Fulin's Brentwood
Beverages
- Water
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Dr Pepper$3.00
- Mellow Yello$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Half & Half Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Mango Iced Tea$3.50
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.50
- Peach Tea$3.50
- Thai Tea$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Soda Water$3.00
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Milk$4.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Cherry Coke$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.00
Appetizers
- Pork Egg Roll$2.50
- Vegetable Spring Roll$2.50
- Crab Rangoon$6.00
- Pork Dumplings$10.00
- Eda Mame$5.00
- Fulins Platter$16.00
- Chicken on a Stick 鸡棒$8.00
- Spare Ribs$9.00
- Calamari 鱿鱼丝$8.00
- Crispy String Bean$8.00
- Tempura Shrimps(4 pcs)$7.00
- 1 Bag Crunchy Noodle$0.75
- 1 Dumpling Sauce$0.75
- 1 Eel Sauce$0.75
- 1 Small Sweet Sour Sauce$0.75
- 1 Spicy Mayo$0.75
- 1 Sriracha Hot Sauce$0.75
- 1 Yum Yum Sauce$0.75
- 1 Chili Oil$0.75
- Side of Dressing$0.75
- Cup Ginger Dressing$5.00
- Bowl Ginger Dressing$10.00
- Side of Fried Rice$2.50
- Side of White Rice$2.50
- Side of Brown Rice$2.50
- Side Lomein$3.00
- Side Steam Vegetables$3.00
- Side Brown Sauce$1.50
- Side General Tso Sauce$1.50
- Side Teriyaki Sauce$1.50
- Side Sesame Sauce$1.50
- Side Orange Sauce$1.50
- Side Garlic Sauce$1.50
- Side Kung Pao Sauce$1.50
- Side Large Sweet and Sour Sauce$1.50
- Side Yellow Curry Sauce$1.50
- Side Hot Mustard$0.75
- Side House Duck Sauce$0.75
- Side Green Onions$0.75
Soups
- Egg Flower (Egg Drop Soup)$4.50+
Delight in our Egg Flower Bowl, a classic Egg Drop Soup, rich and comforting, featuring a silky broth with delicately whisked eggs, creating a beautiful marbled effect.
- Hot and Sour$4.50+
Experience the bold flavors of our Hot and Sour Soup, a perfect blend of spicy and tangy notes with a variety of textures from mushrooms, tofu, and bamboo shoots.
- Wonton Soup$4.50+
- Miso Soup$4.50+
Indulge in our Miso Soup, a traditional Japanese delicacy featuring a savory broth enriched with miso paste, garnished with tofu, seaweed, and green onions for a light yet flavorful experience.
- Vegetable and Bean Curd Bowl$8.00
- Vegetable Soup$8.00
- Vegetable and Wonton Bowl$8.00
Fried Rice
Lo Mein
Noodle Soups/Noodles
Kids Menu
Chicken
- Chicken Egg Fooyong 鸡蓉蛋$17.00
- Chicken in Garlic Sauce 鱼香鸡$15.00
sliced chicken with snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, julienne zucchini, and bell peppers
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps 生菜鸡$15.00
Crisp, cool lettuce bowls filled with shredded chicken, diced onions, carrots, and green peas, garnished with crispy rice noodles
- Chicken with Broccoli Dinner芥兰鸡$15.00
Enjoy our savory Chicken with Broccoli, featuring thinly-sliced chicken paired with freshly steamed broccoli and crisp carrots. This light and nutritious dish combines great taste with health benefits, ideal for a wholesome meal.
- Chicken with Cashew Dinner 腰果鸡$15.00
Experience our Chicken with Cashew, blending chopped chicken, mushrooms, carrots, and zucchini in Fulin's sauce, topped with cashews for a crisp finish.
