Food Menu

Appetizers

Eggplant Ikra

$12.00

Hummus

$12.00

Charcuterie Plate (Basturma Sudoku)

$20.00

Meat Assorted

$25.00

Beef Tongue (Yazik)

$23.00

Cheese Assorted

$25.00

Cheese Plate (Feta Cheese)

$18.00

Pickled Vegetables

$15.00

Sarma (8pcs)

$12.00

Olives

$12.00

Fish Assorted

$28.00

Gavurma

$25.00

Bread Basket

$5.00

Red Caviar

$30.00

Black Caviar

$150.00

Blinchik (2 pcs)

$12.00

Greens ( Kanachi)

$15.00

Salad

Greek Salad

$18.00

Oliveih Salad

$15.00

Armenian Salad

$15.00

Veggie Salad (Khorovats)

$18.00

Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Jajax (Yogurt Cucumber)

$15.00

Crab salad

$18.00

Thai Salad

$22.00

Grilled veggie (Tomatoes/Eggplant/Pepper)

$3.00

Fish Dishes

Salmon

$20.00

Sturgeon (Osetrina)

$22.00

Trout (1 lb)

$30.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

Jumbo Shrimp (6 pcs)

$50.00

Crawfish ( 1lb)

$40.00

Entrees

Chicken Breast Kabob

$16.00

Beef Shish Kabob

$19.00

Beef Lula

$16.00

Chicken Lula

$16.00

Lamb Chops

$30.00

Pork Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Pork Shish Kabob

$18.00

Pork Ichi-Bir

$18.00

Cornish Chicken

$20.00

BBQ Lamb Padron Dish

$25.00

Beef Liver

$15.00

Hot Dishes

Tzhvzhik

$20.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Beef Khashlama

$25.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Oxtail Khashlama

$30.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Cutlet with Potatoes

$16.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Jarco Pork

$20.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Jarit Potato

$7.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Armenian Tolma

$35.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Tpov Tolma

$25.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Qavari Kufta with Hajar

$35.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Beef Stroganoff

$25.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Khinkali

$4.00

(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)

Dessert

Fruit Plate

$35.00

Chocolate Temptation

$12.00

Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.

Baba

$12.00

A traditional Neapolitan run soaked cake.

Tiramisu

$12.00

Traditional tiramisu made with espresso soaked lady fingers and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Traditional New York Cheesecake

$12.00

A creamy, rich New York cheesecake sits on a graham cracker base.

Hazelnut Chocolate Souffle

$12.00

Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy hazelnut sauce

Girotondo Alle Mandorle

$12.00

Sponge cake sprinkled with rum, a layer of hazelnut crunch topped with cream made with almond paste from Sicily & fresh cream, all delicately coated with white chocolate.

Coppa Pistachio

$12.00

Custard gelato swirled together with chocolate and pistachio gelato, topped with praline pistachios.

Coppa Spagnola

$12.00

Vanilla gelato and Amarena cherry sauce swirled together, topped with real Amarena cherries.

Profiteroles

$14.00

Cream Puffs surrounded by vanilla and chocolate cream

Drinks

Lemonade

$5.00

Pitcher of Lemonade

$15.00

Bottle Coke

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Tea

$5.00

Kompot

$10.00

Water

$3.00

Pitcher of Water

$10.00