Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)

$11.00

Custom Protein Bowls allow you to totally customize your meals. Each bowl includes your choice of protein, broccoli & green beans, plus cal rose rice specific to your portion selections. NEED Low-Carb options? Opt for a double portion of veggies and omit rice. Each bowl is perfectly seasoned and flavored with Flavor Gang's exclusive line of low calorie, sugar-free sauces and seasonings.