- Chicken with Vegetables Dinner 蔬菜鸡$15.00
Delight in our Chicken with Vegetables Dinner, featuring sliced chicken harmoniously combined with snow peas, asparagus, carrots, mushrooms, zucchini, and broccoli for a vibrant and nutritious meal.
- Curry Chicken Dinner 咖喱鸡$15.00
Explore the bold flavors of our Curry Chicken Dinner, showcasing tender chicken with diced bell peppers and onions, infused with Thai-style curry and a hint of heat from chili oil.
- General Tso's Chicken Dinner 左宗鸡$16.00
Indulge in our General Tso's Chicken Dinner, featuring breaded and fried chicken paired with diced red and green peppers, all coated in a delectable sweet and spicy sauce.
- Kung Pao Chicken Dinner 宫保鸡丁$15.00
Enjoy our Kung Pao Chicken Dinner, a classic blend of tender, diced chicken, chopped scallions, chili peppers, and peanuts, all brought together in our signature Kung Pao sauce for a delightful balance of flavors.
- Mongolian Chicken Dinner蒙古鸡$15.00
Savor our Mongolian Chicken Dinner, with tender chicken and green onions in a sweet and savory soy-based sauce, stir-fried to perfection.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken Dinner$15.00
- Sesame Chicken Dinner$16.00
- Teriyaki Chicken Dinner$16.00
- Orange Chicken Dinner$16.00
- Mu Shu CHICKEN$16.00
Beef
- Beef Egg Fooyong 牛蓉蛋$18.00
- Beef in Garlic Sauce Dinner 鱼香牛$18.00
Enjoy our Beef in Garlic Sauce, featuring tender beef strips, snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, julienne bell peppers, and zucchini, all in a rich garlic sauce.
- Beef Vegetable Dinner$18.00
- Beef with Broccoli Dinner 芥兰牛$18.00
Relish our Beef with Broccoli Dinner, featuring slices of tender beef and carrots, complemented by lightly-steamed broccoli, all enveloped in our signature Fulin's sauce.
- Monglian Beef Dinner 蒙古牛肉$18.00
- Orange Beef 陈皮牛$18.00
- Pepper Steak Dinner 青椒牛$18.00
Enjoy our Pepper Steak Dinner, featuring tender slices of beef paired with chopped onions and a mix of red and green bell peppers, perfectly seasoned for a flavorful meal.
- Spicy Sesame Beef Dinner 芝麻牛$18.00
Savor the zest of our Spicy Sesame Beef Dinner, comprising julienne beef and scallions, tossed in a sweet and spicy sesame sauce. Enhanced with a dash of salt and chili oil, and garnished with sesame seeds for an added crunch.
Seafood
- General Tso's Shrimp Dinner 左宗虾$19.00
- Kung Pao Shrimp Dinner 宫保虾$19.00
- Scallop Garlic Dinner$22.00
- Shrimp and Broccoli Dinner 芥兰虾$19.00
- Shrimp and Cashews Dinner 腰果虾$19.00
- Shrimp Egg Fooyong 虾蓉蛋$20.00
- Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Dinner 鱼香虾$19.00
- Shrimp in Lobster Sauce Dinner 虾龙糊$19.00
- Shrimp Vegetables Dinner 蔬菜虾$19.00
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp Dinner$19.00
- Teriyaki Shrimp$19.00
Pork
Vegetables
- Eggplant in Garlic Sauce Dinner 鱼香茄子$13.00
- Fulin's Homestyle Bean Curd 福林豆腐$14.00
- General Tso Tofu 左宗豆腐$14.00
- Kung Pao Bean Curd Dinner 宫保豆腐$14.00
- Orange Tofu Dinner 陈皮豆腐$14.00
- Sauteed String Beans Dinner 炒四季豆$13.00
- Sesame Tofu Dinner 芝麻豆腐$14.00
- Szechuan Bean Curd Dinner 四川豆腐$13.00
- Vegetable Delight Dinner 素菜大会$13.00
- Vegetable Egg Foo Yong 菜蓉蛋$14.00
Chef Specials
- Honey Walnut Shrimp$23.00
Shrimp deep-fried with a sweet coconut sauce topped with honey walnuts and sprinkled with crispy rice noodles, garnished with pineapples and cherries.
