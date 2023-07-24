Fusion Tacos Gibson 5901 Gibson Boulevard Southeast
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Smothered Burrito
Breakfast Burrito Smothered in Your Choice Of Chile Topped with Cheese.
Chilaquiles
Homemade Tortilla Chips Smothered in Your Choice of Chile, Topped With Cheese And Sour Cream. and Eggs.
Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt served with granola and fruit.
Keto Breakfast Bowl
Sautéed Veggies, Choice of Chile, Scrambled eggs and choice of meat.
Breakfast Burrito
Filled With Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Choice of chile And Choice of Meat
Breakfast Bowl
Loaded With Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Chile and Choice of Meat.
Waffle Combo
2 Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Or Sausage, Served With Fruit Pecans And Maple Syrup.
Pancake Combo
2 Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage , Served With Fruit , Pecans And Maple Syrup
Breakfast Torta
Huevos Rancheros
Appetizer
Chile Cheese Fries
Salsa And Chips
Fusion Sampler
Fusion Trio
Guacamole, salsa and nacho cheese served whit tortilla chips.
Guacamole and Chips
Fresh Homemade guacamole and tortilla chips
Nachos
Tortilla Chips loaded with black beans, green Chile and nacho cheese, with your choice of meat, topped with sour cream avocado salsa and pico de Gallo.
Carne Asada Fries
Loaded fries with green Chile nacho cheese your choice of meat, topped with sour cream avocado salsa and pico de Gallo.
Choriqueso
Melted Cheese wit chorizo served with your choice of flour tortilla,corn tortilla or Chips.
Chicken Wings
Crispy Chicken wings with your choice of salsa, served with French fries, celery and carrots stick with ranch.
Lunch
Tacos
4 Tacos With Your Choice of Meat. Topped with Onion and Cilantro, Served With Cabbage,Limes and Salsas. Steamed corn tortillas, Crunchy Tortillas Or Keto(Cheese Shell)
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla folded in half with cheese and your choice of meat, served with cabbage, salsas and sour cream.
Burrito
Filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo and cheese, and optional rice and beans.
Torta
Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll, with your choice of meat, onion, tomatoes , lettuce and avocado salsa. Served with French fries.
Torta Cubana
Served on a soft roll, with grilled beef franks, ham, and pineapple with lettuce and avocado salsa.
Ramen
Tender Beef and ramen noodles in Birria Broth, served with 2 quesabirrias topped with onions and cilantro.
Quesabirrias
Crunchy cheesy tacos filled with Birria meat served with rice and beans, topped with onions and cilantro
Chorreadas
3 Grilled corn quesadillas filled with your choice of meat served with limes, cabbage and salsa.
Quesapizza
A Flour tortilla Filled with delicious melted cheese and filled with meat and topped with onion and cilantro .
Taco Pack(10)
10 Tacos with 2 choices of meat, and your choice of tortilla. Served with Cabbage, limes, salsas and grilled Serranos.
Quesabirrias Pack(10)
10 Quesabirrias served with cabbage, limes, salsas and grilled Serranos with 16 Oz of Consome
Single Taco
Quesabirria Single
Fit Meals
Fit Bowl
Choose One protein, Choose Your Carbs and Choose your Fats
Bacon Ranch
Your Choice Of Protein, Cucumbers,Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheese. With Ranch Dressing.
Strawberry Spinach
Your Choice of protein, Strawberries, pecans and feta cheese. With Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Your choice of protein, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing.
Dessert
Cheesecake
Creamy Classic New York Cheesecake. With your choice of toppings Caramel sauce, Chocolate Sauce or Strawberry Sauce.
Churros
Deep-fried sticks of perfection are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and dusted with a generous coating of cinnamon sugar. Served warm and accompanied by your choice of dipping sauces