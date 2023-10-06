Popular Items

Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)

$11.00

Custom Protein Bowls allow you to totally customize your meals. Each bowl includes your choice of protein, broccoli & green beans, plus cal rose rice specific to your portion selections. NEED Low-Carb options? Opt for a double portion of veggies and omit rice. Each bowl is perfectly seasoned and flavored with Flavor Gang's exclusive line of low calorie, sugar-free sauces and seasonings.

Bacon Egg N Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese served on our signature toasted keto herb bun. 16g protein 4g total carbs | 1g net carbs 30g fat

Chocolate Chip Cookie(V)

$3.25

Ingredients: Flax seeds, coconut milk, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 10g Carbs 4g Protein

BAKERY

Cupcakes

Our Gainz Bakery signature cupcakes are made with the same base recipe & macros. Mix-in flavors & toppings may change the macros slightly. The premium base ingredients include farm fresh eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond & coconut flour, vanilla extract, erythritol. (Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors) 22g Fat | 4g Trace Carbs | 6g Protein 250 Calories
Single. Cupcake

$6.99

Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat | 3-6g Net Carbs | 6-10g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

$32.00

Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat 3-6g Net Carbs 6-12g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs

Full Dozen Cupcakes

$50.00

Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat 3-6g Net Carbs 6-12g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs

Doughnuts

Single Doughnut

$4.50

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

1\2 Dozen Doughnuts

$25.00

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

Full Dozen Doughnuts

$40.00

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

Dairy Free/ Vegan Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie(V)

$3.25

Ingredients: Flax seeds, coconut milk, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 10g Carbs 4g Protein

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie (V)

$3.25

Old Fashion Oats | 0- calorie Walden Farms Maple Syrup | Coconut Sugar | Flax Seed | Coconut Oil | Sugar-Free Raisins | Spices 4g Fat 25g Carbs 6g Protein

Mini Brownies (V)

$7.99

1/2 Dozen per Box Sweet potatoes, almond butter, coconut sugar, 100% cocoa, & enjoy life chocolate chips. Per 2 minis: 2g fat 8g carbs 4g protein

Paleo Cinnamon Rolls

$7.99

Paleo Banana Bread

$7.99

Bakery Essentials

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Cheddar Chive Buns

$3.00+

Cake Balls

$7.99

CAFE MENU

Beverages

Latte

$4.50

Espresso shot | Almond Milk | Ice | SF Flavor Syrup

Texas Pecan Drip Coffee

$3.25

Texas Pecan Dark Roast from Greune Coffee Haus

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Frozen Fruit | Lemonade EAAS | Ice 0g Fat | 0g Protein | 10g Carbs

Ross's Rush Hour Shake

$8.00

Cold brew coffee, vanilla protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural almond butter & 0-calorie caramel syrup. 34g protein | 5g trace carbs | 22g fat

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural peanut butter blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat

Blueberry Muffin Shake

$8.00

Unsweetened almond milk, sugar-free house-made blueberry syrup, all-natural almond butter, vanilla whey protein, blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$8.00

Strawberries, unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, & all-natural almond butter. 39g Protein | 20g Carbs | 22g Fat

Chunky Monkey Shake

$8.00

Banana, almond milk, whey protein, 100% cocoa, peanut butter. 30 P | 50 C | 20 F

Kung Fu Panda Shake

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, almond milk, whey protein, Project AD Greens & Aminos 30P | 40C | 5F

Bottle Water

$1.25

Hot Food

Bacon Egg N Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese served on our signature toasted keto herb bun. 16g protein 4g total carbs | 1g net carbs 30g fat

Toasted Wraps

$9.00

Grilled Chicken | Gluten-Free rice based wrap | low-fat cheese blend | Served with Flavor Gang's dairy-free ranch dressing on the side. 30g Protein 35g Carbs 5g Fat

Pizza (Cauliflower Crust)

$10.00

Low-Carb Cauliflower pizza crust, house made sugar-free "breadstick" sauce & low fat blend of cheeses.

Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)

$11.00

Custom Protein Bowls allow you to totally customize your meals. Each bowl includes your choice of protein, broccoli & green beans, plus cal rose rice specific to your portion selections. NEED Low-Carb options? Opt for a double portion of veggies and omit rice. Each bowl is perfectly seasoned and flavored with Flavor Gang's exclusive line of low calorie, sugar-free sauces and seasonings.

Wings

$8.99+

Gluten-free lightly cauliflower breaded bone-in wings. Air Fried & tossed in your selection of Flavor Gang's low calorie diet hack sauces. Served with dairy-free ranch dressing on the side.

