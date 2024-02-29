Gather 122 E Kemp Ave
DRINKS
ESPRESSO
- Americano$3.30+
A Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso with Hot Water. Served HOT or ICED.
- Breve$5.75+
A Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso with Half and Half and Your Choice of Flavor. Served HOT or ICED.
- Cappuccino$4.30+
A Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso with Your Choice of Super Frothy Milk and Flavor
- Cortado 12oz$4.30
A Triple Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso with an Equal Amount of Your Choice of Steamed Milk. You can Add any Flavor. 12oz Only. Served HOT or ICED.
- Latte$4.90+
A Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso with Your Choice of Milk and Flavor. Served HOT or ICED.
- Macchiato$4.90+
Your Choice of Milk and Flavor with a Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso on top. Served HOT or ICED.
- Mocha$4.90+
A Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso with Your Choice of Dark OR White Chocolate and Milk preference. Add another Flavor or 2 if you like and Don't Forget the Whip!
- Red Eye$5.05+
Amp UP Your Day!! Choose from Kemp Light Roast OR Foley Dark Roast and we Add a Double Shot of Gather's Locally Roasted Espresso
- Single Shot$2.00
- Double Shot$2.50
- Triple Shot$3.00
COFFEE
- Basic Black$2.50+
Choose from Kemp Light Roast, Foley Dark Roast, Downtown Decaf
- Caffe au Lait$3.00+
Choose from Kemp Light Roast, Foley Dark Roast, Downtown Decaf with Your Choice of Steamed Milk
- Airpot 86oz$12.00
Choose from Kemp Light Roast, Foley Dark Roast or Downtown Decaf
- Punch Card FREE Coffee
Your Choice of Kemp Light Roast, Foley Dark Roast, Downtown Decaf
SPECIALTY
- Babyccino$3.20+
A Classic Steamer. You choose up to 3 Flavors to Create Your Special Drink
- Chai$4.60+
The Best Chai in Town! Treat Yourself to either Vanilla or Spiced in Your Choice of Milk. Add another Flavor or 2 if you like. Can be Ordered HOT or ICED.
- Cider$4.60+
Warm Up with a Hot Apple Cider!
- Hot Chocolate$3.90+
Dark OR White Hot Chocolate with or without Whip. Add another Flavor or 2 if you like.
- London Fog 16oz$4.80
Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla, topped with Your Choice of Steamed Milk
- Matcha Tea$4.60+
Matcha Tea with Your Choice of Milk. Add another Flavor or 2 if you like. Served HOT or ICED.
- Two Leaves and a Bud Tea 16oz$3.25
Your Choice of Two Leaves and a Bud Tea. Served HOT or ICED.
- Vitamin "G" 16oz - Medicine Tea$5.00
Feeling Sick?? This is the Drink for You!! Peppermint & African Sunset tea, lemon & honey combine to soothe your throat & help you breathe.
ICED
- Cold Brew 16oz$5.50
Steeped Over-Night with Our Rich Foley Dark Roast.
- Glacier 16oz$6.30
A Delicious Frappe with a Double Shot of Gather's Fresh Roasted Espresso. Choose Flavor(s) and Top with Whip for an Extra Special Treat! 16oz Only.
- Italian Soda 16oz$3.40
Fruity Flavor + Club Soda + Half and Half + Over Ice = WOW!!
- Smoothie$5.50+
All Fruit Smoothies - NON DAIRY... unless you add whip!
- Milk$2.40+
A COLD delicious treat
- SPECIAL Sun Tea Tuesday 16oz - Blueberry Hibiscus Herb Tea$3.40
Sun Tea of the Week: BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS Herb Tea.
