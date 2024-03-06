Full City Cafe 7878 Oakland Drive
Limited Time Offering
- Corned Beef Dinner Pre-Order$17.29
Heat and Eat Corned Beef Dinners! Pre-Order today. Our tender corned beef is cooked in house with a wedge of cabbage, potatoes, onions, carrots, jus and a chunk of Irish Soda bread.
- Red, White & Blue Burger$14.99
Burger patty on a house made bun with blue cheese, spinach, tomato, quick-pickled red onions, and a Dijon aioli.
Eggs and Omelets
- JustaBreakfast$11.69
Two Eggs, potatoes, three strips of cherrywood smoked bacon, or bistro sausage, or turkey sausage with a choice of sides and bread.
- Centre St Omelet$14.59
Mushrooms, spinach, red onion, and Chevre cheese. Changes to this omelet are politely declined.
- Santa Fe Omelet$14.89
Black Beans, Jack cheese, scallions, tomatoes, jalapeno and guacamole. Changes to this omelet are politely declined.
- The Spaniard Omelet$14.95
House made chorizo sausage, green peppers, jack and cheddar cheeses. Changes to this omelet are politely declined.
- California$13.95
Bacon, red pepper, Swiss cheese, guacamole, and tomato.
- Pimento Cheese$13.95
House made pimento cheese spread, red peppers, scallions, ham. Changes to this omelet are politely declined.
- Your Signature Omelet$12.89
Create your own omelet. Start with three farm fresh eggs add your ingredients, then add your choice of sides and bread.
Chefs Breakfast Bowls
- Miyako Breakfast Bowl$15.59
Steamed rice, chashu braised pork belly, spinach, carrots, scallions, radishes, two eggs, sriracha mayo and soy-ginger sauce.
- Smoked Salmon Bowl$16.79
House cured and smoked salmon, potato, spinach, two eggs, frizzled leeks, red pepper, and parmesan.
- Mushroom Bowl$13.89
Warm quinoa salad, a blend of gourmet mushrooms, eggs, spinach, feta cheese and blistered tomatoes with yogurt.
- Corned Beef Hash Bowl$14.49
- Las Cruces Bowl$13.99
Sweet potatoes loaded with braised black beans, two eggs, jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo.
Other Stuff
- Deep Dish Quiche$13.99
Ham, Mushroom and Cheddar Cheese -Always delicious and changing all the time. Lots of filling and a rich custard in a scratch made crust.
- Buttermilk Pancakes$9.39+
Scratch-made with buttermilk and topped with cinnamon butter.
- Latke Benedict$13.99
House made potato fritters fried golden brown and topped with two eggs, hollandaise, sour cream drizzle, chopped bacon, scallions and red pepper.
Salads
- Smoked Salmon Salad$16.59
House smoked salmon with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, hard boiled eggs, parmesan cheese, sweet red onion and balsamic vinaigrette
- Traverse Bay Cherry Salad$14.69
Chevre cheese, Italian prosciutto ham, black pepper toasted almonds, dried Michigan cherries, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, and cherry port vinaigrette.
- Falafel Salad$14.29
House-made falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, carrots, red cabbage, feta cheese, tahini and lemon vinaigrette.
Burgers
- Cheez Head Burger$14.99
Smothered in Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onions on a brioche roll.
- Olive Burger$14.99
Spanish and Kalamata olive dressing with fresh basil, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a roll.
- Gourmet Mushroom Burger$14.99
Swiss cheese and gourmet mushrooms sautéed with sweet red onion and parsley, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche roll.
- Falafel Burger$13.99
A real vegetarian burger! House made falafel with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, pickles, and spicy mayo.
- Build Your Own Burger$13.99
Build it yourself!
Sandwiches
- Smokin' Cubano$14.99
A French style rolls stuff with smoked and shredded pork and sliced ham with Swiss cheese, pickles, and spiced mustard that is pressed panini style.
- City Club$13.79
Chilled deli turkey, prosciutto ham, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, onions, basil mayonnaise and chevre cheese on a French roll.
- Beefy Short Rib Melt$15.95
Slow braised short rib served on two slices of griddled, rustic, sourdough with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and a house made garlic aioli.
- Southern Chicken$14.49
A crispy hand breaded chicken breast with jalapeno coleslaw, and spicy mayo, topped with pimento cheese spread.
- Andy's Breakfast Panini$13.95
Eggs, spinach, tomato, ham, provolone cheese, and a roasted garlic aioli pressed between two slices of rustic bread.
- Veggie Melt$13.29
Pimento cheese, sauteed spinach, red pepper, onion, tomato, mushrooms, and mustard sauce on country style bread. Add Chicken or Bacon for an additional charge
- Layne's Chickpea Taco$12.99
Harissa marinated chickpeas on two flour tortillas topped with house made coleslaw, scallions, jalapeno, feta cheese, and a dollop of Greek yogurt. Add chicken breast for an additional charge.
Desserts
Hot and Cold Coffee Beverages
- Brewed Coffee$2.85+
All of our coffee comes from Coffee Express Co. in Plymouth. Tom Isiah has over 40 years experience buying and roasting coffee from around the world.
- Espresso$2.79+
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Espresso, steamed milk, and a lot of froth. As it is demanded by the vast majority of our guests, we use skim milk for our espresso drinks.
- Latte$4.50+
Espresso, steamed milk, and a touch of froth.
- Dark Chocolate Mocha$4.50+
Rich Dutch chocolate with espresso and steamed milk topped with whipped cream
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.75+
- City Slammer$3.25+
Brewed Coffee with an espresso shot slam!
- Cafe AuLait$3.85+
Brewed coffee with steamed milk
- Chai Tea$4.65+
Oregon Chai original steamed and mixed with frothed milk
- Americano$3.25+
The Italian version of American coffee. Espresso and hot water.
- Hot Chocolate$3.85+
Steamed milk and Dutch chocolate with a cap of whipped cream
- Hot Tea$3.60
Fine Teas from Harney and Sons.
Cold Beverages
Ala Carte Menu
Retail Items
- Salad Dressing 8oz$4.75
- Sourdough Loaf 2lb$10.89
- Multi Grain Loaf 2lb$8.95
- Whole Wheat Loaf 2lb$10.98
- Marble Rye Loaf3lb$12.95
- Whole Quiche$78.00
Call before ordering and please give us 48 hours to create your quiche.
- 4 Take and Bake Scone$6.89
You take 'em, you bake 'em. Changes all the time. Call ahead before ordering.
- 6 Take and Bake Scones$8.59
You take 'em, you bake 'em. Changes all the time. Call ahead before ordering.
- 6 Take and Bake Cookies$6.89
You take 'em, you bake 'em. Call ahead before ordering.