Fusion Bowl
Signature Poke Bowl
- Johnny Utah$12.50
Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Cucumber, Masago, OG Sauce, Sriracha Aioli
- Da Kine$13.50
Marinated Tuna, Sweet Onion, Seaweed Salad, Masago, Green Onion, OG Sauce, Ponzu
- Hula$12.50
Shrimp, Green Onion, Cucumber, Crab Stick, Avocado, Masago, OG Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce, Sriracha Aioli
- The Duke$16.50
Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Seaweed Salad, Jalapeno, Sweet Onion, Edamame, Sweet Onion, Edamame, Cucumber, OG Sauce, Ponzu, Gochujang
- The Shaka$12.50
Chicken, Edamame, Carrots, Avocado, Green Onion, Cucumber, Crab Stick, OG Sauce, Sweet Soy, Sriracha Aioli
- High Tide$12.50
Chicken, Shrimp, Edamame, Carrots, Pineapple, Corn, Green Onion, Cucumber, Avocado, OG Sauce, Sweet Soy, Sriracha Aioli
Desserts
