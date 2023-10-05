Fuki Sushi
Starter
Edamame
(Vegan) Boiled green soybean pods lightly salted with Japanese sea salt.
Crabmeat French fries
French fries sprinkled with crabmeat and served with creamy cheese dipping sauce.
Yakitori (2 skewers)
Chicken stick, onion, bell pepper, served with teriyaki sauce.
Japanese crabmeat cheese wonton (5pcs)
Crabmeat, onion, celery with cream cheese.
Takoyaki (6pcs)
Battered octopus over egg tartar topped with kewpie mayonnaise, eel sauce, and smoked bonito flakes.
Harumaki
(Vegan) Crispy vegetable spring rolls (2pcs).
Chicken Karayage
Lightly battered boneless chicken, marinated with fresh ginger juice, served with spicy mayo.
Tempura Shu Mai (6pcs)
Shrimp shumai battered with crispy tempura with house dipping sauce.
Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)
Crispy jumbo shrimp tempura served with house dipping sauce.
Gyoza (Dumplings, 6pcs)
Dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables served with house dipping sauce.
Pork Buns (2pcs)
Slow roasted pork with crisp butter leaf lettuce, over cured tomato, and spicy mayo on your choice of a soft Japanese-style bun.
Five Spices Calamari
Crispy squid with five spices and served with chef special sauce.
BBQ Squid
BBQ squid and served with house eel and yuzu sauce.
East Coast Oysters (half dozen)
Raw with lemon & house special sauce.
Jumbo Roasted Oysters (3 pcs)
Fresh jumbo oysters with chef special soy sauce.
Roast Duck (with 4 piece flour wraps & 4 lettuce wraps)
Crispy Duck served with lettuce and crepes.
Coconut Shrimp
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Fuki Sushi Pizza
Tuna, salmon, avocado, mango with eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, tobiko over crispy rice pancake.
Tako su
Octopus in vinegar sauce served with seaweed and cucumber.
Sushi Appetizer
5 pieces assorted sushi (chef choice).
Sashimi Appetizer
7 pieces assorted sashimi (Chef choice).
Tuna Tartar
Tuna, avocado, mango and tobiko with ponzu sauce.
Salmon Tartar
Salmon, avocado, mango, tobiko, with ponzu sauce.
Yellowtail Jalapeno 🌶️
Sliced yellowtail with jalapeno, served with ponzu sauce.
Black pepper tuna tataki (6pcs)🌶️
Pan-fried tuna served with Japanese sauce.
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellow tail jaws with chef special sauce.
Soup
Salad
House Salad
(Vegan) Mixed greens served with house made ginger dressing.
Seaweed Salad
Marinated seaweed, sesame.
Kani Salad
Crabmeat, cucumber, tobiko with spicy mayo.
Avocado Salad
Avocado, fresh greens salad with ginger dressing.
Salmon Avocado Salad
Diced salmon, avocado, bed of fresh green salad with Japanese dressing.
Ramen
Fuki Spicy Miso Pork Ramen🌶️
Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, corn, cabbage, fungus, pork chashu, onion.
Fuki Miso Pork Ramen
Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, corn, cabbage, fungus, pork chashu, onion.
Shoyu Pork Ramen
Menma, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, pork chashu, seaweed, fish cake.
Shio Pork Ramen
Menma, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, nori, pork chashu.
Vegetarian Ramen🌿
(Vegan) Green noodle soup with vegetables, homemade vegetarian soup, mushroom, fungus, bean sprouts, corn.
Tonkotsu Ramen
Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, menma, fungus, pork chashu.
Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen🌶️
Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, menma, fungus, pork chashu. *can't be made gluten-free
Chuka Cold Ramen
Corn, pork chashu, cucumber, carrot, leek, egg menma, nori and served with chef special sauce.
Udon
Vegetable Udon🌿
Mushroom, broccoli, scallion, carrot, bean curd and corn.
Beef Udon
Beef, mushroom, carrot, scallion and fish cake, broccoli.
Shrimp Tempura Udon
3 Shrimp tempura, mushroom, carrot, fish cake, scallion, and broccoli.
Seafood Udon
Shrimp, fish cake, crabmeat, mushroom, carrot, and scallion, broccoli.
Vegetarian Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Udon with cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.
Chicken Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Udon with chicken, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.
Beef Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Udon with beef, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.
Seafood Yaki Udon
Stir-fried Udon with seafood, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.
Teriyaki
Vegetable Teriyaki🌿
(Vegan) Onion, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, green pepper with house teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken, onion, broccoli, and carrots with house teriyaki sauce.
Shrimp Teriyaki
Jumbo shrimp, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.
Salmon Teriyaki
Salmon, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.
Steak Teriyaki
New York steak, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.
Flounder Teriyaki
Flounder, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.
Seafood Teriyaki
Scallop, shrimp, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.
Lobster Teriyaki
Twin lobster, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.
Rice Platter
Chicken Cutlet Curry🌶️
Crispy chicken cutlet, broccoli, served with Japanese curry sauce on the side.
Pork Cutlet Curry 🌶️
Crispy pork cutlet, broccoli, Japanese curry sauce on the side.
Shrimp Tempura Curry 🌶️
3 shrimp Tempura, broccoli, Japanese curry sauce.
Japanese Fried Rice
Minced ham and bacon, onion, scallion, egg.
