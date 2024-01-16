Garcia's Mexican Food Restaurant- Schertz
Featured Items
- Garcia Rita frozen$8.00
House margarita with a Gran Marnier floater.
- Kid Cheeseburger w/fries$5.50
made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonaisse and mustard.
- CARNE GUISADA TACO$4.75
BREAKFAST*
Breakfast Tacos*
- BREAKFAST TACOS$2.25
Pick any of the two following ingredients.
- MIGAS TACO$2.50
Eggs mixed with corn tortillas.
- MIGAS NORTENAS TACO$2.95
MIgas with onions, tomatoes, & serrano peppers.
- MEXICANA TACO$2.95
Eggs mixed with onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- Veggie Taco$2.95
Grilled zuchinni, yellow squash and carrots
BREAKFAST PLATES*
- RANCHERO OMELET$8.95
Two egg omelet topped with Ranchero sauce.
- MEXICAN OMELET$9.50
Two egg omelet, onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$8.50
Two eggs cooked to order topped with Ranchero sauce.
- MIGAS PLATE$8.25
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortillas.
- MIGAS NORTENAS PLATE$8.95
Two scrambled eggs mixed with corn tortillas, onions, tomatoes, and serrano peppers.
- TWO EGG PLATE$8.00
- HUEVOS A LA MEXICANA$8.95
Two eggs scrambled cooked with onions, tomatoes and serrano peppers.
- VEGGIE OMELET$9.50
Two egg omelet with zuchinni, yellow squash and carrots
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES*
- STEAK & EGGS$17.25
8oz ribeye steak served with two eggs, fried potatoes refried beans & toast.
- PORK CHOP BREAKFAST$14.25
Two Pork chops, two eggs, beans, and fried potatoes.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST$11.75
Served with two eggs, fried potatoes, covered with country gravy and toast.
- PANCAKE BREAKFAST PLATE$10.75
Two delicious pancakes, two eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
- BISCUITS AND GRAVY$8.99
Two eggs with two biscuits covered with country gravy.
- CHORIZO AND EGG PLATE$8.50
Two eggs mixed with Chorizo Mexicano. Served with fried potatoes and refried beans.
- BARBOCOA BREAKFAST$12.50
Barbocoa, two eggs, beans and fried potatoes
CHILDRENS BREAKFAST*
A LA CARTE BREAKFAST
MAIN MENU*
APPETIZERS *
- CHILE CON QUESO-Small$4.75
- CHILE CON QUESO-Large$8.00
- GROUND BEEF CHILE CON QUESO- Small$7.50
- GROUND BEEF CHILE CON QUESO-Large$9.50
- GARCIA'S CHILE CON QUESO-Small$7.25
A delicious blend of queso mixed with sausage and pico de gallo.
- GARCIA'S CHILE CON QUESO-Large$9.25
A delicious blend of queso mixed with sausage and pico de gallo.
- GUACAMOLE-Small$5.00
- GUACAMOLE-Large$9.75
- BEAN AND CHEESE NACHOS (6)$7.00
Tostada topped with refried beans and cheese
- NACHOS SUPREME$8.50
Tostada topped with refried beans and cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- GARCIA'S NACHO GRANDE$10.00
Chips topped with refried beans, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- FAJITA NACHOS
Beef or Chicken tostadas topped with refried beans and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo. sour cream and guacamole
QUESADILLAS *
- BEEF QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$10.50
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- BEEF QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$10.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHICKEN QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$14.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHEESE QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$8.25
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- CHEESE QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$10.25
Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$9.25
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- VEGGIE QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$11.25
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
- SHRIMP QUESADILLAS HALF ORDER (4)$10.50
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
- SHRIMP QUESADILLAS FULL ORDER (8)$15.00
Fajita meat and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
DINNERS *
- BEAN FIDEO PLATE$8.25
Served with two tortillas
- BEEF CHALUPA DINNER$10.70
Two ground beef chalupas served with rice and beans
- CHALUPA DINNER$9.25
Two bean chalupas served with rice and beans.
- CHICKEN CHALUPA DINNER$10.75
Two shredded chicken chalupas served with rice and beans.
- GUACAMOLE CHALUPA DINNER$10.75
Two guacamole chalupas served with rice and beans.
