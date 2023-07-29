Fuze Salad

$12.00

Fresh Cut Mixed Greens, Fresh Sliced Cucumbers, Fresh Cut Tomatoes, Fresh Sliced White Onions, Fresh Sliced Kalamata Olives, Dried Cranberries, Chopped Walnuts, Feta Cheese, Your choice of Dressing, Your Choice of Bread!!! Naturally Vegetarian Friendly Vegan Friendly with No Fetta Cheese, No Bread, and Select Dressing Gluten Free with No Bread and Select Dressing Allergy Warning : Wheat, Milk, Egg, Tree Nuts