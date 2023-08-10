FUZZIES Pop-Up Camden Yards
BURGERS
THE FUZZY
our SIGNATURE double patty with American cheese, dill pickles, & 'Static Sauce'
HOT FUZZ
double patty, fruitwood bacon, spicy pimento cheese, pepper jelly, 'Sweet Fury Pickles'
BASIC B
single patty, American cheese, ketchup, yellow mustard, dill pickles
PLAINY JANIE
single patty, American cheese
PUP PATTY
Got a hungry pup? Hook them up with a burger patty. We use local, all natural, dry-aged beef.
SPECIALS
FRIES
DIPS N' PICKS
ICE CREAM SANDOS
BISCOFF & WHITE CHOCOLATE
Our fun-filled ICE CREAM SANDO collab featuring cookies on the outside by @blackorchidbakery & ice cream on the inside by @taharkabros - invented & assembled by FUZZIES. BISCOFF & WHITE CHOCOLATE COOKIES W/HONEY GRAHAM ICE CREAM
FUNFETTI CHOCOLATE
Our fun-filled ICE CREAM SANDO collab featuring cookies on the outside by @blackorchidbakery & ice cream on the inside by @taharkabros - invented & assembled by FUZZIES. FUNFETTI CHOCOLATE COOKIES W/VANILLA ICE CREAM