Fuze Pizza
Popular Items
Ranch Dressing
Our House Ranch Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk
Large Chicken Alfredo Pizza
House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Picked Spinach!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Appetizers
Fuze Fries
Fuze Cheeses
Fuze Wings
Wild Buffalo Wings
Chicken Wings, Traditional Mild Buffalo Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Egg
Mango Habenero
Chicken Wings, Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Fuzion BBQ Wings
Chicken Wings, Fuzion BBQ Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Lemon Pepper WIngs
Chicken Wings, Lemon Pepper Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Teriyaki Glazed Wings
Chicken Wings, Teriyaki Glaze Sauce, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Breads
Fuze Classics
Classic Bread Sticks
Our Classic, Oven Baked Bread Sticks, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Classic Cheese Bread
Our 8" French Bread, Mozzarella Cheese, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Fuze Knots
Sweet Fuzion Knots
Fuze Knots, Cinnamon and Sugar, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Garlic Fuzion Knots
Fuze Knots, Garlic Butter, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Picked and Chopped Basil, Your Choice of Dipping Sauce!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Salads
Fuze Salads
House Salad
Fresh Cut Mixed Greens, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Green Peppers, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread, and Select Dressing Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Ceaser Salad
Fresh Cut Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Our House Caesar Dressing, Topped, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Italian Croutons, Your Choice of Bread!!! Gluten Free with No Bread, and Select Dressings Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Fish
Fuze Salad
Fresh Cut Mixed Greens, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced White Onions, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Fetta Cheese, No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread and Select Dressing Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh Cut Romaine Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Croutons,, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Fetta Cheese, No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread, and Select Dressings Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Sandwiches
Warm Fuze Sandwiches
Meatball Madness Sandwich
Homemade Meatballs, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Fuze Chicken Sandwichich
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fuze Pesto Aoli, House Bruschetta, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand Breaded Eggplant, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg , mozzarella cheese on our 8" Italian bread
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheese, on Our 8" Rustic Italian Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Pastas
Light Pastas
Homestyle Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, House Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine, Grilled Chicken Breast, House Alfredo Sauce, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Italian Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Classic Pastas
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti, Homemade Marinara Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti, Homemade Meat Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti, Homemade Meat Sauce, Homemade Meatballs, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Sicilian Pastas
Pasta Salsiccia
Penne, Italian Beef Sausage, Fresh Chopped Garlic, Fresh Picked Spinach, Fresh Sliced Cremini Mushrooms, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Italian Beef Sausage Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Penne Sonata
Penne, Fresh Chopped Artichoke Hearts, House Sun Dried Tomatoes, Traditional Pesto Cream Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chicken Penne Sonata
Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Traditional Pesto Cream Sauce, Fresh Grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Parsley, your Choice of Bread!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Grilled Chicken Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Fuze Pastas
Penne Alla Tikka
Fettuccine, Tikka Masala Sauce, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chicken Fettuccine Alla Tikka
Chicken Breast, Fettuccine Pasta, Tikka Masala Sauce, Fresh Chopped Parsley, Your Choice of Bread!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Grilled Chicken Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Custom Pasta
Classic Pizzas
Cheese Lovers
Regular Cheese Lovers Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese,, Dried Basil Flakes!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Cheese Lovers Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese,, Dried Basil Flakes!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Meat Lovers
Regular Meat Lovers Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni, Crumbled Beef Sausage, Beef Bacon, Turkey Ham!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni, Crumbled Beef Sausage, Beef Bacon, Turkey Ham!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Pepperoni Lovers
Regular Pepperoni Lovers Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Pepperoni Lovers Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef Pepperoni!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
House Pizzas
Margarita
Regular Margarita Pizza
House Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Picked Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Margarita Pizza
House Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Picked Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
BBQ Chicken
Regular BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fuze BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Chopped Cilantro!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and no Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Fuze BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Sliced Red Onion, Fresh Chopped Cilantro!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and no Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chicken Alfredo
Regular Chicken Alfredo Pizza
House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Picked Spinach!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Veggie Delight
Regular Veggie Delight Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Bell Pepper, Fresh Minced Garlic!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Veggie Delight Pizza
House Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Sliced Mushrooms, Fresh Sliced Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Fresh Sliced Black Olives, Fresh Sliced Bell Pepper, Fresh Minced Garlic!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Specialty Pizzas
Philly Cheese Steak
Regular Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Roast Beef, Sauteed White Onions, Sauteed Bell Pepper!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roast Beef Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Roast Beef Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Sicilian White
Regular Sicilian White Pizza
House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Turkey Ham, Ricotta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Turkey Ham Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Turkey Ham Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Sicilian White Pizza
House Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Turkey Ham, Ricotta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Turkey Ham Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust and No Turkey Ham Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
World Pizzas
Buffalo Paneer
Regular Buffalo Paneer Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Paneer Cheese, Fresh Sliced House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Buffalo Paneer Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Paneer Cheese, Fresh Sliced House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Buffalo Chicken
Regular Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Buffalo Marinated Chicken, House Bruschetta, Fresh Chopped Green Onions!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Paneer Tikka
Regular Paneer Tikka Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Paneer Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Paneer Tikka Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Paneer Cheese, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chicken Tikka
Regular Chicken Tikka Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Chicken Tikka Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tikka Marinated Chicken, Roasted Bell Peppers, Fresh Sliced Scallions, Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese!!! Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Fuze Pizzas
Mediterranean Fuzion
Regular Mediterranean Fuzion Pizza
Classic Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and with No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Mediterranean Fuzion Pizza
Classic Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Fresh Cut Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Feta Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Roasted Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and with No Roasted Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
House Fuzion
Regular House Fuzion Pizza
Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Italian Beef Sausage, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Picked Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Italian Beef Sausage Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Italian Beef Sausage Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large House Fuzion Pizza
Roasted Pepper Cream Sauce, Italian Beef Sausage, Fresh Sliced Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Picked Basil, Pecorino Romano Cheese!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Italian Beef Sausage Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Italian Beef Sausage Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Lebanese Fuzion
Regular Lebanese Fuzion Pizza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Lebanese Marinated Chicken, Fresh Diced Pickles, Pickled Turnips and Radishes!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Lebanese Fuzion Pizza
Garlic Cream Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Lebanese Marinated Chicken, Fresh Diced Pickles, Pickled Turnips and Radishes!!! Vegetarian Friendly with No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust, and No Lebanese Marinated Chicken Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Custom Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
Regular Build Your Own Pizza
Custom Made Pizza with Your Choice of Crust, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheeses, Your Choice of Toppings!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Custom Made Pizza with Your Choice of Crust, Your Choice of Sauce, Your Choice of Cheeses, Your Choice of Toppings!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with Premium Pizza Crust Gluten Free with Premium Pizza Crust Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Entrees
Classic Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Served over Spaghetti, Your Choice of Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded Sliced Eggplant, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Served over Spaghetti, Your Choice of Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
House Lasagna
Mozzarella Cheese, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, Fresh Chopped Basil, Your Choice of Sauce!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Dessert
Fuze Cakes
Fuze Cheesecakes
Fuze Cannolis
Traditional Cannoli
Traditional Cannoli!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chocolate Chip Cannoli
Traditional Cannoli, Milk Chocolate Chips!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Almond Cannoli
Traditional Cannoli, Almonds!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Tree Nut, Wheat, Milk, Egg
M&M Cannoli
Traditional Cannoli, M&M'S!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Cookie Crumble Cannoli
Traditional Cannoli, Cookie Crumbles!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Sprinkled Cannoli
Traditional Cannoli, Sprinkles!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg
Extras
Homemade Sauces
Fuze Dressings
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Our House Bleu Cheese Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk
Caesar Dressing
Our House Caesar Dressing!!! Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Fish
Italian Dressing
Our House Italian Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Naturally Vegan Friendly Naturally Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None
Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Our House Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
Our House Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Allergy Warning : Wheat
Mediterranean Dressing
Our House Mediterranean Dressing!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly Gluten Free Allergy Warning : None