Garrison Kitchen + Cocktails
Outdoor
Snack Pack
cheddar cheese whiz, sesame crackers
Crispy Pork Belly
chimichurri
French Fries
roasted garlic + sherry vinegar aioli
Chickpea Salad
grilled squash, pepperoncini, parsley
Tomato + Cucumber Salad
marinated cucumbers, tomato, red onion, italian dressing
Caesar Salad
romaine, crispy parmesan, white anchovy, lemon
Baby Kale + Arugula Salad
ricotta salata, grapefruit vinaigrette
Onion Dip
crunchy veg, potato chips, chives
Chicken Wings
chili dust, ranch
Pigs in a Blanket
housemade sausage, puff pastry, everything spice, whole grain mustard
Kebab
beef, eggplant, peppers, mint
Meatballs
smoked paprika, piperade, herb salad, olives
Shrimp Toast
peanut romesco, holy trinity, radish
Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken tender, split top bun, dill pickle tobasco mash aioli
Pork Cutlet Sandwich
fried pork cutlet, arugula, pickled peppers, olives, pecorino, hot coppa, lemon
Chopped Cheese
ground beef, cheddar cheese, dill pickle, dressed
Take-Away
chocolate mousse topped with crunchies (pretzels, feuillentine, toasted black + white sesame seeds) Maldon salt
Dessert
Black Forest Profiterole
amarena cherries, milk chocolate mousse, dark chocolate ice cream
Coosh Coosh
corn tres leches cake, corn on cob tres leches milk, yogurt whipped cream, coriander + lime corn flakes
Make A Mess
toasted milk anglaise, braised peaches, vanilla meringue, peach pit pastry cream
Napoleon PB&J
puff pastry, hazelnut +almond praline cream, Mississippi blueberries
Pudding Cup
milk chocolate mousse, salt + crunch
Key Lime Pie
key lime, Swedish Pepparkakor cookies (gingerbread), vanilla bean whipped cream + candied ginger
Ice Cream Sandwich
rye + miso chocolate chip cookies, brown butter ice cream
Sorbet
Covey Rise cantaloupe sorbet, compressed peaches, compressed sugar cube melon + yuzu tapioca
Milk Chocolate Mouse
sesame + pretzel crunch
Sour Peach
toasted coconut rice pudding, peach granita, tapioca
Bread Pudding
blueberry + vanilla mississippi blueberry coulis, toasted milk ice cream