- BEEF FAJITA CHALUPAS$15.25
- CHICKEN FAJITA CHALUPA$13.50
- FIESTA PLATE$10.75
One cheese enchilada, chalupa and a flauta. Served with rice, sour cream and guacamole
- FLAUTA PLATE$10.75
Three crispy rolled corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
- GARCI'AS MEXICAN DINNER$12.00
Cheese enchilada served with carne guisada, rice, beans and guacamole.
- GARCIA'S FIDEO LOCO BOWL$9.00
Served with frijoles a la charra and your choice of carne guisada or picadillo.
- MOM'S SPECIAL$8.75
Crispy ground beef taco, cheese enchilada and guacamole.
- PICADILLO DINNER$9.75
Served with with fideo, frioles a la charra and a garnish salad.
- TACO DINNER$9.75
Two chicken or beef tacos served with rice and beans.
- TAMALE DINNER$9.75
( 3 ) Tamales with enchilada gravy served with rice and beans.
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
ENCHILADAS *
- ENCHILADA DINNER$11.25
Chicken, Ground beef or Cheese enchiladas topped with a red enchilada sauce.
- CHIPOTLE ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with chipotle pepper cream sauce.
- CILANTRO ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with a delicious cilantro cream sauce.
- GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce.
- MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with a creamy mushroom sauce.
- CHICKEN RANCHERAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with Ranchera sauce and Monterey Jack cheese.
- SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS$11.25
Chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey jack cheese.
- SPINACH ENCHILADAS$11.25
Blend of spinach, artichokes and Monterey Jack cheese
- LOS TRES GARCIAS$13.00
A bit of everything! Cheese enchilada topped with queso, ground beef enchilada topped with chili sauce, and a chicken enchilada topped with sour cream sauce.
- Veggie Enchiladas$11.25
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
- Alc Beef enchilada$3.85
- Alc Cheese enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chicken enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chicken ranchera enchilada$3.85
- Alc Chipotle enchilada$3.85
- Alc Cilantro enchilada$3.85
- Alc Green chicken enchilada$3.85
- Alc Mushroom enchilada$3.85
- Alc Spinach enchilada$3.85
- Alc Sour Cream enchilada$3.85
- Alc Shrimp enchilada
SPECIALTY DINNERS *
- BRISKET NORTENA PLATE$14.00
Brisket mixed with onions, serrano peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
- BRISKET PLATE$13.50
Brisket mixed with onions. Served with rice and beans.
- BURRITO DINNER
Filled with Gound beef or Shredded Chicken, beans, cheese and topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a garnish salad.
- CALIFORNIA CHICKEN$15.00
Grilled chicken breast grilled to perfection topped with avocado slices, tomatoes and melted jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo and your choice of black beans or frijoles a la charra.
- CARNE GUISADA DINNER$14.00
Served with rice or fideo, refried beans and a garnish salad.
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK RANCHERO$11.50
Topped with Ranchero sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice frijoles a la charrra and a garnish salad.
- CHIPOTLE CHICKEN$14.50
Chicken breast grilled to perfection and topped with chipotle pepper cream sauce. Served with frijoles a la charra, rice and pico de gallo on a bed of lettuce.
- COMBO PLATE$12.50
Ground beef, shredded chicken or a cheese enchilada, chalupa and taco.. Served with rice and beans.
- GARCIA'S DELUXE$13.00
Chicken, beef or cheese enchilada, tamale, chalupa and crispy taco. Served with rice and beans.
- GARCIAS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$14.00
Topped with chile con queso and pico de gallo. Served with rice, frijoles a la charra and guacamole.
- GARCIAS'S FAMOUS CHILE RELLENO DINNER
Home-made poblano pepper stuffed with beef and cheese, topped with Ranchero sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, refried beans and a garnish salad.
- MUSHROOM CHICKEN$14.50
Char-grilled chicken breast generously. topped with our creamy mushromm sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo and your choice of black beans or frijoles a la charra.
- PORK CHOP PLATE$14.00
Two grilled pork chops served with rice, frijoles a la charra or refried beans and a garnish salad.
- SCHERTZ CHICKEN ESPECIAL$15.00
Lightly battered chicken breast stuffed with pico de gallo, smoked bacon and jack cheese. topped with a delicious cilantro cream sauce. Served with rice and choice of black beans or frijoles a la charra.
