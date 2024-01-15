Fuse Cuisine 3311 w broward blvd
Lunch/Dinner
- Snapper$25.00
Whole fresh snapper served with kidney beans rice and maduros.
- Pork Chunks$20.00
Tender pork chunks served with kidney beans rice and cole slaw.
- Chimichuri Chicken$18.00
Chicken quarter legs and thighs marinated in chimichu sauce, okra serve with white rice and avocado.
- Barbecue Wings$13.00
Overnight marinated wings with seasoning, fried boniato, glazed with guava barbecue sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, melted cheese topped with Hawaiian bread tostones and bistro sauce.
- Churrasco$28.00
light salted garlic butter skirt steak serve with rice and beans.
Fuse Cuisine 3311 w broward blvd Location and Ordering Hours
(754) 368-2648
Open now • Closes at 1AM