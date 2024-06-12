Gaioso's Picanha Grill 1012 S Mason Road TX, 77450
Aperitivo
Pratos Principais
- Picanha 6 Oz
- Picanha - Rice - Farofa - Maionese - Vinagrete$16.00
- Ribs 8 Oz$13.00
- Ribs 12 Oz
-Chichen - Rice - Farofa - Fries - Potato Salad - Vinagrete$18.00
- Picanha Sandwich Meal
- Bread - Picanha - Cheese - Salad - Creamy Garlic Salad$13.00
- Picanha Sandwich Cheese Meal$14.00
- Picanha 10 Oz$21.00
- Rodizio$35.00
- Pollo Asado$15.00
- Picanha Family$80.00
- TO GO
- Feijoada$15.00
- Rare
- Medium Rare
- Medium
- Medium Well
- Well Done
Guarnições
Bebidas
Acompanhamentos Gratis
