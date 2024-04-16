Fuji Ramen and Bar 2451 Gulf Freeway South
Food Menu
Starter
- Gyoza 6pcs$6.00
Japanese Syle Pan Fried Potstickers
- Spring Roll 4pcs$4.00
Deep fried roll filled with vegetables
- Edamame$5.00
Steamed Soy Beans
- Chashu Sando$5.00
Shao-Bing (Clay Bun) with Pork Chashu, Cucumber, Lettuce, Cilantro, Mayonnaise, House Sauce
- Cheesy Corn$6.00
Sizzling Sweet Corn Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Crab Meat Puff$7.00
Stuffed with Imitation Crab Meat And Cream Cheese, Served with Sweet and Sour Sauce
- Karaage Chicken$8.00
Juicy Crispy Chicken Thigh Served with Spicy Mayo
- Spicy Chicken Wings 6pcs$9.00
Fried Chicken Wings With Black Pepper And Garlic Butter
- Tempura Combo$10.00
Shrimp And Seasonal Assorted Vegetable Tempura
- Cheesy Kimchi Pancake$11.00
Pan-Fried Kimchi Pancake Topped with Melted Mozzarella Cheese
- Rocky shrimp$11.00
Tempura Shrimp with Spicy Creamy Sauce And Sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
- Crab Tower$11.00
Spicy Creamy Crab Meat, Avocado, Mango, Tempura Crunch And with Special Sauce.
- Gyu Ponzu$9.00
Seared Slice Beef, Cucumber, Lemon, Topped With Masago and Spicy Ponzu Sauce
- Takoyaki$7.00
Battered Octopus Balls Topped with Mayonnaise, Seaweed Powder, Bonito Flakes.
- French Fries$2.00
- Edamame Gyoza$6.00
Edamame and Vegetables Japanese Syle Pan Fried Potstickers
Salads
Sushi
- California Roll 8pcs$5.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Crab Meat, Topped with Masago and Sesame Seeds
- Philadelphia Roll 6pcs$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Avocado & Cream Cheese
- Rock and Roll 6pcs$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Mayonnaise, Topped with Masago and Sesame Seeds
- Jalapeno Roll 6pcs$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Lightly Deep Fried ,Topped with Special Sauce
- Fuji Mountain Roll 6pcs$10.00
Shrimp Tempura, Creamy Crab Meat, Topped with Tempura Crunch and Special Sauce
- Tiger Eyes Roll 6pcs$10.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Nori, Soybean Paper, Spicy Mayo
- Jacky Roll 8pcs$11.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Topped with Smoked Salmon, Avocado and 3 Sauces
- Shaggy Dog Roll 8pcs$12.00
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Thick Layer of Crab and Crunch
- Fuji Ninja Roll 8pcs$13.00
Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese Topped with Spicy Crab Meat, Sliced Avocado, Crunch and Spicy Sauce
- Volcano Roll 8pcs$13.00
Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado, Sauteed Onion, Loaded Crunch, Hot Sauce
Ramen
- Fuji Tonkotsu$14.00
Pork Broth-Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Woodear Mushroom, Green Onion, Bamboo Shoots, Thick Noodles.
- Spicy MISO Tonkotsu$15.00
Pork Broth-Pork Chashu, Bean Sprout, Green Onion, Bok Choy,Marinated Soft Egg, Chili Oil, Thick Noodles.
- Black Garlic Tonkotsu$15.00
Pork Broth-Pork Chashu, Woodear Mushrooms, Marinated Soft Egg, Green Onion, Garlic Chips, Charred Garlic Oil, Freid Onion, Nori, Thin Noodles.
- Shinjuku Beef Ramen$16.00
Pork Broth-Seared Slice Beef, Bean Sprout, Woodear Mushrooms, Marinated Soft Egg, Green Onion, Fried Onion, Thick Noodles.
- Sapporo Ebi Ramen$17.00
Pork Broth-Seared Shrimp, Lean Chashu, Bok Choy, Soft Egg, Bamboo Shoots, Green Onion, Fried Onion, Thin Noodles.
- Tokyo Shoyu Ramen$14.00
Clear Pork Broth-Lean Chashu, Baby Spinach, Marinated Soft Egg, Fried Onion & Garlic, Thick Noodles.
- Tex-Mex Birria Ramen$17.00
Beef Broth ,Birria Beef (Mexican Stew Beef), Beef Rib, Red Onion, Cilantro, Lime, Mozzarella Cheese, Soft Egg, Jalapeno, Thin Noodles
- Creamy Chicken Ramen$13.00
Chicken Broth-Ground Chicken, Bean Sprout, Woodear Mushroom, Marinated Soft Egg, Green Onion, Fried Onion, Thin Noodles.
- Clear Chicken Ramen$13.00
Clear Chicken Broth-Ground Chicken, Woodear Mushroom, Marinated Soft Egg, Green Onion, Fried Onion, Cilantro, Lime.
- Karrage Chicken Ramen$14.00
Chicken Broth-Crispy Fried Chicken, Baby Spinach, Marinated Soft Egg, Bamboo Shoots, Fried Onion, Nori, Fresh Garlic
- Fuji Creamy Vegan Ramen$14.00
Tofu, Bean Sprout, Sweet Corn, Bok Choy, Green Onion, Garlic Chips, Fried Onion, Thin Noodles.
- Broth and Noodles$8.00
Udon
Rice
- Thai Style Spicy Fried Chicken$11.00
Crispy Chicken Cutlet Topped with Spicy Lime Chili Sauce, On a Bed of Cabbage
- Curry Bowl$12.00
Creamy Red Curry, Red Bell Pepper, Cauliflower, Eggplant
- Fuji Poke Bowl$12.00
Spicy Crab Meat, Edamame, Mango, Seaweed Salad, Avocado, Sesame Seed, Crunch, Nori, Fried Onion, and Sauce
- Fried Rice$11.00
You choose of protein, Eggs, and Green Onion
- Bibimbap$13.00
Seared Beef , Korean Gochujang Spicy Meat Sauce, Various Marinated Vegetables , Fried Egg, Warm Rice
- Side Rice$2.00