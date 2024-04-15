Gabe's Bar & Kitchen
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Poke$15.95
Ahi tuna, avocado, onion, peppers, sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, seaweed salad, micro cilantro, wonton crisps
- Beef Birria Quesadilla$14.95
Braised beef, sautéed onions, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sun dried tomato tortilla, served with guajillo-chili jus
- Bone In Wings$14.95
8 Bone-in wings tossed in your choice of signature sauces. Accompanied by crisp celery and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Boneless Wings$12.95
Hand Breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of signature sauces. Accompanied by crisp celery and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Cheese Curds$10.95
Beer battered to order, served with marinara
- Fried Pickles$9.95
Breaded and fried pickle chips served with house dipping sauce.
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$12.95
Served with beer cheese sauce.
- Italian Pizza Fries$11.95
Herb garlic crust, mozzarella cheese, served with marinara on the side. Add pepperoni or Italian sausage for 2
- Loaded Brussels Sprouts$10.95
Bacon, shallots, garlic, queso fresco, sriracha aioli
- Nachos$12.95
Fresh tortilla chips, queso sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled red onions, queso fresco, drizzle of sour cream, cilantro, salsa Add shredded chicken or taco beef 4
- Sticky Ribs$15.95
Asian style glaze, napa cabbage & arugula slaw, scallions, cilantro
- Walleye Fries$14.95
Beer battered to order, served with house made tartar & lemon.
- Loaded Fry App$10.95
French Fries loaded with house made cheese sauce, bacon and green onion.
- Loaded Tot App$10.95
Tater Tots loaded with house made cheese sauce, bacon and green onion.
- French Fry Basket$6.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
- Tater Tot Basket$6.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
Soups/Salads
- Asian Bowl$13.95
Brown rice, napa cabbage, mixed greens, carrots, edamame, corn, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds, wonton crisp, sesame-peanut vinaigrette
- Grain Bowl$13.95
Brown rice, quinoa, black & white beans, artichokes, roasted tomatoes, corn, avocado, feta, spinach, citrus vinaigrette
- Beet Salad$13.95
Roasted beets, candied walnuts, carrots, feta cheese, spring mix, citrus vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$12.95
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
- Taco Salad$13.95
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, corn, black beans, avocado, drizzle of sour cream, queso fresco, fried tortilla strips, cilantro-lime dressing, side of salsa Add shredded chicken or taco beef $4.00
- Turkey Cobb Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce topped with turkey, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and onions.
- Cup of Chicken Wild Rice$5.95
Served with crackers.
- Bowl of Chicken Wild Rice$7.95
Served with crackers.
- Cup of Soup of the Day$5.95
- Bowl of Soup of the Day$7.95
- Starter Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine lettuce, house-made croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
- Starter House Salad$5.95
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, mozzarella
Burgers
- Gabe's Burger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Black & Bleu Burger$15.95
Bleu cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, caramalized onions, balsamic glaze, burger bun
- Breakfast Burger$14.95
American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, hollandaise, burger bun
- Como Caliente Burger$14.95
Pepper jack cheese, roasted jalapenos, red pepper flakes, lettuce, tomato, onion, Lovejoy's hot sauce cream cheese, burger bun
- Cowboy Burger$15.95
Cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, lettuce, chipotle BBQ, burger bun
- Double Double Burger$15.95
Double smash patties, carmalized onions, bacon bits, lettuce, white american cheese, fancy sauce, burger bun
- Holy Cheeseburger$16.95
American cheese, house made cheese sauce, fried cheese curds, haystack onions, bacon bits, green onions, burger bun
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$15.95
Sauteed wild mushrooms, swiss cheese, arugula, garlic aioli, burger bun
- Tavern Burger$16.95
