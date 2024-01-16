Gambit Social House Gambit Social House
Food
Starters
- Texas Caviar$9.00
Diced marinated veggies, black beans, and black-eyed peas, with roasted tomato salsa, seasoned tortilla chips and social chips.
- Gambit Nachos$14.00
Three cheese queso, guacamole, cilantro crema, jalapenos, and roasted tomato salsa.
- Chili Cheese Fries$15.00
Thick cut seasoned fries, smoked beef brisket chili, Gambit Queso, and green onions.
- Flight O' Fries$16.00Out of stock
Sampling of waffle fries, crinkle cut fries, and thick cut seasoned fries, served with malt vinegar aioli, chipotle ranch, and spicy ketchup.
- Onion Strings$9.00
Crispy onion strings, served with GSH sauce and chipotle ranch.
- Baked Pretzel$14.00Out of stock
Oversize pretzel, Gambit Queso, beef brisket chili, and spicy mustard.
- Hot Chicken Tenders$10.00
Spiced chicken tenders, with dill ranch and sweet honey BBQ sauce.
- Regular Chicken Tenders$10.00
Chicken tenders, with dill ranch and sweet honey BBQ sauce.
Salads
Wings
- Small Wings (8 pc)$14.00
8 juicy and crispy wings, tossed with choice of sauce, and side of either ranch or blue cheese dressing.
- Medium Wings (16 pc)$26.00
16 juicy and crispy wings, tossed with choice of up to two sauces, and side of ranch and/or blue cheese dressing.
- Large Wings (24 pc)$32.00
24 juicy and crispy wings, tossed with choice of up to three sauces, and side of ranch and/or blue cheese dressing.
Burgers
- Gambit Burger$14.00
American cheese and pickles, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips and butter toasted brioche. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$16.00
Swiss cheese, sautéed wild mushrooms, and garlic aioli, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips and butter toasted brioche. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
- Bacon Burger$17.00
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, and candied onion and bacon jam, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips and butter toasted brioche. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
- Texas Burger$16.00
Beef patty, smoked brisket, Gambit Queso, and Texas Caviar, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips and butter toasted brioche. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Vegan bean “burger”, served with “Texas Caviar”, sautéed wild mushrooms, and roasted tomato salsa, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips and butter toasted brioche. Other sides at additional charge. ** can be served without mushrooms, as a vegan option - please see an attendant or note the same in instructions. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
Sandwiches
- Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot chicken tenders, cilantro crema, pickled red onions, coleslaw, pickles and green onion relish, and hot honey, on a long roll, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
- Regular Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken tenders, cilantro crema, pickled red onions, coleslaw, pickles and green onion relish, and hot honey, on a long roll, dressed with shredded lettuce, tomato, and thin sliced red onion, and GSH sauce - served with Social Chips. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.
- Sausage and Peppers$15.00
Smoked jalapeno and cheddar sausage, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, and muenster cheese, on a long roll. Other sides at additional charge. Please see an attendant for any modifications which are not add-ons.