OTHER BEVERAGES
- Bottled Water$2.00
- FShoot Berry Burst$2.00
- FShoot Strawberry & Raspberry$2.00
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Mt Dew$2.50
- Diet Mt Dew$2.50
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- CELSIUS Peach Mango Green Tea$3.00
- CELSIUS Raspberry Acai Green Tea$3.00
- CELSIUS Sparkling Orange$3.00
- Honest Juice Box$1.75
- CELCIUS Blue Razz Lemonade$3.00
- KOMBUCHA$4.50
- POPPI Sparkling Prebiotic Soda$4.50
- MOMENT Adaption Drink$6.50
- RECESS Mood Magnesium Supplement Drink$6.50
LARGE 96oz SHAREABLES
- The 96er - Drip Coffee$19.00
Choose from Kemp Light Roast, Foley Dark Roast, Downtown Decaf. **Please Allow 20 minutes for Prep Time**
- 96er - Apple Cider$35.00
WooHoo! Hot Apple Cider to Share! **Please Allow 20 minutes for Prep Time**
- 96er - Chai$35.00
Choose From Vanilla OR Spiced. **Please Allow 20 Minutes Prep**
- 96er Cup & Flavor Set Up$8.00
ALL 96ers = Includes (up to 10) 12oz paper cups, napkins, sugar packets. If adding Flavor, Please Add Your Flavor Choice in ORDER INSTRUCTIONS.
REVIVER
- Blue Raspberry Reviver$6.00
Original Redbull(TM) with Blue Raspberry Flavor
- Peach Passion Revivor$6.00
Tropical Red Bull(TM) with Peach Flavor
- Orange Dream Reviver$6.00
Original Red Bull (TM) with Orange and Vanilla Flavoring and Topped with Cream
- Sunset Reviver$6.00
Original Red Bull(TM) with Strawberry & Watermelon Flavoring
- Original Red Bull(TM)$5.30
- Tropical Red Bull(TM)$5.30
FOOD
BAKED GOODS
- Caramel Coffee Cake Muffin$4.50
Coffee Cake muffin drizzled with Caramel Sauce
- Elvis Muffin$4.50Out of stock
The Elvis is a Banana based muffin with 3 dollops of Peanut Butter & Honey! This Muffin is Our #1 Seller and is always in the case as Gather's tribute to "The King"!
- Lemon Coconut Muffin$4.50
Lemon muffin with Coconut & Lemon Glaze on top
- Strawberry Cream Muffin$4.50
Strawberry Muffin with Cream Cheese & Crumble
- Cranberry Almond Scone$4.00
Our #1 Selling Scone! A Great Combo of Cranberries, Slivered Almonds and Almond syrup baked to perfection.
- Scone Special--Lemon Blueberry$4.00
- Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.45
2 for 1 Daily Cookie Special
- Biscotti$2.55
Perfectly Baked for Dunking into Your Favorite Drink!
- Specialty Bar - Blueberry Lemon Pie Bars$5.00
Blueberry Lemon Pie Bars - A sweet creamy lemon cheesecake filling bursting with blueberries sits atop a lemon shortbread crust with lemon shortbread crumble
- Bread Special$6.00
Chocolate Banana Bread Cream Cheese Sandwich
BREAKFAST CROISSANTS & BURRITOS
ENERGY BITES
OVERNIGHT OATS
OFF THE FARM BARS
- Apple Cinnamon Pecan Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Banana Walnut Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Cherry Chocolate Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Cocoa Coconut Macaroon Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Cranberry Almond Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Dark Chocolate Fudge Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Wild Blueberry Vanilla Energy Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Peanut Butter Protein Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Peanut Butter Jelly Protein Bar$4.50
Plant Based Vegan & Gluten Free Energy Bar Handmade Fresh for Gather in Redding, CA.
- Ginger Bread$4.50
KODIAK
- Cookie Butter Crunchy Granola Bar$2.00
- Maple Brown Sugar Crunchy Granola Bar$2.00
- Peanut Butter Crunchy Granola Bar$2.00
- Peanut Butter Oat & Strawberry Breakfast Bar$2.50
- Cinnamon Oat & Apple Breakfast Bar$2.50
- Blueberry Oat Breakfast Bar$2.50
- S'Mores Flapjack Cup$4.00
- Cinnamon & Maple Flapjack Cup$4.00
- GF Buttermilk & Maple Flapjack Cup$4.00
- Blueberries & Cream Oatmeal Cup$4.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cup$4.00
- Maple & Brown Sugar Oatmeal Cup$4.00