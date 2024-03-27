Garrison Kitchen + Cocktails
Takeout
- Cauliflower$9.00
chili + lime, ranch dressing
- Cucumber$8.00
pepperoncini, tahini + sesame, parsley, crunch
- Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine, crispy parmesan, anchovy dressing, pecorino, lemon
- Wedge Salad$14.00
iceberg, grape tomatoes, housemade bacon lardons, blue cheese dressing + crumbles
- Shrimp Toast$16.00
seeded bread, shrimp mousse, tartar sauce
- French Fries$8.00
housemade fries, roasted garlic + sherry vinegar aioli
- Bolognese$26.00
three fires farm beef + pork, il supremo fresh pasta, lemon ricotta, crispy ham
- Sausage$25.00
housemade spicy italian sausage, grilled broccolini, garlic, lemon, pecorino
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.00
sherry vinegar, worcestershire + honey dressing
- Crispy Chicken$23.00
steamed-then-fried, fontina fondue, chisesi ham
- Broccolini$14.00
sunflower+miso tonnato, pickled peppers, tobasco dust, lemon, olive oil (vegan)
- Focaccia$11.00Out of stock
caramelized onions, whipped sheep's cheese, olive oil, cracked black pepper
- Cutlet Sandwich$20.00
fried chicken cutlet, arugula, pickled peppers, castelvetrano olives, pecorino + parmesan cheese, lemon, toasted ciabatta
- Classic Burger$20.00
three fires farms beef, hook's aged cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles. housemade sesame seed potato bun.
- Pork Belly$36.00
charred napa cabbage, fennel + chili crisp
- Pork Chop$45.00
18oz bone in Three Fires Farms Berkshire Pork Chop with apple mostarda
- NY Strip$50.00
12oz, grilled over the wood fire, chimichurri
- Ribeye$65.00
14oz, grilled over the wood fire, steak butter
- Chocolate Mousse$12.00
dark chocolate mousse, orange tuile, dark, milk + white chocolate shards, brown sugar caramel, sea salt
- PB&J Napoleon$13.00
mille feuille, peanut butter + pecan custard, raspberry chantilly, honey roasted peanuts