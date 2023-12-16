Galaxy Bar and Grille
Appetizer Menu
Appetizers
- Creamy Spinach Dip$12.99
Topped with Parmesan served with tortilla chips celery & carrots
- Fried Pickels (6-7)$9.99
Chipotle Ranch for dipping
- Salted Pretzel Bites (10 ct)$7.99
Served with Cheese Dip
- Cheese Curds (6-7 oz)$9.99
Served with spicy Marinara
- Wings 5$8.99
Served with Carrots & Celery
- Wings 10$15.99
Served with Carrots & Celery
- Golden Fried Coconut Shrimp 5$10.99
Served with a house Marmalade
Food Menu
Entrees
- 3 Tacos$14.99
Flour tortilla, pickled red onions, pico and cilantro crema
- Fish & Chips$15.99
8 0z Cod served with fries, slaw and a lemon garlic aoili
- Fried Chicken Dinner$15.99
2 legs and a thigh, choice of one side and Texas Toast
- Chicken Tender Dinner 4$12.99
Served with fries and Texas toast
- Coconut Shrimp Dinner 8$14.99
Choice of side
- Meatloaf dinner$13.99
Served with mashed potaes, Texas toast and Veggie of the day
- Mac&Cheese Bacon$11.99
with bacon only
- Mac&Cheese Regular BBQ Pork$13.99
- Mac&Cheese Buffalo Chicken$13.99
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$13.99
Sandwiches
- Galaxy Burger$13.99
Swiss cheese, bacon jam, arugula on a brioche bun
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grill or fried chicken breast brioche bun, arugula, tomato, garlic aoli
- BBQ Sandwich$12.99
Served on Texas toast with a slaw topping
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
With Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss cheese on a hoagie roll
- Classic BLT$10.99
Bacon, arugula, garlic aioli, tomato on a Texas toast
- Chicken Wrap Buffalo$11.99
Grilled or fried
- Chicken Wrap Caesar$11.99
Grilled or fried
- Cheeseburger$13.99