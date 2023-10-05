Spend $50, save $5
Starter

Edamame

$5.95

(Vegan) Boiled green soybean pods lightly salted with Japanese sea salt.

Crabmeat French fries

$11.95

French fries sprinkled with crabmeat and served with creamy cheese dipping sauce.

Yakitori (2 skewers)

$7.95

Chicken stick, onion, bell pepper, served with teriyaki sauce.

Japanese crabmeat cheese wonton (5pcs)

$7.95

Crabmeat, onion, celery with cream cheese.

Takoyaki (6pcs)

$8.95

Battered octopus over egg tartar topped with kewpie mayonnaise, eel sauce, and smoked bonito flakes.

Harumaki

$4.95

(Vegan) Crispy vegetable spring rolls (2pcs).

Chicken Karayage

$7.95

Lightly battered boneless chicken, marinated with fresh ginger juice, served with spicy mayo.

Tempura Shu Mai (6pcs)

$7.95

Shrimp shumai battered with crispy tempura with house dipping sauce.

Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)

$12.95

Crispy jumbo shrimp tempura served with house dipping sauce.

Gyoza (Dumplings, 6pcs)

$7.95

Dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables served with house dipping sauce.

Pork Buns (2pcs)

$8.95

Slow roasted pork with crisp butter leaf lettuce, over cured tomato, and spicy mayo on your choice of a soft Japanese-style bun.

Five Spices Calamari

$12.95

Crispy squid with five spices and served with chef special sauce.

BBQ Squid

$15.95

BBQ squid and served with house eel and yuzu sauce.

East Coast Oysters (half dozen)

$17.95

Raw with lemon & house special sauce.

Jumbo Roasted Oysters (3 pcs)

$18.95

Fresh jumbo oysters with chef special soy sauce.

Roast Duck (with 4 piece flour wraps & 4 lettuce wraps)

$28.95

Crispy Duck served with lettuce and crepes.

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Fuki Sushi Pizza

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, avocado, mango with eel sauce, spicy mayo, scallion, tobiko over crispy rice pancake.

Tako su

$10.95

Octopus in vinegar sauce served with seaweed and cucumber.

Sushi Appetizer

$10.95

5 pieces assorted sushi (chef choice).

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.95

7 pieces assorted sashimi (Chef choice).

Tuna Tartar

$12.95

Tuna, avocado, mango and tobiko with ponzu sauce.

Salmon Tartar

$11.95

Salmon, avocado, mango, tobiko, with ponzu sauce.

Yellowtail Jalapeno 🌶️

$12.95

Sliced yellowtail with jalapeno, served with ponzu sauce.

Black pepper tuna tataki (6pcs)🌶️

$14.95

Pan-fried tuna served with Japanese sauce.

Hamachi Kama

$16.95

Grilled yellow tail jaws with chef special sauce.

Soup

Japanese hot & sour Soup

$4.95

Hot and sour soup with tofu and egg.

Miso Soup

$4.95

Dashi miso broth with potato and broccoli.

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

(Vegan) Mixed greens served with house made ginger dressing.

Seaweed Salad

$5.95

Marinated seaweed, sesame.

Kani Salad

$8.95

Crabmeat, cucumber, tobiko with spicy mayo.

Avocado Salad

$8.95

Avocado, fresh greens salad with ginger dressing.

Salmon Avocado Salad

$11.95

Diced salmon, avocado, bed of fresh green salad with Japanese dressing.

Ramen

Fuki Spicy Miso Pork Ramen🌶️

$14.95

Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, corn, cabbage, fungus, pork chashu, onion.

Fuki Miso Pork Ramen

$13.95

Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, corn, cabbage, fungus, pork chashu, onion.

Shoyu Pork Ramen

$13.95

Menma, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, pork chashu, seaweed, fish cake.

Shio Pork Ramen

$13.95

Menma, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, nori, pork chashu.

Vegetarian Ramen🌿

$12.95

(Vegan) Green noodle soup with vegetables, homemade vegetarian soup, mushroom, fungus, bean sprouts, corn.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, menma, fungus, pork chashu.

Spicy Tonkotsu Ramen🌶️

$14.95

Egg, bean sprouts, scallion, menma, fungus, pork chashu. *can't be made gluten-free

Chuka Cold Ramen

$15.95

Corn, pork chashu, cucumber, carrot, leek, egg menma, nori and served with chef special sauce.

Udon

Vegetable Udon🌿

$11.95

Mushroom, broccoli, scallion, carrot, bean curd and corn.

