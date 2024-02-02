Gastropit Ellisville
Starters
- Double-Cooked Smoked Wings$9.00
6 pieces of smoked and then flash fried wings. Choice of chipotle ranch, blue cheese ranch, or original ranch
- Fried Wings$9.00
6 pieces. With our specialty dry rub, fried for that perfect crisp
- Cheese-Stuffed Smoked Meatballs$9.00
Stuffed with provel and served with red pepper aioli.
- Gastro-Pit Nachos$14.00
Your choice of meat with candied jalapeños, cheese sauce, green onion, sour cream, and shredded Cheddar
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Loaded Fries$12.00
Fries topped with cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, fresh jalapeños, and sour cream.
- Loaded Tots$12.00
Tots topped with cheddar cheese, cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, fresh jalapeños, and sour cream.
- Crispy Rolls$9.00
Stuffed with chicken and pork, with Cheddar cheese. Served with fresh black bean and corn salsa, and cheese sauce on the side.
- Veggie Nachos$12.00
Nachos topped with smoked mushrooms, fresh corn & bean relish, cheese sauce, candied jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream.
- BBQ Mushrooms$8.00
Smoked mushrooms topped with Crispy onions and Parmesan cheese. Bianca BBQ sauce served on the side.
- Cornbread 4-Piece$8.00
Four piece cornbread served with honey butter
- Chips with Salsa & Queso$5.00
- Brisket Empanadas$9.00
Fried Brisket empanadas topped with parmesan cheese and green onions. Red pepper aioli served on the side.
Soups and Salads
- The Hill Salad$9.00
Baby spinach, romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, red onions, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Italian dressing on the side.
- Side Hill Salad$5.00
Baby spinach, romaine, kalamata olives, artichokes, red onions, pepperoncini, Roma tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese. Italian dressing on the side.
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine with brioche croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing on the side.
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Crisp romaine with brioche croutons, Parmesan cheese, and house Caesar dressing on the side.
- BBQ Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine, red peppers, black bean, corn salsa, provel cheese, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and BBQ ranch dressing on the side.
- Side BBQ Salad$5.00
Crisp romaine, red peppers, black bean, corn salsa, provel cheese, pickled onions, crispy tortilla strips, and BBQ ranch dressing on the side.
- Red Chili$6.00+
Red beef chili topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with corn bread and honey butter on the side.
- White Chicken Chili$6.00+
White Chicken Chili topped with sour cream, cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with corn bread and honey butter on the side.
Sandwiches
- Brisket Burger$13.00
Choice of: lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun
- Brisket Bacon Jam Burger$14.00
House-made bacon jam, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Smoked pulled pork topped with Memphis BBQ, creamy slaw, and candied jalapeños on a brioche bun
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Smoked pulled chicken topped with Memphis BBQ, creamy slaw, and candied jalapeños on a brioche bun
- Smoked Beef Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Provel cheese, crispy onion, Bianca BBQ sauce, brioche bun
- Cuban Sandwich$14.00
House-smoked ham, pulled pork, mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese on a baguette
- Chicken Club$12.00
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado aioli on rustic white bread
- Avocado Turkey Sandwich$13.00
Smoked turkey with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and avocado aioli on rustic white bread
- Smoked Portobello Sandwich$11.00
Smoked portobello, fresh mozzarella, crispy onion, spinach, tomato, and herb mayo on rustic white bread
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken tenders with lettuce, cheddar cheese, onions and tomatoes. Wrapped in a warm tortilla.
Entrees
- Full Rack Ribs$30.00
Full Rack of ribs served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Half Rack Ribs$19.00
Half rack of ribs served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Brisket Burnt Ends$18.00
Burnt ends (10oz) with Asian-style BBQ sauce served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Rib and Burnt Ends Combo$20.00
3 Rib bones and burnt ends served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Joe's Favorites$17.00
Pick your three favorite proteins (4oz each) and enjoy your choice of side. Served with cornbread and honey butter.
- Smoked Beef Brisket*$17.00
Smoked brisket (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Pulled Pork*$14.00
Pulled smoked pork (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Turkey Breast$15.00
Smoked sliced turkey (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Pulled Chicken*$14.00
Pulled smoked chicken (10oz) served with one side and corn bread with honey butter.
- Build Your Own Mac$9.00
Sides
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Pit Beans$4.00
- Fries$4.00
- Creamy Slaw$4.00
- Mac N' Cheese$5.00
- Seasonal Veggie$5.00
Our seasonal veggie changes weekly. Please call to find out what we are serving that day.
- Tots$4.00
Fried tots tossed in our house seasoning
- Fried Pickles$4.00
- 2 Piece Corn Bread$4.00
Warm cornbread served with honey butter
- 1 Piece Corn Bread$2.00
One piece of corn bread with honey butter
- Chips and Salsa$4.00
Tacos
- Brisket Taco$5.00
Caramelized onion, provel cheese, and fresh jalapeños
- Pork Taco$4.00
Pickled onion, fresh red radish slaw & chipotle aioli
- Chicken Taco$4.00
Pulled chicken, chili-lime-corn relish, cilantro crema, queso fresco
- BBQ Shrimp Taco$5.00
Chipotle aioli, shredded cabbage, and tomato
- Portabella Taco$5.00
Sliced portabella mushrooms, mozzarella, spinach, herb aioli, and crispy onions
- For 4 Taco Packs$18.00
Comes with chips & salsa
- For 8 Taco Packs$34.00
Comes with chips & salsa
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.00
5oz Cheese Sauce
- Chips with Salsa & Cheese Sauce$5.00
Chips with salsa and cheese sauce
- Sole Taco Special$14.00
Two Sole Fish tacos with your choice of slaw or lettuce. Topped with pico de Gallo and Chipotle aioli. Served with chips and salsa