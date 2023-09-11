Breakfast

Plates

2 Eggs No Meat

$8.00

2 Eggs & Meat

$11.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

The District's Steak Tips

$18.00

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Avoacdo Toast

$9.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.00

Griddle

1 Cake

$2.50

2 Cakes

$5.00

3 Cakes

$7.50

1 Piece

$2.75

2 Piece

$5.75

3 Piece

$7.75

1 Piece Cpt. Toast

$3.00

2 Piece Cpt. Toast

$6.00

3 Piece Cpt. Toast

$9.00

Belgian Waffles

$8.00

2 Pancakes

$13.00

2 French Toast

$13.00

Benedict Bar

Kyle's Classic

Canadian Bacon

$12.00

The Gaslight

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

The All American

2 Slices of Bacon

$12.00

The Californian

Smashed Avocado, Tomato Slices, Baby Spinach, Hollandaise, and Sriracha

$13.00

The Texan

Braised Pulled Pork with Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Aksel's

2 Sausage Patties and Sausage Gravy

$12.00

Omelets/Bowls

3 Cheese

American, Cheddar, and Swiss

$10.00

Western

Ham, Peppers, Onions, and American

$13.00

Gaslight's Hash

With Cheddar Cheese

$13.00

Floki's

All the Meats and Cheddar - Veggies, Sorry Floki Ssays NO!

$13.00

The Texan

Braised Pulled Pork and Cheddar

$13.00

Zara's

Roasted Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, and Swissh Cheese

$12.00

Healthy Start

Egg Whites Scrambled, Roasted Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Spinach, Broccoli, and Swiss Cheese

$13.00

The Californian

Smashed Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, and Sriracha

$13.00

B.Y.O

$13.00

Sandwiches

The Classic

2 Over Hard Eggs, American Cheese on a Grilled English Muffin

$7.00

Breakfast B.L.T.

2 Over Hard Eggs, Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Toasted Sourdough

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

3 Scrambled Eggs wit Choice of Ham, Bacon, or Sausage with Peppers, Onions, Salsa, and Cheddar Cheese in a Grilled Flour Tortilla

$11.00

The Millyard

2 Over Hard Eggs, Bacon, Sausage Patty, Hash Browns, and American on a Grilled Brioche Roll

$11.00

The Hangover Burger

Our Twin Smashed Burgers topped with American Cheese, Bacon, Hash Browns, and an Over Easy Egg on a Grille Brioche roll

$15.00

Kids

Kids Pancake

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.00

Kids Scrambled Egg

$4.00

Kids French Toast Stix

$4.00

Sides

1 Egg

Any Style

$1.79

Bacon

3 Slices

$5.00

Bagel

$2.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.00

Canadian Bacon

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Croissant

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Gaslight's Hash

$6.00

Ham Steak

$6.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Homefries

$3.00

Homemade Baked Beans

$6.00

Kielbasa

$6.00

Muffin

$3.50

Pastries

$3.50

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Pure Maple Syrup

$3.00

Sausage Links

2 Links

$5.00

Sausage Patties

2 Patties

$6.00

Sweet Potato Homefries

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Yogurt

Yogurt and Berry Parfait topped with Granola

$7.00

Texas Toast

Lunch

Salads/Soups

Garden

$5.00+

Caesar

$6.00+

Chef Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Chili

$6.00

Chowder

$8.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.00+

B.L.T

$11.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Reuben

$13.00

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Gaslight Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Steak Tip Sub

$12.00

Steak Tip Wrap

$12.00

Loaded Steak Tip

$14.00

Harbormaster's Fried Fish

$14.00

Burgers

Chili & Cheddar

$14.00

Hangover Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

The Classic

$10.00

The Californian

$15.00

The Texan

$14.00

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Diner Dogs

The Classic Dog

$6.00+

Chili and Cheddar Dog

$7.00+

The Texan Dog

$7.00+

Kraut Dog

$7.00+

Entrees

Chicken Breast

$16.00+

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Conutry Fried Steak

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Steak Tips

$19.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Lunch Sides

Baked Beans

$6.00

Diner Chips

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Spicy Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chili & Cheese Fries

$8.00

Half Pound Tenders

$10.00

Full Pound Tenders

$20.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Pudding Parfait

$4.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.00

Seasonal Pie

$6.00

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

A la Mode

$1.50

Drinks

N/A

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranerry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

V-8

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00