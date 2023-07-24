FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$9.00

Smothered Burrito

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito Smothered in Your Choice Of Chile Topped with Cheese.

Chilaquiles

$10.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips Smothered in Your Choice of Chile, Topped With Cheese And Sour Cream. and Eggs.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Greek yogurt served with granola and fruit.

Keto Breakfast Bowl

$8.50

Sautéed Veggies, Choice of Chile, Scrambled eggs and choice of meat.

Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Filled With Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Choice of chile And Choice of Meat

Breakfast Bowl

$8.50

Loaded With Potatoes, Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Chile and Choice of Meat.

Waffle Combo

$12.00

2 Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon Or Sausage, Served With Fruit Pecans And Maple Syrup.

Pancake Combo

$11.00

2 Pancakes With Scrambled Eggs, Bacon or Sausage , Served With Fruit , Pecans And Maple Syrup

Breakfast Torta

$8.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Appetizer

Chile Cheese Fries

$6.00

Salsa And Chips

$6.00

Fusion Sampler

$17.00

Fusion Trio

$7.00

Guacamole, salsa and nacho cheese served whit tortilla chips.

Guacamole and Chips

$8.00

Fresh Homemade guacamole and tortilla chips

Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla Chips loaded with black beans, green Chile and nacho cheese, with your choice of meat, topped with sour cream avocado salsa and pico de Gallo.

Carne Asada Fries

$10.00

Loaded fries with green Chile nacho cheese your choice of meat, topped with sour cream avocado salsa and pico de Gallo.

Choriqueso

$8.00

Melted Cheese wit chorizo served with your choice of flour tortilla,corn tortilla or Chips.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy Chicken wings with your choice of salsa, served with French fries, celery and carrots stick with ranch.

Lunch

Tacos

$12.00

4 Tacos With Your Choice of Meat. Topped with Onion and Cilantro, Served With Cabbage,Limes and Salsas. Steamed corn tortillas, Crunchy Tortillas Or Keto(Cheese Shell)

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla folded in half with cheese and your choice of meat, served with cabbage, salsas and sour cream.

Burrito

$9.00

Filled with your choice of meat, pico de gallo and cheese, and optional rice and beans.

Torta

$11.00

Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll, with your choice of meat, onion, tomatoes , lettuce and avocado salsa. Served with French fries.

Torta Cubana

$12.00

Served on a soft roll, with grilled beef franks, ham, and pineapple with lettuce and avocado salsa.

Ramen

$13.00

Tender Beef and ramen noodles in Birria Broth, served with 2 quesabirrias topped with onions and cilantro.

Quesabirrias

$13.00

Crunchy cheesy tacos filled with Birria meat served with rice and beans, topped with onions and cilantro

Chorreadas

$12.00

3 Grilled corn quesadillas filled with your choice of meat served with limes, cabbage and salsa.

Quesapizza

$14.00

A Flour tortilla Filled with delicious melted cheese and filled with meat and topped with onion and cilantro .

Taco Pack(10)

$27.00

10 Tacos with 2 choices of meat, and your choice of tortilla. Served with Cabbage, limes, salsas and grilled Serranos.

Quesabirrias Pack(10)

$27.00

10 Quesabirrias served with cabbage, limes, salsas and grilled Serranos with 16 Oz of Consome

Single Taco

$3.00

Quesabirria Single

$3.00

Fit Meals

Fit Bowl

$10.00

Choose One protein, Choose Your Carbs and Choose your Fats

Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Your Choice Of Protein, Cucumbers,Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheese. With Ranch Dressing.

Strawberry Spinach

$9.00

Your Choice of protein, Strawberries, pecans and feta cheese. With Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Your choice of protein, Croutons and Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing.

Monday Special

$30.00

Fusion Bowl

Asada Bowl

$11.00
Pastor Bowl

$11.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$11.00
Birria Bowl

$11.00
Keto Tex Mex

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado salsa, shredded cheese and bacon. Whit your Choice of meat

Veggie Lover

$11.00
Carnitas Bowl

$11.00

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$5.00

Mini Pancakes

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$4.95

Creamy Classic New York Cheesecake. With your choice of toppings Caramel sauce, Chocolate Sauce or Strawberry Sauce.

Churros

$6.00

Deep-fried sticks of perfection are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and dusted with a generous coating of cinnamon sugar. Served warm and accompanied by your choice of dipping sauces

Cinnamon Nachos

$7.00

Snacks

Elote

$7.00

Dorinachos

$5.00

Sides

Side Red Rice

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Sauteed veggies

$3.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side pinto beans

$3.00

DRINKS

Specialty Drinks

Green Juice

$5.50

Fresh and Home Made Green Juice. Pineapple, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lime and Apple.

Clamato Preparado

$7.00
Smothies

$6.50
Fusionatas

$6.00

Sparkling Water with real fruit syrup and fruit.

Aguas Frescas

$3.50+

Fountain Sodas

Large Drink

$3.00

Bottle Drinks

Jarritos

$2.50
Mexican Coca

$3.25
Can Drink

$1.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Fanta

$3.00