Ganly's Pub & Restaurant 500 Brownsville Rd
FOOD
Appetizers
peel ‘n eat steamed shrimp in a seasonal beer served with drawn butter.
seasonal medley of cured meats & artisan cheese served with honey ale mustard & cranberry jam-
freshly baked soft pretzel sticks served warm with honey ale mustard & donegal cheese sauce for dipping
pulled chicken, with melted pepper jack cheese in a crispy homemade potato boxty, finished with chili aioli, served with salsa & lime sour cream.
crispy house fries seasoned with Old Bay Seasoning, salt and pepper, served with donegal cheese dip
10 assorted crispy wings tossed in your choice of mild, Ganly’s golden, hot, Texas parm, whiskey bbq, parmesan peppercorn, ranch, & sweet thai chili sauces. Served with celery & carrot sticks, & your choice of blue cheese or ranch for dipping.
lump claw crab meat in a mixture of caribbean seasonings & lemon zest, all folded into cream cheese topped with white cheddar cheese, baked until warm, served with garlic bread-
shaved corned beef, beer soaked sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese wrapped in an authentic spanish pastry, deep fried, served with thousand island dressing for dipping
a soft-boiled egg wrapped in sweet sausage, rolled in breadcrumbs, fried, & served with honey ale mustard
Salads
loaded to the max with fresh greens , red onions, fresh avocado, crumbled egg, grape tomatoes, crispy bacon , blue cheese, & grilled chicken , served with your choice of dressing
fresh romaine lettuce tossed in our house made caesar dressing, finished with shaved parmesan & croutons
red onions, tomatoes. cucumbers, shredded carrots, croutons, & cheese served on a bed of mixed greens, served with your choice of dressing
roasted pears with crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, frosted walnuts w1ith a cider & port reduction, served over baby arugula & spring mix
Burgers/Sandwiches
crispy or Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion, served on a toasted brioche bun
thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, & thousand island dressing, grilled to perfection on marble rye bread
thinly sliced roast beef, sauteed onions & melted provolone cheese served on a toasted Conshohocken hoagie roll, served with beef au jus for dipping
angus steak burger cooked to your liking, served with lettuce, tomato, onion & your choice of cheese on a brioche bun
thinly sliced turkey breast, coleslaw, swiss cheese & thousand island dressing piled high on marble rye bread
- impossible burger topped with lettuce, tomato, and sauteed mushrooms, served on a sweet potato bun with a side of vegan mayo horseradish sauce
– angus steak burger topped with bacon, whiskey bbq & pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun
Entrees
juicy chicken breast smothered in a mushroom cream sauce served with your choice of two sides
fresh locally sourced Irish bangers, grilled & served atop colcannon mashed potatoes smothered in house gravy & herbs
– local dutch-style pot pie with fresh chicken, potatoes & egg noodles
broiled lump crab cakes, served with lemon garlic aioli & your choice of two sides
fresh hand battered cod served with french fries, and coleslaw paired with tartar & cocktail sauce
fresh grilled salmon fillet finished with a lemon herb compound butter, & your choice of two sides
cavatappi pasta tossed with creamy bechamel sauce with sauteed lump & claw crab meat, Old Bay seasoning, white & yellow cheddar cheeses then topped with cheesy breadcrumbs served with garlic bread
ground sirloin, & diced vegetables topped with mashed potatoes smothered with a house gravy.
crispy tempura breaded torpedo shrimp paired with coleslaw & french fries. Served with your choice of sauce: tartar, cocktail, or sweet thai chili.