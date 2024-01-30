Gary's Olde Towne Tavern
Appetizers
- Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips layer with cheddar-jack cheese, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
- Chicken Wings$16.00
Eight wings deep fried, served tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Loaded Tots$10.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
- Bavarian Pretzels$8.00
- Dynamite Shrimp$12.00
- Sticky Ribs$16.00
- Crab Rangoons$10.00
- Pork Dumplings$10.00
- Brussel Sprouts$12.00
- Quesadilla$12.00
Sides
- Basket of Fries$7.00
- Basket of Sweet Fries$8.00
- Basket of Onion Rings$8.00
- Cape Cod Chips$2.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Vegetable of the Day$5.00
- Potato of the Day$5.00
- Side Cheese$2.00
- Side Gravy$2.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Italian$0.50
- Balsamic$0.50
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- 1000 Island$0.50
- Parm Peppercorn$0.50
- Buffalo$0.75
- BBQ$0.50
- Sweet Chili$0.50
- Sour Cream$0.50
- Salsa$0.50
- Extra Dynamite Sauce$0.50
- Chipolte Ranch$0.50
- Teriyaki Sauce$0.50
- Breadstick$2.00
- Side Chicken$6.00
- Side Steak$12.00
Sandwiches
Entrees
Soup/Salad
Pizzas
Kids Eat Free Menu
