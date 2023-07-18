Full House NoHo 11651 Riverside Drive
Food Menu
Appetizers
Eggplant Ikra
Hummus
Charcuterie Plate (Basturma Sudoku)
Meat Assorted
Beef Tongue (Yazik)
Cheese Assorted
Cheese Plate (Feta Cheese)
Pickled Vegetables
Sarma (8pcs)
Olives
Fish Assorted
Gavurma
Bread Basket
Red Caviar
Black Caviar
Blinchik (2 pcs)
Greens ( Kanachi)
Salad
Fish Dishes
Entrees
Hot Dishes
Tzhvzhik
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Beef Khashlama
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Oxtail Khashlama
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Cutlet with Potatoes
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Jarco Pork
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Jarit Potato
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Armenian Tolma
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Tpov Tolma
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Qavari Kufta with Hajar
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Beef Stroganoff
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Khinkali
(PRE-ORDER TIME 2-4 HOURS)
Dessert
Fruit Plate
Chocolate Temptation
Layers of chocolate cake made with cocoa from Ecuador, filled with chocolate and hazelnut creams and a hazelnut crunch, covered with a chocolate glaze.
Baba
A traditional Neapolitan run soaked cake.
Tiramisu
Traditional tiramisu made with espresso soaked lady fingers and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.
Traditional New York Cheesecake
A creamy, rich New York cheesecake sits on a graham cracker base.
Hazelnut Chocolate Souffle
Moist chocolate cake with a heart of creamy hazelnut sauce
Girotondo Alle Mandorle
Sponge cake sprinkled with rum, a layer of hazelnut crunch topped with cream made with almond paste from Sicily & fresh cream, all delicately coated with white chocolate.
Coppa Pistachio
Custard gelato swirled together with chocolate and pistachio gelato, topped with praline pistachios.
Coppa Spagnola
Vanilla gelato and Amarena cherry sauce swirled together, topped with real Amarena cherries.
Profiteroles
Cream Puffs surrounded by vanilla and chocolate cream