- STEAK COZUMEL$18.25
8oz. Rib-eye steak with a cheese enchilada, rice, frijoles a la charra or refried beans and guacamole.
- Street Taco Plate$10.75
Four mini asada tacos with cilantro, onion, and green salsa. Served with your choice of beans.
- DANICA SPECIAL$11.25
Carne Guisada taco with Jack cheese, one chicken chalupa, rice, beans and garnish salad. Portion on the proceeds will go to " Forever 17 Danica Foundation "
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
FAJITAS *
- Beef Fajita plate$15.75
Cooked with onions.
- Beef Fajitas Nortenas$16.75
Fajitas cooked with serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes
- Chicken Fajitas$14.75
Cooked with onions.
- Chicken Fajita Nortenas$15.75
Fajitas cooked with serranos onions and tomatoes.
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.25
Cooked with onions and a mix of bell peppers.
- Shrimp Fajitas Nortenas$17.25
Cooked with onions ,serrano peppers, tomatoes and bell peppers.
- Veggie Fajitas$13.75
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes.
- Mixed Fajitas$15.75
Beef and Chicken fajitas cooked with onions.
- Mixed Fajitas Nortenas$16.75
Beef and Chicken fajitas cooked with serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
SEAFOOD *
- Catfish Plate$10.75
Two fried fillets served with fries, garnish salad and Texas toast.
- Grilled Tilapia Dinner$15.75
Grilled tilapia topped with grilled shrimp and a butter garlic cilantro cream sauce. Served with rice, your choice of black beans or frijoles ala charra and a garnish salad.
- Fish Tacos-Fried$12.75
Tilapia tacos topped with lettuce, sliced avocado and our home-made chipotle sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo and your choice of black beans or frijoles a la charra.
- Fish Tacos-Grilled$13.75
- Shrimp Tacos Fried$12.75
Shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, sliced avocado and our home-made chipotle sauce on flour tortilla, served with rice and your choice of black beans or frijoles a la charra.
- Shrimp Tacos Grilled$13.75
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
LITE MEALS *
- Sm. Tortilla Soup$8.25
Chicken, rice, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, tostadas and pico de gallo.
- LG. Tortilla Soup$10.25
Chicken, rice, Monterey Jack cheese, tostadas and pico de gallo.
- Soup Special$10.75
Small bowl of tortilla soup and a bean chalupa or a crispy taco.
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$9.75
Ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- Chicken Taco Salad$9.75
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$11.25
Chicken fajita, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- BF Faj Taco Salad$12.25
Beef fajiat, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream in a taco shell.
- Crispy CK Salad$11.00
Hand breaded fried chicken strips with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of dressing.
- BF FAJ Salad$12.00
Beef Fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of dressing
- CK FAJ Salad$11.00
Chicken Fajita with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and your choice of dressing.
- Street Taco Plate$10.75
Four mini asada tacos with cilantro, onion, and green salsa. Served with your choice of beans.
- -----------------------
- .40 Tortilla$0.40
AMERICAN PLATES *
- CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$10.75
Served with fries, garnish salad, country gravy and Texas toast
- DOUBLE CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$12.75
Served with fries, garnish salad, country gravy and Texas toast.
- CHICKEN STRIP PLATE$12.25
Four hand breaded strips of chicken served with country gravy, fries, garnish salad and Texas toast.
- CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$11.25
Served with fries, garnish salad, country gravy and Texas toast.
- HAMBURGER$7.25
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- HAMBURGER WITH FRIES$8.75
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- CHEESEBURGER$8.10
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- CHEESEBURGER WITH FRIES$9.60
comes with mayonaisse, mustard lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- STEAK & FRIES$17.25
8oz. rib-eye steak served with fries, garnish salad and Texas toast.
