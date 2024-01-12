Gables Bagels 421 East 3rd Street
Food
Breakfast Sandwich
- Bacon, Egg, Cheese$8.99
2 eggs, bacon, cheese, and a thin layer of house-made cream cheese schmear on a bagel.
- Sausage, Egg, Cheese$8.99
2 eggs, sausage, cheese, and a thin layer of house-made cream cheese schmear on a bagel.
- Ham, Egg, Cheese$8.99
2 eggs, sliced ham, cheese, and a thin layer of house-made cream cheese schmear on a bagel.
- Egg & Cheese$6.99
2 eggs, choice of cheese, and a thin layer of house-made cream cheese schmear on a bagel.
- Lox Sandwich$11.99
"The Classic!" Delicious cold smoked Nova Lox with house made chive cream cheese. We recommend dressing it up with the Works; cucumber, tomato, red onion, and capers!
- Pork Roll, Egg, Cheese$9.49
2 eggs, Taylor pork roll, choice of cheese, and a thin layer of house-made cream cheese schmear on a bagel.
- Brisket Egg Cheese$12.99
Locally smoked brisket, 2 eggs, cheese, and our signature chive cream cheese.
- Pastrami, Egg, Cheese$12.49
- Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Vegan egg, vegan sausage, and vegan cream cheese on a bagel.
- Big Bob$12.99
Locally smoked brisket, 2 eggs, cheddar cheese, chive cream cheese, and hot pepper bacon jam on a bagel.
- Special Request
Bagels
- Bagel Single
A hot and fresh from the oven single bagel with schmear, salmon spread, or whitefish salad.
- Fresh Baked Bakers Dozen$17.99
Fresh Baked Bakers Dozen. 13 of our award winning bagels baked to order! We highly recommend at least two 8 oz. tubs of cream cheese per dozen.
- Take N Bake (3)$3.99
A package of 3 frozen bagels. Available in a single flavor option of your choice.
- Frozen Dozen$10.99
Take home a frozen dozen of our delicious bagels to bake and enjoy! Baking instruction card included. Bagel flavors are sold in quantities of 3. Select up to 4 flavors per dozen.
Sides
- Amanda's Chicken Salad 8 oz.$9.99
- Bagel Crisps$3.99
Bag of crispy bagel chips! Goes great with an 8oz tub of our house-made schmear.
- Black & White Cookies$3.99
- Egg Salad 8 oz.$7.99
- Fruit Cup$4.49
A cup of fresh mixed fruit.
- Muffin$3.99
- NY Sour Pickle$1.99
- Overnight Oats$5.49
A healthy and delicious cup of house-made overnight oats.
- Potato Chips$1.99
- Potato Latkes$4.49
House-made potato pancake served with apple sauce and sour cream.
- Soup Bowl$6.99
- Soup Cup$4.99
- Soup Quart$10.99
- Tuna Salad 8 oz$9.99
- Yogurt Parfait$4.49
Lunch Sandwich
- Amanda's Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
House-made chicken salad with coleslaw and pickle spear.
- BLT Sandwich$8.99
Traditional BLT with house bacon, coleslaw, and pickle spear.
- Brisket Sandwich$16.99
Locally smoked brisket with cheddar, coleslaw, and pickle spear.
- Brooklyn Ave. Sandwich$16.99
Pastrami, coleslaw, and Russian dressing.
- Club Sandwich$13.99
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Mayo, & Avocado Spread.
- Cousin Ritchie Sandwich$13.99
Locally smoked brisket, potato pancakes, and horsey sauce.
- Egg Salad Sandwich$6.99
House-made egg salad with coleslaw and pickle spear.
- Pastrami Sandwich$16.99
Locally smoked pastrami with coleslaw and pickle spear. We recommend swiss and brown mustard!
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.99
House-made tuna salad with coleslaw and pickle spear.
- Turkey Sandwich$8.99
Turkey sandwich dressed up with your choice of toppings, coleslaw, and pickle spear.
Beverages
- Bottled Juice$2.99
- Bottled Tea$2.99
- Bottled Water$2.99
- Coffee 12 oz$2.99
- Coffee 16 oz$3.49
- Coffee Traveler$24.99
96 oz. Coffee traveler. Serves 10 - 12 8 oz. cups. Includes cups, lids, creamers, and sweeteners.
- Cold Brew$3.49
- Fresh OJ$4.99
- Gatorade$2.49
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Iced Latte$3.29
- Milk/Yoohoo$2.99
- Soda$2.29
- Starbucks Frappiccino$3.29
- V-8$2.99
- Vitamin Water$2.99