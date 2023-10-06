Gadi's Bakery & Deli
Tarta San Marcos
Fluffy three-layer cake filled with cream cheese frosting (vanilla & chocolate), topped with a special touch of toasted egg yolk and caramel.
Capuchino
Authentic Cuban cake made out of egg yolks and corn starch, soaked with light syrup and spices. Filled with cream and topped with Italian meringue. Autentica receta cubana hecha con yemas de huevo y maicena, mojado con almíbar ligera y especias. Relleno con trufa y cubierto con merengue italiano.
4 Leches
It is soaked in a mixture of evaporated milk, condensed milk, heavy cream, and whole milk and topped with dulce de leche. Se empapa en una mezcla de leche evaporada, leche condensada, crema espesa y leche entera, y se cubre con una crema batida y dulce de leche.
Chocolate Party
Tiramisu
Pina-Glace
Flan Cake
Creamy texture and flavor balance. One layer of Flan and another of cake. Textura cremosa y balance de sabor. Una capa de Flan y otra de cake.
Arroz amarillo a la cubana (Cuban Yellow Rice)
Served with one side of your choice
Chuleta de cerdo
Served with two sides of your choice.
Hamburguesa
Served with two sides of your choice.
Carne asada
Served with two sides of your choice.
Vaca Frita
Served with two sides of your choice.
Ropa vieja
Served with two sides of your choice.