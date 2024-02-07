Furtado’s Eatery 1794 Bridge St
Appetizers/Petiscos/Antipasti
- Arancini*$12.99
Fried rice balls, sweet peas, carrots, bell pepper, a blend of imported Italian cheeses, served with marinara
- Mushroom Crostini$13.99
Madeira wine reduction, mushrooms, fresh herbs, honey, ricotta spread, served on a toasted crostini
- Baked Garlic Bread$10.99
Garlic & herb butter, a blend of imported cheeses, served with marinara sauce
- Chourico Stuffed Mushrooms*$14.99
Mildly spicy Portuguese chourico stuffing
- Baked Tomato Bruschetta$12.99
Roasted tomatoes, garlic, EVOO, fresh herbs, asiago cheese & a balsamic drizzle
Italian American Inspired
- Chicken Parm Ricotta$23.99
Italian seasoned chicken breast, a touch of ricotta cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of crest di gallo (locally made artisan pasta) or spaghetti. Sub gluten free pasta for +3.99
- Chicken Marsala$22.99
Sweet Marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, sweet capicola, served with choice of crest di gallo (locally made artisan pasta) or spaghetti. Sub gluten free pasta for +3.99
- Chicken Piccata$21.99
Lemon white wine butter sauce & capers served with choice of crest di gallo (locally made artisan pasta) or spaghetti. Sub gluten free pasta for +3.99
- Ragu Alla Bolognese$22.99
Beef and pork slowly simmered in a tomato, red wine marinara, finished with fresh herbs, a touch of ricotta, served with fresh garganelli pasta
- C.B.C Bianco$21.99
Chicken, broccolini & crest di gallo (a locally made artisan pasta), served with a bianco sauce: white wine, garlic, parmesan
- Baked Pasta$19.99
Crest di gallo (locally made artisan pasta) infused with ricotta, marinara, and a blend of four imported cheeses choice of: salsiccia (sweet Italian sausage) 19.99 roasted eggplant 19.99
- Sausage & Broccolini$21.99
Sausage, broccolini, onion, garlic, white wine, Parmesan sauce, served with spaghetti
- Broccolini & Tomato Bianco$18.99
Broccolini, roasted tomatoes, crest di gallo (locally made artisan pasta) with bianco sauce
Portuguese American Inspired
- Drunk Chicken Bowl$19.99
Marinated chicken, sauteed onions & peppers served over veggie rice and roasted potato, topped with bacon with a touch of our malagueta aioli sauce. Add a fried egg $2.00
- Bifana Bowl$19.99
Marinated pork sliced with seasoned onions and peppers served over veggie rice and roasted potato add a fried egg for $2.00
- Surf-n-turf Bife De Casa$34.99
Pan fried 8oz coulotte steak with a chef's house pan sauce, served with veggie rice, roasted potato, with shrimp and a fried egg
- Galinha Alentejana$25.99Out of stock
Marinated chicken, clams, & shrimp. Served with olives, roasted potato, bell peppers in a white wine sauce
- Clams & Shrimp Verde$26.99Out of stock
Little neck clams, shrimp, Portuguese white wine (vinho verde), shallot butter sauce with chourico & kale, served over garganelli pasta
- Steak & Egg$28.99
Pan fried 8oz coulotte steak with a chef's house pan sauce, served with veggie rice, roasted potato & a fried egg
Soup/sopa/zuppa
Salad/Salada/Insalata
Sandwiches/Sanduiches/Paninos
- Drunk Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Marinated chicken, bacon, a malagueta aioli, sauteed onions & peppers
- Bifana Sandwich$12.99
Marinated pork, sauted onions & peppers
- Caprese Con Prosciutto* Sandwich$13.99
Prosciutto di parma, roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, aged balsamic
- Roasted Eggplant Sandwich$12.99
Roasted diced eggplant, roasted tomatoes, toasted with mozzarella & asiago cheeses
- Chicken Parm Ricotta Sandwich$15.99
Italian seasoned chicken breast, a touch of ricotta cheese, topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
- **Vegetarian Caprese Con Prosciutto$11.99