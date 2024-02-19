Fusion Mediterranean Grill 20918 Drake Road
Food
Create Your Own Bowl or Salad
Specialty Bowls & Salads
- Mediterranean Bowl$10.95
Basmati rice base, shawarma chicken, topped with fusion salad, fusion potatoes, pickles, feta cheese, and your choice of sauce
- Tahini Steak Bowl$11.95
Basmati rice base, shawarma steak, topped with grilled onion, fusion potatoes, pickles, tomato, parsley, and tahini or spicy tahini sauce
- Vegan Falafel Bowl$9.95
Basmati rice base, falafel, topped with tomatoes, pickles, pickled turnips, parsley, and tahini or spicy tahini sauce.
- Kafta Bowl$10.95
Basmati rice base, kafta meatball, topped with grilled onion, hummus, fusion salad, pickles, feta cheese, and you choice of sauce
- Fattoush Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, topped with fusion salad, parsley, pita chips, sumac, a drizzle of pomegranate molasses, and fusion dressing
- Greek Chicken Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, shawarma chicken, topped with tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing
- Falafel Salad$9.95
Romaine lettuce, falafel, topped with tomato, pickles, pickled turnips, parsley, tahini, and fusion dressing
Pita Rolls
- Chicken Shawarma Roll$6.95
Chicken shawarma, fusion potatoes, pickles and garlic. Toasted
- Steak Shawarma Roll$7.95
Steak shawarma, grilled onion, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and tahini or spicy tahini sauce. Toasted
- Kafta Roll$6.95
Kafta meatball, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato and garlic sauce. Toasted
- Hummus Veggie Roll$5.95
Hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and a drizzle of olive oil
- Falafel Roll$6.95
Falafel, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, pickled turnips, parsley and tahini or spicy tahini sauce
Specialty Platters
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$16.95
Basmati rice, shawarma chicken, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with a choice of sauce and a side of pita bread
- Steak Shawarma Platter$18.95
Basmati rice, shawarma steak, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with tahini sauce and a side of pita bread
- Kafta Platter$16.95
Basmati rice, kafta meatball, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with a choice of sauce and a side of pita bread
- Vegetarian Platter$15.95
Basmati rice, falafel, pickles, and side of fusion salad. Plus choose 2 sides of hummus, baba ghanoush, yogurt cucumber salad or grape leaves. Served with tahini sauce and a side of pita bread
- Pita Roll Combo Platter$19.95
Two pita rolls of your choice cut into bite size pieces to share, side of fusion salad. Choose a side of hummus, baba ghanoush, or yogurt cucumber salad
Sides & Desserts
- Chip N' Dip$5.95
Pita chips served with your choice of hummus, baba ghanoush or yogurt cucumber salad
- Pita Chips$2.95
- Half Dozen Grape Leaves$5.95
- Full Dozen Grape Leaves$9.95
- Half Dozen Falafel$5.95
- Full Dozen Falafel$9.95
- Fries$4.95
- Loaded Shawarma Fries$8.95
Bed of fries loaded with shawarma chicken, pickles, parsley, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with garlic and tahini
- Baklava Dessert$2.95
- Side Of Pita$0.50