16.50
Served with miso soup or house salad
Drinks Menu
Beer
Cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$7.50
Amaretto with sweet and sour mix
- Bahama Mama$7.50
Light rum, dark rum, orange juice, and pineapple juice
- Black Belt$7.50
Tequila, raspberry, triple sec, sweet & sour, and cranberry juice
- Bloody Mary$7.50
House vodka, bloody Mary mix, soy sauce, sriracha, and garnished with olives
- Blue Hawaiian$7.50
Coconut rum, blue curacoa, and pineapple juice
- Cosmopolitan$7.50
House vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and triple sec
- Fuji Breeze$7.50
Cranberry juice, pineapple juice, coconut rum, and strawberry puree
- Fuji Peach$7.50
House vodka, peach schnaaps, orange juice, and cranberry juice
- Fuji Punch$7.50
Coconut rum, banana, orange juice, pineapple juice, and passion fruit puree
- Glowing Gecko$7.50
Vodka, melon liqueur, pina colada mix, lime, and pineapple juice
- Hurricane$7.50
House rum, passionfruit puree, and orange juice
- Kamikaze$7.00
House vodka, lime juice, and triple sec
- Long Island Ice Tea$7.50
House vodka, white rum, tequila, gin, triple sec, sweet & sour, and a splash of coke
- Mai Tai$7.50
Light rum, captain Morgan, myer's dark rum, amaretto, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and grenadine
- Moscow Mule$7.50
House vodka, ginger beer, and lime juice
- Mt. Fuji$7.50
House tequila, blue curacao, lemon, and pineapple juice
- Mudslide$7.50
House vodka, coffee liqueur, Irish cream, and heavy cream
- Pineapple Express$7.50
Coconut rum, myers dark rum, sweet & sour, and pineapple juice
- Piña Colada$7.50
Coconut rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and lime
- Red Snapper*$7.50
Crown royal, amaretto, and cranberry juice
- Red Wine Fruit Sangria$7.50
- Sake Mule$7.50
Sake, house vodka, apple pucker, simple syrup, lime, and ginger beer
- Scorpion Bowl$15.50
Rum, gin, vodka, 151, mango puree, pineapple juice, orange juice, and grenadine
- Strawberry Daiquiri$7.50
House rum, strawberry puree, grenadine, and pineapple juice
- Tokyo Tea$7.50
American honey, peach schnaaps, sweet & sour, and sweet tea
- Virgin Daiquiri$4.00
Strawberry puree and pineapple juice
- Virgin Piña Colada$4.00
Cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and lime
- White Russian$7.50
House vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream
- White Wine Fruit Sangria$7.50
- Yokahama Sunrise$7.50
Coconut rum, white rum, orange juice, lemon juice, and a grenadine float
- Irish Martini$7.50
- Fuzzy Leprechaun$7.50
Martinis
Margaritas
Alcohol
- Absolut$7.50
- Beefeater$8.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Captain Morgan$6.50
- Crown Apple$7.50
- Crown Royal$7.50
- Dewar's White Label$8.00
- Disaronno$7.50
- Fireball$6.50
- Glenlivet$8.00
- Glenmorangie$7.50
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Hennessy V.S$8.50
- Jagermeister$7.50
- Jameson$7.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jonnie Walker Black$8.00
- Jose Guervo Gold$8.00
- Makers Mark$7.50
- Malubu Coconut$5.50
- Myer's Dark$7.00
- Patron Silver$7.50
- Sauza Gold(House)$7.00
- Seagram's 7$5.50
- Smirnoff(House)$7.00
- Tangueray$7.00
- Titos$8.00
- Jack Daneils$8.00
- 1889 Royal$9.00
Wine/Sake
- Mirassou Pinot Noir$6.50+
- Kendall Jackson Cabernet$8.50+
- Blackstone Merlot$6.75+
- Beringer Cabernet$6.50+
- Barefoot Moscato$6.50+
- Yellowtail Chardonnay$7.00+
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$6.50+
- Kendall Jackson Chardonnay$8.50+
- Beringer White Zinfandel$5.50+
- Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling$7.00+
- Monkey Bay Sauvignon Blanc$6.50+
- Cold Sake$5.50+
- Hot Sake$5.50+
- Sake Bomb$7.50
- Plum Wine$6.50
- Sake Passion$7.50