Fuma Dubai Hookah Lounge
Beer
Draft Beer
Domestic Bottle
Imported Bottle
Food
Dinner
Smash Burger
Double meat patty, double cheese, bun, caramelized onions, chipotle sauce, pickles, fries.
Texas Ribeye Bites
14 oz. Ribeye, chili con queso, tortillas
Greek Gyro
Slice lamb meat, pita bread, tomatoes, onions, lettuce, diced cucumbers, tzatziki sauce, fries.
Phili Cheesesteak
Beef sirloin, bun, provolone cheese, onions, bell pepper, fries.
Chicken Wings 6 pc.
6 pc.
Chicken Wings 12 pc.
12 pc.
Chicken Wings 18 pc.
18 pc.
Chicken Wings 40 pc.
40 pc.
Istambul Lollipop Lambchomps
5 Lollipop lambchops, mediterrean rice, pita bread, grilled onions, grilled tomatoes, grilled jalapeno.
Fajita Tacos
3 tacos, tortilla, cilantro, onion, lime.
Shawarma Fries
Choice of shawarma meat, chili con queso, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Tex-Mex Quesadilla
Fajita meat, mixed shredded cheese, 12" tortilla, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole.
Grilled Salmon
8 oz Grilled Salmon, mediterrean rice and veggies
Kabob Plate
3 Skewer, mediterrean rice, pita bread, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.
Shawarma Wrap
Choice of meat, tomatoes and garlic sauce. Served with fries.
Shawarma Plate
Options beef or chicken, pita bread, mediterrean rice, mixed salad, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.
Mixed Grill
3 Kabobs, 2 lampchops, mediterrean rice, grilled tomatoes, grilled onions, grilled jalapeno, pita bread, mixed salad, tahini sauce, garlic sauce.
Fuma Fries
Up to 3 choices of topping
Lunch