Beef Udon

$14.95

Beef, mushroom, carrot, scallion and fish cake, broccoli.

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$15.95

3 Shrimp tempura, mushroom, carrot, fish cake, scallion, and broccoli.

Seafood Udon

$15.95

Shrimp, fish cake, crabmeat, mushroom, carrot, and scallion, broccoli.

Vegetarian Yaki Udon

$12.95

Stir-fried Udon with cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.

Chicken Yaki Udon

$13.95

Stir-fried Udon with chicken, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.

Beef Yaki Udon

$14.95

Stir-fried Udon with beef, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.

Seafood Yaki Udon

$17.95

Stir-fried Udon with seafood, cabbage, carrot, onion, green pepper, homemade sauce.

Teriyaki

Vegetable Teriyaki🌿

$13.95

(Vegan) Onion, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, green pepper with house teriyaki sauce.

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Chicken, onion, broccoli, and carrots with house teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.95

Jumbo shrimp, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.

Salmon Teriyaki

$19.95

Salmon, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.

Steak Teriyaki

$21.95

New York steak, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.

Flounder Teriyaki

$19.95

Flounder, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.

Seafood Teriyaki

$24.95

Scallop, shrimp, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.

Lobster Teriyaki

$36.95

Twin lobster, onion, and broccoli with house teriyaki sauce.

Rice Platter

Chicken Cutlet Curry🌶️

$16.95

Crispy chicken cutlet, broccoli, served with Japanese curry sauce on the side.

Pork Cutlet Curry 🌶️

$17.95

Crispy pork cutlet, broccoli, Japanese curry sauce on the side.

Shrimp Tempura Curry 🌶️

$16.95

3 shrimp Tempura, broccoli, Japanese curry sauce.

Japanese Fried Rice

$13.95

Minced ham and bacon, onion, scallion, egg.

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$17.95

Minced crabmeat, onion, scallion, egg.

Gyu Don

$15.95

Marinated sliced beef and caramelized onions served with a seasoned boiled egg and sweet soy dashi over rice.

Roll / Hand Roll

Tuna Roll (Raw)

$7.95

Salmon Roll (Raw)

$7.25
Yellowtail Scallion Roll (Raw)

$7.95
White Tuna jalapeño Roll (Raw)

$7.25
Tuna Avocado Roll (Raw)

$8.95

Alaskan Roll (Raw)

$7.25

$7.95
Spicy Tuna Roll (Raw) (with Crunch)

$7.95
Spicy Salmon Roll (Raw) (with Crunch)

$7.95
Spicy Yellowtail Roll (Raw) (with Crunch)

$7.95
Futo Maki Roll (Raw)

$8.95

Egg, crabstick, pickled cucumber, avocado & masago.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95
Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.95
Eel Avocado Roll

$7.95
Spicy Kani Roll with Crunch

$7.95

California Roll

$7.95
Philly Roll

$7.95
Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95
Boston Roll

$7.95
Kani Roll

$7.25
Oyster Roll

$9.95

Fried oyster, Japanese mayonnaise, Avocado & eel sauce.

Spider Roll

$13.95

Soft-shell crab, tempura, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce.

Cucumber Roll (Vegan)

$5.95
Avocado Roll (Vegan)

$5.95
Cucumber Avocado Roll (Vegan)

$6.95
Sweet Potato Roll (Vegan)

$6.95
Mix Veggie Roll (Vegan)

$6.95
Inari Roll (Vegan)

$6.95

Tofu Skin with avocado.

Peanut Avocado Roll (Vegan)

$6.95

Sushi / Sashimi

Salmon (Sake) (Raw)

$5.25
Squid (Ika) (Raw)

$5.25
Quail Egg (Uzurano tamago) (Raw)

$5.25
Red Snapper (Tai) (Raw)

$5.25
Tuna (Maguro) (Raw)

$6.25
White Tuna (Maguro) (Raw)

$6.25
Albacore Tuna (Maguro) (Raw)

$6.25
Yellowtail (Hamachi) (Raw)

$6.25
Scallop (Hotategai) (Raw)

$6.25
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) (Raw)

$6.75
Salmon Roe (Ikura) (Raw)

$7.50
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi) (Raw)

$11.95
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) (Raw)

$5.25
Shrimp (Ebi)

$4.50
Bean Curd (Inari)

$4.50
Crabmeat (kani)

$4.50
Octopus (Tako)

$6.95
Mackerel (saba)

$5.25
Eel (unagi)

$5.50
Smoked Salmon (Sake)

$5.95
Egg Curt (Tamago)

$4.50

Squid (Ika) (Raw)

$5.25

Special Roll

Fuki Lobster Rock-N-Roll

$18.95

Lobster tempura, avocado inside, topped with spicy kani, drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Salmon Tempura Roll

$18.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado inside, topped with Salmon tempura and spicy kani, served with chef special sauce.