Cali BLT Burger

$14.00

100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 40g Fat

Aloha Burger

$14.00

100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped sliced ham, melted cheese, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of Sweet Papi sauce & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 34g Protein 3g Carb 28g Fat

Buff Chick Burger

$9.00

100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning & mild buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 25g Fat

Gainz Gobbler Burger

$12.99

100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of Flavor Gang's "Drive-Thru" sauce & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 30g Fat

MEAL PREP PACKAGES/ BULK

Weekly Packages

Full Experience

$225.00

6 Breakfast 6 Lunch 6 Dinner 6 Snacks

The Grind

$125.00

6 Lunch Meals 6 Dinner Meals **Pre-Selected Menu**

6 Simple Fit Meals

$60.00+

Ready To Go Prep Meals

All Ready-To-Go-Meals are fully cooked and ready to reheat in microwavable containers. Reheat for 60-90 seconds or until contents are hot. *Please remove any individual sauce containers before heating*

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.99

2 fried eggs & toasted keto cheddar chive bun. 25g fat / 22g protein/ 2g carbs

Protein Oatmeal

$7.00

Old Fashion Oats, vanilla whey protein, almond milk. 30g protein | 35g Carbs | 4g Fat

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Low carb tortillas stuffed with lean ground chicken, Mexican seasoning, cheddar cheese & Flavor Gang Bahaha sauce. 35g Protein | 6g Carbs | 20g Fat

Basic Chicken Burger

$8.99

Fresh house ground chicken breast only patty. Served on a toasted cheddar bun & served with 1 diet hack sauce. 24g protein | 1g net carbs | 18g fat

Creamy BBQ Chicken

$6.99+

Chicken & mixed veggies. Flavored with Flavor Gang diet hack sauces. 30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 5g Fat

Beef-Za

$7.99+

Lean ground beef & mixed veggies. Flavored with Flavor Gang diet hack sauces. 30g Protein | 7g Carbs | 12g Fat

Citrus Heat Shrimp

$6.99+

Shrimp, mixed veggies. Flavored with Flavor Gang diet hack sauces. 30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 5g Fat

Simple Meals & Grocery Essentials

6 Simple Fit Meals

$60.00+

Chicken Breast (per pound)

$12.99

Lean Ground Beef (per pound)

$14.99

Steamed Shrimp (per pound)

$21.99Out of stock

Calrose Rice (per pound)

$8.00

All-Natural Peanut Butter (12oz)

$14.00

All-Natural Almond Butter (12oz)

$16.00

FLAVOR GANG CO

Sauces

3 Sauce Combo

$38.00

Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request

6 Sauce Combo

$72.00

Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request

10 Sauce Combo

$100.00

Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request

Sweet Papi

$15.00

Smokin Poppie

$15.00

Yummy

$15.00

Ranch

$15.00

Mutant

$15.00

Chipotle

$15.00

The Don- Sriracha Maple

$15.00

Nerdy Sanchez- Hot Taco

$15.00

Bahah- Chili Lime

$15.00Out of stock

Butcher

$15.00

Takeout

$15.00

Drive Thru

$15.00

Texas Ketchep

$15.00

Bowl Of Gainz

Brownie Batter BOGz

$24.99

Birthday Cake BOGz

$24.99

Peaches-N-Cream BOGz

$24.99

Grammy's Candy BOGz

$24.99

Crackberry BOGz

$24.99

Cream Pie BOGz

$24.99

Plain Jane BOGz

$19.99

Mystery Flavor BOGZ

$24.99

TFG Flavor

Mexican Seasoning

$7.00

Flavor House Seasoning

$7.00

TX BBQ Seasoning

$7.00

Coffee Mug

$10.00

Texas Pecan Coffee (1lb Bag)

$12.99

TFG Cookie Dough

$15.00

SUPPLEMENTS

Protein

InTek Vanilla Whey Protein

$86.99

Project AD

Professor Nutz PB

$18.99

Professor Nutz (4 Pack)

$52.00

Fiber+ Swiss Chocolate

$40.00

Fiber+ Mango Crush

$40.00

Ravenous

$50.00

Matador

$50.00

Ashwaganda

$36.00

Estro-Pro

$60.00

Multi-Vitamin (Vitamin+)

$29.99

Heart+

$69.99

Calming Cocoa

$39.99

Project Ad Greens

$31.99

Aminotaur (EAAs)

$54.00

Liver Plus

$29.99

Sweat Stix (24)

$24.00

Bergamot

$49.99

Curcumin

$59.99

Tudca

$42.99

Good Mornin'

$39.95Out of stock

NITR-OX

$49.99

Raging Full

$49.99

Like A Pro

Burn Away

$70.00

EAAs & BCAAs

$50.00Out of stock

Pre-Workout

$60.00Out of stock

Fish Oil

$39.99

Glycotrix

$74.99Out of stock

Complete Health

$135.00Out of stock

Other

DELTA8 Gummies

$79.99Out of stock