- Happy Family$23.00
Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, beef, roasted pork with snow peas, broccoli, and carrots, mushrooms, and julienne zucchini with our signature sauce.
- Triple Crown$21.00
Shrimp, Chicken, and beef sautéed with snow peas, carrots, mushrooms, julienne, zucchini, and bell peppers. Cooked in our spicy garlic sauce.
- Seafood Combo$23.00
Lobsters tails, crab stick, jumbo shrimp, and sea scallops sautéed with the chef's select select vegetables in a light sauce.
- Seafood Birds Nest$23.00
Lobster tails, crab stick, scallops, and shrimp are stir-fried in our signature Fulin's sauce, cashews, chopped carrots, diced zucchini, and mushrooms.
- Beijing Duck Half 北京鸭一半$40.00
- Beijing Duck Whole 北京鸭整个$75.00
- COMBO EGG FOO YOUNG$23.00
- Crispy Shrimp and Honey Walnuts 核桃虾$23.00
Enjoy our Crispy Shrimp and Honey Walnut dish, where shrimp is deep-fried to a golden crisp and coated in sweet coconut sauce, then topped with honey-glazed walnuts and sprinkled with crispy rice noodles for a delightful crunch.
- Red Thai Style Curry Chicken 红咖喱鸡$15.00
Savor our Red Thai Style Curry Chicken, stir-fried with a medley of red and green peppers, onion, and pineapple, all infused with fresh basil for an aromatic and flavorful dish."
- Red Thai Style Curry Shrimp 红咖喱虾$19.00
Savor our Red Thai Style Curry Shrimp, stir-fried with a medley of red and green peppers, onion, and pineapple, all infused with fresh basil for an aromatic and flavorful dish."
- Red Thai Style Curry Tofu 红咖喱豆腐$15.00
Maki & Tamaki
Special Rolls
- American Dream Roll$12.00
- Beach Roll$13.00
- Big Boy Roll$15.00
- Black Diamond Roll$16.00
- Crazy Roll$18.00
- Crunchy Shrimp$11.00
- Dynamite Roll$16.00
- Ebi Ebi Roll$14.00
- Godzilla Roll$13.00
- Green Dragon Roll$14.00
- Spicy Crunchy Crab$11.00
- Holy Moly Roll$14.00
- Honada Roll$13.00
- Joy Roll$13.00
- Paradise Roll$15.00
- Phoenix Roll$15.00
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
- Red Dragon Roll$15.00
- Spicy Lobster Roll$16.00
- Rock City Roll$16.00
- Snow Mountain Roll$16.00
- Spider Roll$14.00
- Summer Dream$16.00
- Tiger Roll$13.00
- Tuna Love Roll$15.00
- Volcano Roll$13.00
- Salmon Love Roll$15.00
- NYC Roll$10.00
- Florida Roll$10.00
- TN Roll$15.00
Sushi
Sashimi
Japanese Dinner
Japanese Appetizers
Draft Beer
Classic Cocktail
- Hurricane$10.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Mai Tai$10.00
- Deep Eddy Mule$9.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit Mule$9.00
- Deep Eddy Orange Mule$9.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon Mule$9.00
- Asian Pear Martini$9.00
- Pomegranate Lemon Drop$10.00
- Lychee Martini$10.00
- Fulin's Old Fashion$10.00
- Pineapple Mojito$10.00
- Yuzu Margarita$10.00
- Fulin's Tea$10.00
- Amaretto Sour$8.00
- Appletini$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Classic Mojito$10.00
- Top Shelf Margarita$13.00
- White Russian$10.00
- Manhattan$11.00
- Sangria Ornament$8.50