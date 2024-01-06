García’s Kitchen 3215 River RD
SINGLE ITEMS
- Taco$3.00
Corn tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro mix.
- Cheese quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortilla with melted plus garnish.
- Quesadilla con carne$7.99
Flour tortilla melted cheese and meat. Garnish of Lettuce and sour cream plus salsa on the side.
- Single Mulita$3.49
- Torta$10.00
Toasted telera bread filled with a spread beans, meat, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, avocado, jalapenos, and mayo.
- Tamale$3.49
Corn masa filled with neat wrapped in a corn husk.
Popular Items
- Burrito bowl$11.00
- Crunchwrap$11.99
- Burrito$13.00
Rice, beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese, and sour cream wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla.
- Ceviche$12.00
Salad shrimp and crab meat simmered in lime juice plus pico de gallo. Served over a bed of lettuce along tostada shells on the side.
- Loaded nachos$15.99
Combo Plates
- Carnitas plate$15.99
Shredded pork, rice, beans, & Tortilla. Plus a side of Pico and salsa.
- Taco plate$12.99
Three tacos plus rice and beans
- Quesadilla combo$12.99
Quesadilla con carne rice & beans.
- Mulitas Plate$14.99
3 mulitas, rice and & beans
- Combinacion De Carne$13.99
Portion of meat rice, beans, tortillas.
Kids Menu
Drinks and Icy Creations
Desserts and Sweets
SIDES & APPETIZERS
VEGETARIAN
BURRITOS
- Burrito$13.00
Rice, beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, cheese, and sour cream wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla.
- Veggie Burrito$12.99
Sauteed vegetables, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream all wrapped inside a warm flour tortilla.
- El Flaming Burrito$15.99
Flour tortilla filled with nacho cheese, beans, carne asada, plus a load of xxxtra flaming hot cheetos. Plus pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Garcia's Wrap$13.99
- The Cool Ranch Burrito$13.99
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.99
- Burrito Loco$14.99