Funky Flame 4994 Lowell Blvd
Bakery
BREAD
- Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
Organic, stone-milled flour, mixed with buttermilk and butter and baked until golden-brown and delicious.
- Hippie Loaf$12.00
A loaf of our Hippie Bread. Wood-fired, naturally leavened bread, containing whole wheat flour, black sesame seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, and hemp hearts. Baked in a loaf pan.
- FunkBread$9.00
A loaf of our Country Bread. Wood-fired, naturally leavened organic table bread.
- English Muffin$3.00
A uncut English Muffin. Our organic, naturally-leavened dough, griddled with blue cornmeal and avocado oil. Perfect for toast or sandwiches, full of both nooks and crannies. (Vegan)
- Turmeric Garlic Loaf$12.00
A loaf of our Turmeric Garlic Sourdough. Wood-fired, naturally leavened, organic bread, infused with turmeric and roasted garlic, and coated in black sesame seeds.
- Chocolate Loaf$8.00
A loaf of our Chocolate Sourdough. Wood-fired, naturally leavened, organic, cacoa-infused dough, with vegan chocolate chips in the dough. (Vegan)
- FunkBread PANLOAF$9.00
- DAY OLD TG$6.00
- DAY OLD Hippie$6.00
- DAY OLD Chocolate$4.00
- DAY OLD Funkbread$5.00
PASTRY
- Cinnamon Roll$6.50
Our sourdough brioche swirled with brown sugar cinnamon filling and finished with cream cheese orange frosting.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Our classic Chocolate Chip Cookie, using heirloom grain flours and topped with flakey sea salt.
- Peanut Butter Miso Cookie$4.00
Our Peanut Butter Miso Cookie, made with smooth peanut butter and white miso. A sweet and savory treat!
FOOD
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
- Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Vegan Breakfast Sandwich, on our house-made english muffin, with a vegan sausage patty, avocado, a vegan aioli, and pickled red onion.
- Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Breakfast sandwich, served on our house-made english muffin, with a mushroom patty, fried egg, frico cheese, pickled red onion, and special sauce.
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
Breakfast sandwich, served on our house-made english muffin, with sausage patty, pickled red onions, frico cheese, and special sauce.
BRUNCH
- Toast Plate$6.00
2 Slices of our house-made bread with spreads of your choice.
- Biscuit & Gravy$8.00+
One of our house-made buttermilk biscuit covered in a white gravy.
- Parfait$7.00
Housemade granola on top a vegan coconut yogurt and local jam.
- Salad TBD$8.00
A salad that we have not agreed upon making, that I am making this button as a placeholder. Let's figure it out, mmmmmmmkay??
PIZZA, DETROIT
- Slice Seasonal Detroit Pizza$7.00
A slice of our rotating Detroit Style pizza made with our naturally leavened, organic pizza dough.
- Slice Pepperoni Detroit Pizza$8.00
A slice of our naturally leavened, organic Detroit-style pizza with pepperoni cups, tomato sauce, brick cheese, and parmesan.
- Slice Cheese Detroit Style$6.00
A slice of our naturally leavened, organic Detroit-style pizza with tomato sauce,brick cheese, and parmesan.
PIZZA, WOOD-FIRED
- White Pie$18.00
A 12" Wood-fired, naturally leavened whole pizza, topped with Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, EVOO, and Garlic Confit.
- Red Pie$16.00
A 12" Wood-fired, naturally leavened whole pizza, topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, EVOO, and parmesan.
- Spicy Hawaiian Pizza$20.00
A 12" Wood-fired, naturally leavened whole pizza, topped with our Harissa sauce, pepperoni, pineapple, low-moisture mozzarella, green onion, and parmesan.