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Minced crabmeat, onion, scallion, egg.
Gyu Don
Marinated sliced beef and caramelized onions served with a seasoned boiled egg and sweet soy dashi over rice.
Roll / Hand Roll
Tuna Roll (Raw)
Salmon Roll (Raw)
Yellowtail Scallion Roll (Raw)
White Tuna jalapeño Roll (Raw)
Tuna Avocado Roll (Raw)
Alaskan Roll (Raw)
Salmon Avocado Roll (Raw)
Spicy Tuna Roll (Raw) (with Crunch)
Spicy Salmon Roll (Raw) (with Crunch)
Spicy Yellowtail Roll (Raw) (with Crunch)
Futo Maki Roll (Raw)
Egg, crabstick, pickled cucumber, avocado & masago.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Spicy Kani Roll with Crunch
California Roll
Philly Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Boston Roll
Kani Roll
Oyster Roll
Fried oyster, Japanese mayonnaise, Avocado & eel sauce.
Spider Roll
Soft-shell crab, tempura, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce.
Cucumber Roll (Vegan)
Avocado Roll (Vegan)
Cucumber Avocado Roll (Vegan)
Sweet Potato Roll (Vegan)
Mix Veggie Roll (Vegan)
Inari Roll (Vegan)
Tofu Skin with avocado.
Peanut Avocado Roll (Vegan)
Sushi / Sashimi
Salmon (Sake) (Raw)
Squid (Ika) (Raw)
Quail Egg (Uzurano tamago) (Raw)
Red Snapper (Tai) (Raw)
Tuna (Maguro) (Raw)
White Tuna (Maguro) (Raw)
Albacore Tuna (Maguro) (Raw)
Yellowtail (Hamachi) (Raw)
Scallop (Hotategai) (Raw)
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) (Raw)
Salmon Roe (Ikura) (Raw)
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) (Raw)
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) (Raw)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Bean Curd (Inari)
Crabmeat (kani)
Octopus (Tako)
Mackerel (saba)
Eel (unagi)
Smoked Salmon (Sake)
Egg Curt (Tamago)
Squid (Ika) (Raw)
Special Roll
Fuki Lobster Rock-N-Roll
Lobster tempura, avocado inside, topped with spicy kani, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Salmon Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, topped with Salmon tempura and spicy kani, served with chef special sauce.
Godzila Roll🌶️
Crispy soft-shell crab with avocado and cucumber, top with spicy kani and crunch, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Volcano Roll
Deep fried roll, inside with white fish, kani and cream cheese, topped with scallion, fish egg, chef’s special sauce.
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with assorted fish (tuna, salmon, red snapper) tobiko and avocado.
Dragon Roll
Grilled eel, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado & eel sauce, tobiko on top.
Pink Lady Roll
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado wrap in soy paper.
Amazing Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, scallion tobiko with eel sauce.
Manhattan Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy kani, served with chef special sauce.
Sakura Roll
Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with lobster salad.
Tiger Roll
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, Jalapeno wrapped with tiger skin soy paper, served with spicy mayo.
Samurai Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado inside, salmon, tuna, scallion tobiko on top.
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside topped with eel avocado and eel sauce.
Spicy Girl Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado inside, topped with tuna and black tobiko.
Phoenix Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado topped with lobster salad and tuna.
Valentine Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado topped with lobster salad and tuna.
Fire Burning Roll
Smoked tuna, cucumber topped with black pepper tuna, green onion, served with Japanese dressing.
Dragonfly Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, tobiko.
Tempura Love Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, crabmeat on top with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch.
Sweetheart Roll
Shrimp tempura and crabmeat inside, topped with smoked salmon, avocado and eel sauce.
City Avenue Roll
Grilled whole squid wrapped with eel, smoked salmon, kani and fly fish egg.
Sushi Bar Entree
Unagi Don
Unagi over the sushi rice with Japanese oshinko and eel sauce.
Sake Don
Salmon sashimi served on seasoned rice.
Triple Trio Sushi or Sashimi
3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs yellowtail, 3 pcs salmon.
Sushi Deluxe
10 pcs assorted sushi with tuna roll. (chef’s choice)
Sashimi Deluxe
18 pcs assorted sashimi with sushi rice. (chef’s choice)
Sushi & Sashimi Combo
9 pcs sashimi, 7pcs sushi with spicy tuna roll & chef’s special roll. (chef’s choice)
Love Boat For Two
18 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi with shrimp tempura roll & chef’s special roll. (chef’s choice)
Party Boat (All in one, for 6-10 people, reserve only)
40 pcs sashimi, 40 pcs sushi with 10 chef’s special rolls. (chef’s choice)
Fuki Signature Entree
Dessert
Banana Boat
Ice cream balls topped with syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry served in a boat-shape banana.
Mochi
The thin layer of sweet riice dough that is wrapped around a center of scrumptious, premium ice cream.
Mini Key Lime
Cheesecake. A graham cracker base, topped with key line in fused, cheesecake decorated with a key line glaze.
Cuppa Catalina
Creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar.
Tiramisu Cup
Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso dusted with cocoa pounder.
Hazelnut Chocolate Flute
Smoothie hazelnut legato made with hazelnuts from Piedmont Swirled with rice Chocolate Sauce.