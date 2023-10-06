Capuchino

$35.00 Out of stock

Authentic Cuban cake made out of egg yolks and corn starch, soaked with light syrup and spices. Filled with cream and topped with Italian meringue. Autentica receta cubana hecha con yemas de huevo y maicena, mojado con almíbar ligera y especias. Relleno con trufa y cubierto con merengue italiano.