Godzila Roll🌶️

$18.95

Crispy soft-shell crab with avocado and cucumber, top with spicy kani and crunch, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Volcano Roll

$13.95

Deep fried roll, inside with white fish, kani and cream cheese, topped with scallion, fish egg, chef’s special sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$13.95

California roll topped with assorted fish (tuna, salmon, red snapper) tobiko and avocado.

Dragon Roll

$13.95

Grilled eel, cucumber, topped with sliced avocado & eel sauce, tobiko on top.

Pink Lady Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado wrap in soy paper.

Amazing Salmon Roll

$14.95

Spicy salmon, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with smoked salmon, scallion tobiko with eel sauce.

Manhattan Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy kani, served with chef special sauce.

Sakura Roll

$16.95

Salmon tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with lobster salad.

Tiger Roll

$15.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, tobiko, Jalapeno wrapped with tiger skin soy paper, served with spicy mayo.

Samurai Roll

$14.95

Spicy tuna, avocado inside, salmon, tuna, scallion tobiko on top.

Black Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside topped with eel avocado and eel sauce.

Spicy Girl Roll

$15.95

Spicy salmon, avocado inside, topped with tuna and black tobiko.

Phoenix Roll

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado topped with lobster salad and tuna.

Valentine Roll

$16.95

Spicy tuna, avocado topped with lobster salad and tuna.

Fire Burning Roll

$16.95

Smoked tuna, cucumber topped with black pepper tuna, green onion, served with Japanese dressing.

Dragonfly Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, tobiko.

Tempura Love Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber inside, crabmeat on top with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunch.

Sweetheart Roll

$16.95

Shrimp tempura and crabmeat inside, topped with smoked salmon, avocado and eel sauce.

City Avenue Roll

$23.95

Grilled whole squid wrapped with eel, smoked salmon, kani and fly fish egg.

Sushi Bar Entree

Unagi Don

$19.95

Unagi over the sushi rice with Japanese oshinko and eel sauce.

Sake Don

$22.95

Salmon sashimi served on seasoned rice.

Triple Trio Sushi or Sashimi

$23.95

3 pcs tuna, 3 pcs yellowtail, 3 pcs salmon.

Sushi Deluxe

$24.95

10 pcs assorted sushi with tuna roll. (chef’s choice)

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

18 pcs assorted sashimi with sushi rice. (chef’s choice)

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$34.95

9 pcs sashimi, 7pcs sushi with spicy tuna roll & chef’s special roll. (chef’s choice)

Love Boat For Two

$78.95

18 pcs sashimi, 10 pcs sushi with shrimp tempura roll & chef’s special roll. (chef’s choice)

Party Boat (All in one, for 6-10 people, reserve only)

$395.00

40 pcs sashimi, 40 pcs sushi with 10 chef’s special rolls. (chef’s choice)

Fuki Signature Entree

Grilled or Steamed Chilean Sea Bass

$29.95

Sea bass grilled with teriyaki sauce or streamed with special soy sauce.

Japanese style foie gras

$34.95

Grilled foie gras served with chef special sauce.

Dessert

Banana Boat

$11.95

Ice cream balls topped with syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry served in a boat-shape banana.

Mochi

$6.00

The thin layer of sweet riice dough that is wrapped around a center of scrumptious, premium ice cream.

Mini Key Lime

$7.95

Cheesecake. A graham cracker base, topped with key line in fused, cheesecake decorated with a key line glaze.

Cuppa Catalina

$7.95

Creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar.

Tiramisu Cup

$7.95

Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso dusted with cocoa pounder.

Hazelnut Chocolate Flute

$8.95

Smoothie hazelnut legato made with hazelnuts from Piedmont Swirled with rice Chocolate Sauce.

Drink

Shirley Temple (no alcohol)

$4.95
Pina Colada Juice (no alcohol)

$6.95
Frozen Mango Juice (no alcohol)

$7.95
Bloody Mary Tomato Juice (no alcohol)

$6.95
Ramune (Japanese soda)

$4.95
Tea

$3.00
Can Drink

$2.95
Spring Water

$2.95

Ice Tea

$3.00

juice

$3.00