Topped with beer braised beef, white american cheese, arugula, sauteed onions, garlic aioli, ciabatta
- Impossible Burger$14.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sriracha aioli, burger bun
Sandwiches
- Braised Beef Sandwich$16.95
Beer braised short ribs, swiss cheese, carmalized onions, horseradish creme, on toasted bun, side of au jus
- Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, spinach, basil aioli, balsamic reduction, on focaccia
- Hot Buffalo$14.95
Fried -or- grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, burger bun
- Hot Italian$14.95
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone cheese, onions, arugula, pepperoncini, Italian aioli, on focaccia
- The Big Pig$12.95
Pulled pork, honey BBQ sauce, haystack onions, house made slaw, burger bun
- The New Yorker$16.95
Pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, fancy sauce, marble rye
- Turkey Clubhouse$15.95
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, on toasted sourdough
- Vegetable Juicy Lucy$14.95
Zucchini, summer squash, mushrooms, red peppers, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, spinach, sriracha aioli, burger bun
- BLT$14.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.95
- Grilled Cheese (Copy)$13.95
Tacos
- Korean BBQ Steak Tacos$15.95
Red cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro, lime crema, queso fresco, flour tortillas
- Tempura Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Red cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro, lime crema, queso fresco, flour tortillas
- Walleye Tacos$15.95
Red cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions, cilantro, lime crema, queso fresco, flour tortillas
Mains
- Fish & Chips$16.95
Beer battered cod, fries, slaw, house made tartar sauce, lemon
- Campfire Walleye$18.95
Grilled, blackened, or fried walleye filet, house made tartar sauce, lemon, choice of side
- Braised Beef Stroganoff$17.95
Egg noodles, wild mushrooms, brandy-cream sauce, parmesan
- Mac & Cheese$13.95
Cavatappi noodles, house made cheese sauce, roasted tomatoes, green onions, parmesan, breadcrumbs
- Meatloaf$18.95
Toasted brioche, garlic mashed potatoes, haystack onions, spicy BBQ glaze
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Bagel Sandwich$13.95
Everything bagel, Lovejoy's hot suace cream cheese, house-made bacon-breakfast sauage, fried egg, lettuce, onion, american cheese, american fries
- Biscuits & Gravy$12.95
Buttermilk biscuit, house-made country gravy, scrambled eggs, american fries
- Breakfast Burrito$13.95
braised pork, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, avocado, topped with cilantro, cotija cheese, sour cream, side of salsa
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.95
sunny side up eggs, turkey, avocado, spinach, tomatoes, cheddar, chipotle cream cheese, on grilled multigrain bread
- Brunch Melt$15.95
burger patty, pastrami, over easy egg, provolone & American cheese, carmalized onions, arugula, Louiniana aioli, grilled sourdough
- Chilaquiles$11.95
Fried corn tortillas, salsa roja, sunny side up eggs, cotija cheese, lime-crema, cilantro-scallions
- Pork Chilaquiles$14.95
Fried corn tortillas, pork cartinas, salsa roja, sunny side up eggs, cotija cheese, lime-crema, cilantro-scallions
- Eggs Benedict$13.95
Ham, roasted tomatoes, spinach, herb hollandaise, english muffin, American Fries
- Gabe's Breakfast$10.95
Three eggs your way, bacon, American fries, toast
- Caramel Roll$8.95
Fresh baked, cinnamon sugar, house-made caramel
- Pecan Caramel Roll$8.95
Fresh baked, cinnamon sugar, pecans, house-made caramel
- Loaded Breakfast Tots$12.95
sausage gravy, sunny side up eggs, cheese curds, sour cream, bacon crumbles, scallions
- Pastrami Hash$13.95
Cajun potatoes, peppers, onions, two sunny side up eggs, hollandaise
- Tiramisu French Toast$10.95
Kahula-coffee battered brioche, mascarpone whipped cream, cocoa powder dust
- Mini Donuts$5.00
Cinnamon sugar coated
- Double Mini Donuts$8.00
Cinnamon sugar coated
Desserts
- Mini Donuts$5.00
Cinnamon sugar coated
- Double Donuts$8.00
Cinnamon sugar coated
- Cookie Skillet$9.95
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate & caramel sauce, whipped cream
- Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding$8.95
Vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel sauce, powdered sugar
- Ice Cream Scoop$4.00