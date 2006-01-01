Gaku Ramen - Fort Collins 223 Linden Street
FOOD
Starters
Edamame
Boiled & Salted
Gyoza
Pork dumplings
Shishito Peppers
Blistered & salted
Mixed Greens
Greens & tofu, tossed in our house made wasabi vinaigrette
Japanese Cucumber
Cucumber, furikake, scallions & our house made avocado vinaigrette
Karaage
Marinated chicken thigh, lightly fried, served with our house made sambal mayo
Pork Bun
Steamed hirata buns with braised pork belly, sweet soy, sambal mayo & pickled veggies
Tofu Bun
Steamed hirata buns with tofu, sweet soy, sambal mayo & pickled veggies
Chicken Bun
Steamed hirata buns with chicken chashu, sweet soy, sambal mayo & pickled veggies
Combo Bun
Ramen
Tonkotsu
Pork broth, noodles, pork chashu, kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions
Chicken Shoyu
Chicken broth, shoyu, noodles, chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, sliced onion, bamboo shoots, scallions, ginger oil
Sakana Shoyu
Chicken broth, shoyu, noodles, shrimp, sliced onion, bamboo shoots, nori, scallions, ginger oil, fish oil
Vegetable Shoyu
Vegetable broth, shoyu, noodles, cabbage, bean sprouts, sliced onion, corn, scallion, nori
Miso
Chicken broth, red miso, noodles, pork chashu, bean sprouts, cabbage, bamboo shoots, red miso butter, scallions
Noodles & Broth
Kaedama
Extra Noodles
Extra Broth
Rices
Steamed Rice
Salmon Fried Rice
Salmon, cabbage, corn, diced onion, scallion, tobiko, shoyu
Pork Fried Rice
Pork, diced onion, shiitake, corn, cabbage, scallion, shoyu
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken, fried egg, shiitake, diced onion, corn, cabbage, scallions, shoyu
Vegetable Fried Rice
Bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, shiitake, diced onion, scallion, shoyu