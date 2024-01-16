Fungry Brick & Mortar
HAND HELDS (À LA CARTE)
- FILLY
steak or chicken, caramelized peppers and onions, fhizz cheese sauce, hoagie$15.00
- FUNGRY BURGER
double smash burger, bacon-onion jam, cheddar, swiss, fungry sauce, potato bun$15.00
- I NEED A GYRO
lamb, lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki + ajvar sauce, naan$14.00
- MAFIA
mild sweet italian sausage, wild goose famous red sauce, grilled peppers & onion, hoagie$14.00
- SPICY CLUCKER
battered and fried to order chicken, nashville hot sauce, fungry slaw, pickles, martin's potato roll$15.00
APPS & SIDES
Fungry Brick & Mortar Location and Ordering Hours
(440) 463-1442
Closed