Veggie Burger

$15.00

Vegan bean “burger”, served with “Texas Caviar”, sautéed wild mushrooms, and roasted tomato salsa, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips and butter toasted brioche. Other sides at additional charge. ** can be served without mushrooms, as a vegan option - please see an attendant or note the same in instructions. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.