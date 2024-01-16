Gabe 252 - Amherst Location 39 Boltwood Walk
Food
Starters
Long Dogs
Burgers
- Pub-style Classic Burger$9.00
basic burger with lettuce, tomato & served with fries
- Black Bean Veggie Burger$11.00
vegan burger with lettuce, tomato & served with fries
- Gluten-Free Burger$12.00
with lettuce, tomato on a gluten free bun
- Cowboy Burger$12.00
beef patty embedded with cheese, mushroom with lettuce, tomato & served with fries
Salad
Bar
Vodka
Tequila
Whiskey
- Black Jamo$8.00
- Black Label$9.00
- Blue Label$35.00
- BSB$7.00
- Bullet$6.00
- Bushmills$6.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Dewars White Label$8.00
- Dickel$6.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Glen Livet$6.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Knob Creek$6.00
- Macallan 12$12.00
- Macallan 18$40.00
- Makers Mark$6.00
- Michters$7.00
- Mount Gay$6.00
- Noble Oak$7.00
- Proper 12$7.00
- Putnam$7.00
- Red Breast$8.00
- Red Label$8.00
- Roe & Co$7.00
- Screwball$6.00
- Seagrams$6.00
- SoCo$8.00
- Tullamordew$8.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
Cordials/Liqueurs
Beer
- Angry Orchard BTL$5.00
- Black & Tan BTL$4.00
- Budlight BTL$4.00
- Budweiser BTL$4.00
- Coors Light BTL$5.00
- Corona BTL$5.00
- Heineken BTL$5.00
- Michelob Ultra BTL$5.00
- Miller Light BTL$5.00
- Sam Boston BTL$4.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- BBC DRFT$5.00
- Blue Moon DRFT$5.00
- Budlight DRFT$3.00
- Budweiser DRFT$3.00
- Busch Light DRFT$2.00
- DownEast Cider DRFT$6.00
- Guiness DRFT$6.00
- Yuengling DRFT$4.00
- Wormtown DRFT$6.00
- Sam Adams DRFT$5.00
- Shipyard DRFT$6.00
- 2 Roads DRFT$7.00
- WhiteLion DRFT$7.00
- UFO DRFT$6.00
- Narragansett Can$3.00
- Seltzers$7.00
- High Noon$7.00
- Vodkyte$5.00
- Nutrl$5.00
- PBR$3.00
- 2 Roads PTCHR
- BBC PTCHR$14.00
- Blue Moon PTCHR$16.00
- Budlight PTCHR$7.00
- Budweiser PTCHR$7.00
- Busch Light PTCHR$5.00
- DownEast Cider PTCHR$17.00
- Guiness PTCHR$18.00
- Sam Adams PTCHR$15.00
- Shipyard PTCHR$16.00
- WhiteLion PTCHR$18.00
- Wormtown PTCHR$18.00
- Yuengling PTCHR$12.00
Shots
- Apple Bomb$7.00
- Black Cadillac$8.00
- Blow Job$6.00
- Blueberry White Tea Shots$6.00
- Cherry Bomb$7.00
- Chocolate Cake$6.00
- Glitter Bomb$7.00
- Grape Bomb$7.00
- Green Tea Shots$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- Jello Shots$2.00
- Kamikaze$6.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Pineapple Upsidown cake$5.00
- Pink Starburst$6.00
- Pot of Gold$6.00
- Purple Hooter$6.00
- Soul Shot$4.00
- Vampire Bite$4.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
Cocktails
- Bahamma Mama$8.00
- Cinco Margarita$4.00
- Gobblins Gruel$6.00
- Grateful Dead$8.00
- Holy Water$9.00
- Long Island (Top Shelf)$12.00
- Long Island (well)$10.00
- Lucky Lady$7.00
- Mexican Sunrise$4.00
- Mistletoe Marg$6.00
- Moscow Mule (well)$6.00
- Naughty Shirley$4.00
- Nestor$7.00
- Orange Creamsicle Martini$8.00
- Pistachio Martini$8.00
- Razzberry Lemonade$7.00
- The Grinch$6.00
- Trash Can$9.00
- Tropical Barbie Martini$8.00
- Wastefield$7.00
- Well Buckets$12.00
- Witches Brew$6.00
- Stir Crazy$7.00
Cognac
Brandy
