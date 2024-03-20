Garfalo's Pizzeria Niagara Falls
Food
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
5 pieces. Served with homemade tomato sauce
- Pizza Logs$8.00
4 pieces. Served with homemade tomato sauce
- Roasted Corn Nuggets$10.00
Served with ranch
- Spicy Cauliflower Bites$9.00
Served with ranch
- Garlic Battered Curds$10.00
Served with homemade tomato sauce
- Gouda Mac N Cheese Bites$10.00
- Twisted Shrimp$12.00
Served with cucumber wasabi
- Bavarian Pretzels$8.00
Served with beer cheese and honey mustard
- Battered Butter Chip Pickles$8.00
Served with ranch
- French Fries$7.00
- Sweet Fries$8.00
- Stout Battered Onion Rings$7.00
Served with ranch
- Garlic Bread$5.00
Served with homemade tomato sauce
- Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$7.00
Served with homemade tomato sauce
Salads
- Dinner Salad$5.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons
- Chef Salad$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, croutons, and mozzarella
- Wedge Salad$9.00
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, crouton, and peppercorn dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, Greek olives, feta cheese, and Greek dressing served with pita bread
- Mixed Italian Salad$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olive, shaved Parmesan, and peppercorn dressing
Small Submarines
Large Submarines
Wraps
- Steak and Cheese Wrap$12.00
Swiss American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and choice of mayo or oil
- Chicken Finger Wrap$11.00
Swiss American, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and blue cheese
- Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, shaved Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, and feta Greek dressing
Wings
Char-Broiled
Sides
Pizza
Small Speciality Pizza's
- Small Steak and Cheese Pizza$18.00
White pizza - lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Small Chicken Finger$16.00
Choice of sauce
- Small Traditional$12.00
- Small Artisan$14.00
Red sauce, roasted garlic, oil, fresh basil
- Small Balsamic Chicken$16.00
White pizza, chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, balsamic glaze
- Small Cordon Bleu$15.00
Ranch base, chicken, ham, 3 cheese blend
- Small Vodka Parm$13.00
Housemade vodka sauce, sliced cutlets
Large Specialty Pizza's
- Large Steak and Cheese Pizza$25.00
White pizza - lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Large Chicken Finger$25.00
Choice of sauce
- Large Traditional Pizza$18.00
- Large Artisan$23.00
Red sauce, roasted garlic, oil, fresh basil
- Large Balsamic Chicken$25.00
White pizza, chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, balsamic glaze
- Large Cordon Bleu$25.00
Ranch base, chicken, ham, 3 cheese blend
- Large Vodka Parm$22.00
Housemade vodka sauce, sliced cutlets
Half Specialty Pizza's
- Half Steak and Cheese$25.00
White pizza - lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Half Chicken Finger$25.00
Choice of sauce
- Half Traditional Pizza$16.00
- Half Artisan$23.00
Red sauce, roasted garlic, oil, fresh basil
- Half Balsamic Chicken$25.00
White pizza, chicken, cherry tomato, arugula, balsamic glaze
- Half Cordon Bleu$25.00
Ranch base, chicken, ham, 3 cheese blend
- Half Vodka Parm$22.00
Housemade vodka sauce, sliced cutlets
- Half BYO Half Specialty