- SMALL FRIES$2.00
- LARGE FRIES$3.00
- GRILLED CK SANDWICH$7.75
comes with mayonaisse, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- CHICKEN SANDWHICH W/FRIES$9.25
comes with mayonaisse, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
ALC TACOS *
- ------------------------
- ASADA TACO$3.85
- AVOCADO TACO$3.75
- BARBACOA TAC0$4.25
- BEEF AND REFRIED BEANS TACO$2.75
- BEEF FAJITA NORTENA TACO$5.00
Beef fajita with onions, tomatoes and serrrano peppers
- BEEF FAJITA TACO$4.50
Beef fajita with onions
- BRISKET NORTENA TACO$5.00
cooked with serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- BRISKET TACO$4.25
Cooked with onions
- CARNE GUISADA TACO$4.75
- CARNE GUSIDA W/CHEESE TACO$5.50
- Catfish taco$4.25
- CHICKEN FAJITA NORTENA TACO$5.00
Chicken fajita with onions, tomates and serrano peppers
- CHICKEN FAJITA TACO$4.25
Chicken fajita and grilled onions
- CRISPY CHICKEN TACO$3.25
- CRISPY GROUND BEEF TACO$3.25
- Fish Taco 1$4.25
- GUACAMOLE TACO$3.75
- PICADILLO TACO$4.00
Ground beef and potatoes.
- Shrimp Norteno taco$5.25
- Shrimp taco 1$4.50
- SOFT GROUND BEEF TACO 1$3.50
- SOFTCHICKEN TACO 1$3.50
- TRIPAS TACO$4.25
Soft or Crispy
- VEGGIE TACO$2.95
Grilled zuchinni, yellow squash and carrots
KIDS *
- Kid Crispy Taco Plate$5.00
Crispy beef or chicken taco, beans and rice
- Kid Cheese Enchilada Plate$5.00
Cheese enchilada, beans and rice.
- Kid Bean & Chz chalupa$5.25
Bean & cheese chalupa, beans and rice.
- Kid Beef Chalupa$5.25
Ground beef chalupa, beans and rice
- Kid Chicken Chalupa$5.25
Shredded chicken chalupa, beans and rice
- Kid Guacamole Chalupa plate$6.00
Guacamole chalupa, beans and rice.
- Kid Chicken Enchilada Plate$5.00
Chicken enchilada, beans and rice
- Kid Chicken Strips$5.25
2 Fried chicken strips and fries
- Kid Burger w/fries$5.00
made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonaisse and mustard.
- Kid Cheeseburger w/fries$5.50
made with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, mayonaisse and mustard.
- Kid Quesadilla$5.00
Cheese quesadilla, beans and rice.
- Kid Grill Cheese$5.00
Grill cheese and fries
SIDES *
- .25 pico de gallo$0.25
- .25 sour cream$0.25
- 1 Toast$1.50
- 1 Torreado$0.50
- Sd Serranos-griiled$0.50
- 1.00 Mushrooms$1.00
- 1.75 guacamole$1.75
- 11.00 Chips$11.00
- Small chips$2.50
- Large chips$3.50
- Small chips/ Small hot sauce$5.25
- Large chips/ Large hot sauce$7.45
- Sm Hot Sauce$2.75
- Lg Hot Sauce$3.95
- 2 oz. Cheese$0.75
- 2.75 Slice avocado$2.75
- Add Bacon 1$0.95
- Chile con canre with beans$6.50
- Fideo-small$1.50
- Fries-basket$4.00
- Fries-small$2.00
- Lg guacamole$9.75
- Lg pico de gallo$2.75
- Lg side rice$4.99
- Sd Bacon 2$1.90
- Sd Barbocoa$3.95
- Sd Black beans$1.60
- Sd Carne guisada$4.25
- Sd charra beans$1.60
- Sd cheese$1.75
- Sd Fried Potatoes$1.50
- Sd Ground beef$3.50
- Sd jalapenos$0.50
- Sd lettuce$0.25
- Sd Papas rancheros$1.50
- Sd Refried beans$1.60
- Sd rice$1.60
- Sd Shredded chicken$3.25
- Sd sour cream$0.75
- Sd Taco sauce$1.00
- Sd tomatoes$0.50
- Sm Fideo$1.50
- Sm guacamle$5.00
- Sm pico de gallo$0.95
- Sm Sd Shrimp$4.50
- Toast$1.50
A LA CARTE *
- 1/2 BARBOCOA$12.50
- 1 LB BARBOCOA$24.99
- 6 Jumbo shrimp alc$5.50
- 6 Jumbo shrimp norteno alc$6.50
cooked with serrano peppers, onions, tomatoes and bell peppers.
