Beer

Draft Beer

XX Lager

$7.50

Shiner Bock

$6.50

Yuengling Flight

$6.50

Miller Lite

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$7.50

Corona Premier

$7.50Out of stock

Art Car IPA

$7.50

Love Street

$7.50

Domestic Bottle

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Michelob Gold

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Budweiser

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Yuengling Flight

$5.50

Yuengling Lager

$5.50

Imported Bottle

XX Lager

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Bohemia

$6.50Out of stock

Corona Extra

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Art Car IPA

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Guinness

$8.50

Stella Artois

$8.50

Seltzer

White Claw Seltzer

$8.00

High Noon Seltzer

$8.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$8.00

Food

Dinner

Smash Burger

$16.00

Double meat patty, double cheese, bun, caramelized onions, chipotle sauce, pickles, fries.

Texas Ribeye Bites

$22.00

14 oz. Ribeye, chili con queso, tortillas

Greek Gyro

$17.00

Slice lamb meat, pita bread, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, diced cucumbers, tzatziki sauce, fries.

Phili Cheesesteak

$15.00

Beef sirloin, bun, provolone cheese, onions, bell pepper, fries.

Chicken Wings 6 pc.

$12.00

6 pc.

Chicken Wings 12 pc.

$20.00

12 pc.

Chicken Wings 18 pc.

$28.00

18 pc.

Chicken Wings 40 pc.

$60.00

40 pc.

Istambul Lollipop Lambchomps

$30.00

5 Lollipop lambchops, mediterrean rice, pita bread, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, grilled jalapeno.

Fajita Tacos

$14.00

3 tacos, tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime.

Shawarma Fries

$15.00

Choice of shawarma meat, chili con queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Tex-Mex Quesadilla

$15.00

Fajita meat, mixed shredded cheese, 12" tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.

Grilled Salmon

$17.00

8 oz Grilled Salmon, mediterrean rice and veggies

Kabob Plate

$20.00

3 Skewer, mediterrean rice, pita bread, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.

Shawarma Wrap

$15.00

Choice of meat, tomatoes and garlic sauce. Served with fries.

Shawarma Plate

$17.00

Options beef or chicken, pita bread, mediterrean rice, mixed salad, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.

Mixed Grill

$30.00

3 Kabobs, 2 lampchops, mediterrean rice, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, pita bread, mixed salad, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.

Fuma Fries

$8.00

Up to 3 choices of topping

Lunch

Lch Smash Burger

$14.00

Double meat patty, double cheese, bun, caramelized onions, chipotle sauce, pickles, fries.

Lch Texas Ribeye Bites

$18.00

12 oz. Ribeye, chili con queso, tortillas.

Lch Greek Gyro

$15.00

Slice lamb meat, pita bread, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, diced cucumbers, tzatziki sauce, fries.

Lch Phili Cheesestake

$13.00

Beef sirloin, bun, provolone cheese, onions, bell pepper, fries.

Lch Istambul Lollipop Lambchops

$20.00

3 Lollipop lambchops, mediterrean rice, pita bread, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, grilled jalapeno.

Lch Shawarma Wrap

$13.00

Options beef or chicken, pita bread, mediterrean rice, mixed salad, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.

Lch Fajita Tacos

$12.00

3 Ribeye tacos, tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime.

Lch Shawarma Fries

$13.00

Choice of shawarma meat, chili con queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Lch Tex-Mex Quesadilla

$12.00

Fajita meat, mixed shredded cheese, 12" tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.

Lch Kabob Plate

$18.00

2 Skewer, mediterrean rice, pita bread, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.

Lch Shawarma Plate

$16.00

Beef or chicken, pita bread, mediterrean rice, mixed salad, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Stuffed Cheddar Jalapenos

$8.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Falafel

$7.00

Kibbeh

$9.00

Hummus

$7.00

Baba Ganoush

$7.00

Pita Bread

$3.00

Mediterrean Rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$11.00

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Desserts

Mexican Churros

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Baklava Pastry

$5.00

Italian Ice Cream Mango

$3.00