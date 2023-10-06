Gainz Cafe New Braunfels
Popular Items
Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)
Custom Protein Bowls allow you to totally customize your meals. Each bowl includes your choice of protein, broccoli & green beans, plus cal rose rice specific to your portion selections. NEED Low-Carb options? Opt for a double portion of veggies and omit rice. Each bowl is perfectly seasoned and flavored with Flavor Gang's exclusive line of low calorie, sugar-free sauces and seasonings.
Bacon Egg N Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
2 eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese served on our signature toasted keto herb bun. 16g protein 4g total carbs | 1g net carbs 30g fat
Chocolate Chip Cookie(V)
Ingredients: Flax seeds, coconut milk, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, coconut sugar, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 10g Carbs 4g Protein
BAKERY
Cupcakes
Single. Cupcake
Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat | 3-6g Net Carbs | 6-10g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs
1/2 Dozen Cupcakes
Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat 3-6g Net Carbs 6-12g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs
Full Dozen Cupcakes
Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat 3-6g Net Carbs 6-12g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs
Doughnuts
Single Doughnut
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein
1\2 Dozen Doughnuts
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein
Full Dozen Doughnuts
Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein
Dairy Free/ Vegan Desserts
Oatmeal Rasin Cookie (V)
Old Fashion Oats | 0- calorie Walden Farms Maple Syrup | Coconut Sugar | Flax Seed | Coconut Oil | Sugar-Free Raisins | Spices 4g Fat 25g Carbs 6g Protein
Mini Brownies (V)
1/2 Dozen per Box Sweet potatoes, almond butter, coconut sugar, 100% cocoa, & enjoy life chocolate chips. Per 2 minis: 2g fat 8g carbs 4g protein
Paleo Cinnamon Rolls
Paleo Banana Bread
Bakery Essentials
CAFE MENU
Beverages
Latte
Espresso shot | Almond Milk | Ice | SF Flavor Syrup
Texas Pecan Drip Coffee
Texas Pecan Dark Roast from Greune Coffee Haus
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Fruit | Lemonade EAAS | Ice 0g Fat | 0g Protein | 10g Carbs
Ross's Rush Hour Shake
Cold brew coffee, vanilla protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural almond butter & 0-calorie caramel syrup. 34g protein | 5g trace carbs | 22g fat
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
Unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural peanut butter blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat
Blueberry Muffin Shake
Unsweetened almond milk, sugar-free house-made blueberry syrup, all-natural almond butter, vanilla whey protein, blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat
Strawberry Shortcake Shake
Strawberries, unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, & all-natural almond butter. 39g Protein | 20g Carbs | 22g Fat
Chunky Monkey Shake
Banana, almond milk, whey protein, 100% cocoa, peanut butter. 30 P | 50 C | 20 F
Kung Fu Panda Shake
Strawberry, banana, almond milk, whey protein, Project AD Greens & Aminos 30P | 40C | 5F
Bottle Water
Hot Food
Toasted Wraps
Grilled Chicken | Gluten-Free rice based wrap | low-fat cheese blend | Served with Flavor Gang's dairy-free ranch dressing on the side. 30g Protein 35g Carbs 5g Fat
Pizza (Cauliflower Crust)
Low-Carb Cauliflower pizza crust, house made sugar-free "breadstick" sauce & low fat blend of cheeses.
Wings
Gluten-free lightly cauliflower breaded bone-in wings. Air Fried & tossed in your selection of Flavor Gang's low calorie diet hack sauces. Served with dairy-free ranch dressing on the side.
Cali BLT Burger
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 40g Fat
Aloha Burger
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped sliced ham, melted cheese, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of Sweet Papi sauce & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 34g Protein 3g Carb 28g Fat
Buff Chick Burger
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning & mild buffalo sauce. Topped with lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 25g Fat
Gainz Gobbler Burger
100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of Flavor Gang's "Drive-Thru" sauce & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 30g Fat
MEAL PREP PACKAGES/ BULK
Weekly Packages
Ready To Go Prep Meals
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
2 fried eggs & toasted keto cheddar chive bun. 25g fat / 22g protein/ 2g carbs
Protein Oatmeal
Old Fashion Oats, vanilla whey protein, almond milk. 30g protein | 35g Carbs | 4g Fat
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
Low carb tortillas stuffed with lean ground chicken, Mexican seasoning, cheddar cheese & Flavor Gang Bahaha sauce. 35g Protein | 6g Carbs | 20g Fat
Basic Chicken Burger
Fresh house ground chicken breast only patty. Served on a toasted cheddar bun & served with 1 diet hack sauce. 24g protein | 1g net carbs | 18g fat
Creamy BBQ Chicken
Chicken & mixed veggies. Flavored with Flavor Gang diet hack sauces. 30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 5g Fat
Beef-Za
Lean ground beef & mixed veggies. Flavored with Flavor Gang diet hack sauces. 30g Protein | 7g Carbs | 12g Fat
Citrus Heat Shrimp
Shrimp, mixed veggies. Flavored with Flavor Gang diet hack sauces. 30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 5g Fat
Simple Meals & Grocery Essentials
FLAVOR GANG CO
Sauces
3 Sauce Combo
Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request
6 Sauce Combo
Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request
10 Sauce Combo
Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request