- 12 Jumbo shrimp alc$10.00
- 12 Jumbo shrimp norteno alc$11.00
- ADD NORTENA STYLE$1.00
serrano peppers, onions and tomatoes.
- Alc Bean & Cheese chalupa$3.90
- ALC Bean & chesse burrito$5.50
- ALC Beef Fajita Burrito$10.75
Topped with red enhilada sauce and cheese.
- Alc Beef fajita chalupa$6.50
- Alc burger patty$3.50
- ALC California chicken$10.00
- ALC Catfish$3.95
- ALC Cheese taco$1.50
- ALC Chicken breast$8.75
- ALC CHICKEN BURRITO FRIED$5.75
- ALC CHICKEN BURRITO SOFT$5.00
- Alc Chicken fajita chalupa$5.50
- ALC CHICKEN FLAUTA$3.25
- ALC CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$8.00
- ALC CHICKEN FRIED STEAK$7.25
- ALC CHICKEN STRIP$1.75
- ALC CHILE RELLENO FRIED$9.00
- ALC CHILE RELLENO GRILLED$9.50
- ALC Chipotle chicken$10.00
- ALC Ck Chalupa$3.90
- ALC EGG$1.50
- ALC GARCIAS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$7.50
- ALC Grill cheese$4.50
- ALC GROUND BEEF BURRITO FRIED$5.75
- ALC GROUND BEEF BURRITO SOFT$5.00
topped with red enchilada sauce and cheese.
- ALC GROUND BEEF CHALUPA$3.90
- ALC GUACAMOLE CHALUPA$3.90
- ALC Mushroom chicken$10.00
- ALC PANCAKE$2.25
- ALC PORK CHOP$4.25
- ALC SCHERTZ CHICKEN$9.75
- ALC Steak$12.00
- ALC TAMALE$1.75
- ALC TAMALE WITH/ENCH. SAUCE$2.25
- ALC Tilapia$9.25
a
- ALC VEGGIE FAJITAS$9.50
- BACON 1$1.00
- BEEF FLAUTA$3.25
- SD sausage$1.50
DESSERTS *
DRINKS *
- WATER
- COFFEE$2.95
- DECAF COFFEE$2.95
- COKE$2.95
- DIET COKE$2.95
- DR. PEPPER$2.95
- SPRITE$2.95
- SWEET TEA$2.95
- UNSWEET TEA$2.95
- 1/2 n 1/2 TEA$2.95
- HOT TEA$2.75
- MINUTE MAID LEMONADE$2.95
- BARGS ROOT BEER$2.95
- RED FLASH$2.95
- DIET DR. PEPPER$2.95
- STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$3.50
- MILK$2.75
- CHOCOLATE MILK$2.75
- FANTA STRAWBERRY$4.25
- FANTA ORANGE$4.25
- FANTA PINEAPPLE$4.25
- MEXICAN COKE$4.25
- TOPO CHICO$4.00
- BOTTLED WATER$2.25
- APPLE JUICE$3.95
- ORANGE JUICE$3.95
- N.A. Strqwberry Daiquiri$5.00
- N.A. Pina Colda$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
half iced tea and half lemonade.
- Roy Rogers$2.95
Coca-Cola with a splash of grenadine
- Shirley Temple$2.95
lemon-lime soda with splash of grenadine.
BAR DRINKS*
Margaritas*
- ROCKS HOUSE MARGARITA$6.75
- Frozen Rita$6.75
- Garcia Rita frozen$8.00
House margarita with a Gran Marnier floater.
- Skinny Margarita$12.75
Made with Dulce Vida Tequila, lime juice and agave nectar.
- 1800 Silver Margarita$8.50
- 1800 Reposado Margarita$8.50
- Avion Silver Margarita$8.50
- Corralejo Silver Margarita$8.50
- Corralejo Reposado Margarita$8.50
- Corralejo Anejo Margarita$8.50
- Don Julio Silver Margarita$8.50
- Dulce Vida Silver Margarita$8.50
- Hornitos Silver Margarita$8.50
- Milagro Silver Margarita$8.50
- Milagro Reposado Margarita$8.50
- Patron Silver Margarita$8.50
- Herradura Silver$8.50