Garfield Deli 178 palisade Ave
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg Sandwich (Plain)$3.00
2 Eggs on a Bagel or Roll
- Egg & Cheese$3.50
2 Eggs, Choice of Cheese on a Bagel/Roll
- Beef Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.50
crispy beef bacon, scrambled egg, and Cheese
- Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese$4.50
crispy turkey bacon, scrambled egg, and Cheese
- Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.50
turkey sausage, scrambled eggs and cheese
- Beef Sausage, Egg & Cheese$4.50
beef sausage, scrambled eggs and cheese
- Steak, Egg & Cheese$5.50
juicy chopped steak, scrambled eggs, cheese
Omelettes & Platters
- 2 Eggs (Any Style)$5.99
enjoy your eggs they way you want them
- 2 Eggs (Any Style) + Choice of Meat$7.99
eggs the way you want them with some MEAT!!!
- Cheese Omelette$6.99
Cheesy delicious omelette seasoned just right
- Cheese Omelette + Choice of Meat$8.99
cheesy delicious omelette seasoned just right with some MEAT!!!
- Western Omelette$8.99
diced turkey ham, green bell peppers, and onion
- Vegetable Omelette$8.99
spinach, tomatoes, onions, peppers & mushrooms
- Mexican Omelette$8.99
turkey sausage, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and hot peppers
- Garfield Platter$9.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast, 2 Eggs (Any Style), Choice of Meat
Pancakes & French Toast
Lunch/Dinner
Halal Cart
- Halal Chicken over Rice$9.99
Halal cart style chicken and rice comprising of spiced rice with sliced chicken, peppers and onions topped with white sauce and a side of pita
- Halal Lamb over Rice$9.99
Halal cart style chicken and rice comprising of spiced rice with gyro slices, peppers and onions topped with white sauce and a side of pita
- Mix Halal Chicken & Gyro over Rice$9.99
Halal cart style chicken and rice comprising of spiced rice with sliced chicken and gyro slices, peppers and onions topped with white sauce and a side of pita
Cold/Hot Sandwiches
- Executive Turkey Breast$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Gold Roasted Turkey Breast$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Turkey Ham$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Roast Beef$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Pastrami$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Corned Beef$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Beef Salami$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Beef Bologna$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- BBQ Chicken$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh Homemade Chicken Salad with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Tuna Salad$9.99
Fresh Homemade Tuna Salad with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Cajun Chicken$9.99
Thumann's Meat with your choice of bread, toppings, & sauce
- Famous Chopped Cheese$9.99
ground beef with onions, topped by melted cheese and served with lettuce, tomato and condiments
- Philly Cheesesteak$9.99
super thinly sliced ribeye steak, caramelized onions, and your choice of cheese (Provolone is best)
- Chicken Cheese Steak$9.99
thinly sliced chicken, carmelized onions, and your choice of cheese (Provolone is best)
Specialty Sandwiches
- Belly Buster$12.99
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Beef Salami, Beef Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot/Sweet Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Russian Dressing
- The Gobbler$12.99
Honey Turkey, Cajun Turkey, Executive Turkey, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Provolone Cheese, House Aioli
- Chicken Clob$12.99
Crispy Chicken Club Breast Deep Fried, Swiss Cheese, House Aioli, Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles
- Chick Wick$12.99
BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Hot Peppers, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
- Surf No Turf$12.99
Half Dozen Deep Fried Jumbo Shrimp Po’ Boy, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Tartar
- Fish Boat$12.99
Whitips of Catfish strips on Toasted Sub Roll w/Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Yellow American Cheese
- Special Beef Bologna$12.99
Thick Cut Specially Seasoned Deep Fried Beef Bologna, Topped with Yellow American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Fried Onion Rings
- The Hee Hee Hee Monster Roast Beef$12.99
Tender Roast Beef w/ Gravy, Topped with Fries, and Provolone Cheese
Salads
- Garden Salad$5.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, & Cucumber w/ your choice of dressing
- Garden Salad w/ Chicken$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, & Cucumber, Grilled Chicken strips w/ your choice of dressing &
- Caesar Salad$6.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$9.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing w/ Grilled Chicken strips
- Chef Salad$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Carrots, Boiled Eggs, and your choice of 2 Meats
Sides
- Wings$3.99
4 Buffalo Wings seasoned and sauces to perfection
- Fries$3.99
French Fried that are Seasoned and Fried to Perfection
- Mozarella Sticks$3.99
4 Mozarella sticks that are as cheesy and hot as they should be
- Macaroni Salad (8 oz)$3.99
Experience the side salads at Garfield Deli, its an experience of its own
- Potato Salad (8 oz)$3.99
Experience the side salads at Garfield Deli, its an experience of its own
- Macaroni Salad w/ Tuna (8 oz)$3.99
Experience the side salads at Garfield Deli, its an experience of its own
- Coleslaw (8 oz)$3.99
Experience the side salads at Garfield Deli, its an experience of its own
- Macaroni & Cheese 8 (oz)$3.99
The best Mac & Cheese you have ever had !!!
Desserts
- Red Velvet Cake$4.99
Brilliant red velvet cake layers, stacked 3 high, spread with deep chocolate truffle filling and filled and frosted with tangy cream cheese icing
- Cheesecake$4.99
Gourmet Sliced New York Cheesecake
- Carrot Cake$4.99
classic dessert boasts a moist carrot-packed cake base, topped with luscious cream cheese frosting
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
deliciously sweet chocolate morsels, folded into the perfect amount of buttery cookie dough and baked to perfection DAILY