Galindo's Elixir Lounge - Magnolia
Coffee
Drip
Pour Over
Espresso Drinks
- Double Shot Espresso
Single origin, Colombian bean from Finca Palmichal.$3.00
- Latte
Whether you like to be creative or keep it classic, this drink features our Single Origin Espresso with steamed milk and any optional syrups you'd like to add. Milk options include organic whole, almond, pistachio, hemp and oat.$5.00
- Galindo
Our signature "Cortado", equal parts espresso and steamed milk.$4.50
- Cappuccino
Less milk than a latte and with thicker foam. Milk options include organic whole, almond, pistachio, hemp and oat.$5.00
- Flat White
Similar to a cappuccino but with texture-less milk. Milk options include organic whole, almond, pistachio, hemp and oat.$5.00
- Americano
Double shot of espresso & water$4.50
- La Duquesa
Our Duchess' take on an americano with a twist of steamed pistachio milk & cinnamon$5.50
- Machiatto
*NOT STARBUCK'S STYLE* Our Macchiatos follow the classic recipe of a double espresso with a small amount of foamed milk. To order the sweeter version "Starbucks style Macchiatto" please select a Caramel/Vanilla Latte$4.50
- Traditional Mocha
Organic chocolate syrup, Single Origin Espresso and steamed milk.$6.50
- White Mocha
House-made Organic White Chocolate Sauce, Steamed milk of choice & 2 shots of espresso. *Contains Dairy$6.50
- Sugar Free Mocha
Sugar Free, Vegan, and No Chemical/Sugar Alcohol Flavors. Just a delicious, lower calorie Chocolate sauce, steamed milk and single origin espresso.$6.00
Cold Brew
Specialty
- Old Grandad
Latte with House-Made Basil Hayden maple bourbon syrup$7.50
- Queen of Spice
*ICED ONLY* Turmeric, ginger, cardamom, vanilla & your choice of milk$6.00
- Oh La Lavender
Organic Lavender, double espresso and your choice of milk.$7.00
- Raspberry Ganache
White Chocolate with a hint of organic Raspberry, double espresso and your choice of milk$6.50
- Island Time
Organic Coconut syrup, double espresso and your choice of milk$7.00
Organic Teas
Botanical
- Organic Turmeric Ginger
(Caffeine-Free) An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus$4.00
- Organic Mystic Mint
(Caffeine-Free) Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system$4.00
- Organic Mushroom Hero
(Caffeine-Free) Reishi & Maitake Mushrooms, Cacao Nibs, Astragalus, and Dandelion root$4.00
- Elderberry Hibiscus - Iced$4.00
- Organic Pu'er Chaga$4.00
- Organic Valerian Dream$4.00
Black Tea
Specialty
- Rooibos Red Latte
A deep red latte consisting of Pure African Red Rooibos pulled as an espresso combined with steamed milk. A naturally sweet, nectar-like infusion.$5.00
- Chai Love You
A robust, full-bodied black tea blended with aromatic ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and ancho pepper for some extra heat, swirled together with panela, caramel and orange for a Galindo sweet & spicy twist. *Make it "Dirty" by adding an extra espresso shot.$6.00
- Parisian Fog
Earl grey tea, organic lavender syrup & honey with your choice of milk *Allow for extra time to create$5.00
- English Cuppa
A traditional English cup of tea with PG Tips and your choice of milk$5.00
- Sugar Free Chai Latte$6.00
- Love You So Matcha$6.00
Food
Muffins
Protein Bars
- Good Cravings - Walnut Brownie
Vegan, Raw, Gluten Free, Protein Bar made in Houston TX Dates, brown rice/pea protein, cassava root fiber, walnuts, raw cacao powder, raw cacao butter, almond butter.$4.00
- Good Cravings - Blueberry Vanilla Cupcake
Gluten Free, Raw, Protein Bars made in Houston, TX plant protein blend (brown rice protein & pea protein), date, almond butter, cassava root fiber, *raw cacao butter, walnuts, *freeze-dried blueberries, *chia seeds, bourbon vanilla. (*organic ingredients)$4.00
- Tru Bar - cookie dough
Infused with 500mg of Maca Rootto restore balance to adrenals, relieve anxiety and boost endurance. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$5.00
- Tru Bar - Donut
Protein to keep you strong, Ashwagandha to keep you calm. We infused each bar with 600mg of Organic Ashwagandha to reduce stress and support mental wellness. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$5.00
- Feel Bar - Vanilla Chai Bliss
A vibrant blend of masala chai and ceylon cinnamon with a perfect touch of sweetness. Infused with 200mg of Fijian Kava to help you sleep better and longer. Made with 100% organic ingredients.$5.00
- Feel Bar - Matcha Latte$5.00
- Feel Bar - Turmeric$5.00
- Raw Crunch Bars - Choc$3.00
- Raw Crunch Bars - Coco Mango$3.00
Oatmeal Cups
Chips & Pretzels
- Plantain Strips$4.00
- Mozaics Salsa Real Vegetable Chips$4.00
- Mozaics BBQ Real Vegetable Chips$4.00
- Mozaics Sea Salt Real Vegetable Chips$4.00
- Savor Pretzels Grain Free Sea Salt$7.00
- Savor Pretzels Grain Free Dark Chocolate$7.80
- Super food Spinach Parm$2.95
- Savor Pretzels Lil Spicy$7.00
- Good Crisp Original - Small$2.50
- Good Crisp Sour Cream$2.50
- Good Crisp Original - Large$4.25
- Good Crisp Salt & Vinegar - Large$4.25