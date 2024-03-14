Gather Tea Bar Cafe 1322 Butte St
Waffle Bites
- Raspberry Lemon Waffle$7.00
Waffle bite topped with raspberry sauce, tart lemon curd, fresh raspberries, powdered sugar, & whipped cream.
Waffle bite topped with raspberry sauce, tart lemon curd, fresh raspberries, powdered sugar, & whipped cream.
- Strawberry Hazelnut Waffle$7.00
Strawberry sauce, Nutella spread, fresh strawberries, whipped cream & chocolate shavings.
Strawberry sauce, Nutella spread, fresh strawberries, whipped cream & chocolate shavings.
- Salted Butterscotch Banana Waffle$7.00
Fresh bananas, salted butterscotch sauce drizzle, dollop of cream, and sea salt flakes.
Fresh bananas, salted butterscotch sauce drizzle, dollop of cream, and sea salt flakes.
- Sweet Honey Waffle$7.00
Waffle, powdered sugar, honey butter, powdered sugar, honey, & bee pollen. Add fresh seasonal berries +$2.
Waffle, powdered sugar, honey butter, powdered sugar, honey, & bee pollen. Add fresh seasonal berries +$2.
- Ham & Swiss Waffle$7.00
Savory ham, cream cheese, cheese. Honey mustard sauce and chives.
Savory ham, cream cheese, cheese. Honey mustard sauce and chives.
- Everything Waffle$7.00
Cream cheese, crispy bacon, everything bagel seasoning, & maple cayenne aioli.
Cream cheese, crispy bacon, everything bagel seasoning, & maple cayenne aioli.
- Chili Lime Chicken Waffle$7.00
Chicken, pepper jack, avocado, fresh cilantro, a chili lime sauce, and a dollop of our housemade southwest coleslaw.
Chicken, pepper jack, avocado, fresh cilantro, a chili lime sauce, and a dollop of our housemade southwest coleslaw.
- Chicken Caesar Waffle$7.00
Parmesan cheese, chicken, served with romaine, caesar dressing, & crouton crunch.
Parmesan cheese, chicken, served with romaine, caesar dressing, & crouton crunch.
- Caprese Waffle$7.00
Pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, & tomato. Serve with balsamic glaze sauce and fresh basil.
Pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, & tomato. Serve with balsamic glaze sauce and fresh basil.
Main Dishes
- Cup of Tomato Bisque with Waffle Grilled Cheese$9.00
8oz cup of savory tomato soup served with mini grilled cheese waffle bite and fresh basil.
8oz cup of savory tomato soup served with mini grilled cheese waffle bite and fresh basil.
- Southwest Salad$10.00
Green cabbage and romaine, avocado, tomatoes, black beans, lime-ranch, tortilla strips & pepitas. Add breaded chicken +$4.
Green cabbage and romaine, avocado, tomatoes, black beans, lime-ranch, tortilla strips & pepitas. Add breaded chicken +$4.
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Indulge in our classic Caesar Salad, a timeless ensemble of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a rich, creamy Caesar dressing. Adorned with crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
Indulge in our classic Caesar Salad, a timeless ensemble of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a rich, creamy Caesar dressing. Adorned with crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
- Kid's Grilled Cheese, Fresh Fruit, & Apple Juice$7.50
Mini waffle bite, grilled cheese style! Served with seasonal, fresh fruit and a cup of 100% apple juice.
Mini waffle bite, grilled cheese style! Served with seasonal, fresh fruit and a cup of 100% apple juice.
Cold Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Croissant$7.00
Fresh, housemade chicken salad with crisp grapes & crunchy celery on a buttery croissant.
Fresh, housemade chicken salad with crisp grapes & crunchy celery on a buttery croissant.
- Ham & Cheddar On Sourdough$7.00
Savory ham, sharp cheddar cheese, honey mustard, tomato, & romaine on sourdough. Served with a pickle.
Savory ham, sharp cheddar cheese, honey mustard, tomato, & romaine on sourdough. Served with a pickle.
- Spicy Turkey on Sourdough$7.00
Toasted sourdough, turkey, spicy, housemade pimento cheese spread, mayo, tomato, crisp arugula, salt & pepper.
Toasted sourdough, turkey, spicy, housemade pimento cheese spread, mayo, tomato, crisp arugula, salt & pepper.
- Veggie Hummus on Croissant$8.50
Croissant, hummus, pesto, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, micro greens, arugula, salt & pepper.
Croissant, hummus, pesto, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, micro greens, arugula, salt & pepper.
Toasts
- Avocado Toast$5.00
Sourdough, aioli, avocado, olive oil, sea salt flakes, freshly ground black pepper, & red pepper flakes.
Sourdough, aioli, avocado, olive oil, sea salt flakes, freshly ground black pepper, & red pepper flakes.
- Caprese Toast$6.00
Sourdough, tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, fresh basil, & balsamic glaze.
Sourdough, tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, fresh basil, & balsamic glaze.
- Seasonal Toast$7.00
Sourdough, goat cheese, peach jam, fresh peaches, micro greens, olive oil, salt and pepper, pine nuts, & balsamic glaze.
Sourdough, goat cheese, peach jam, fresh peaches, micro greens, olive oil, salt and pepper, pine nuts, & balsamic glaze.
Smoothie Bowls & Acai Bowls
- Strawberry Banana Acai Berry Bowl$10.00
Relish in the lush blend of acai, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries in our Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl, adorned with fresh fruit slices, granola, and chia seeds, and a hint of honey and pee pollen for a naturally sweet, antioxidant-rich treat.
Relish in the lush blend of acai, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries in our Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl, adorned with fresh fruit slices, granola, and chia seeds, and a hint of honey and pee pollen for a naturally sweet, antioxidant-rich treat.
- Tropical Pineapple Bowl$10.00
Dive into a tropical paradise with our Tropical Smoothie Bowl, blending passion fruit, pineapple, and mango into a frosty base, crowned with crunchy granola, fresh fruits, and coconut flakes for a vibrant, flavor-packed start to your day.
Dive into a tropical paradise with our Tropical Smoothie Bowl, blending passion fruit, pineapple, and mango into a frosty base, crowned with crunchy granola, fresh fruits, and coconut flakes for a vibrant, flavor-packed start to your day.
- Citrus Green Bowl$10.00
Energize your senses with our Citrus Green Smoothie Bowl, a refreshing blend of spinach, pineapple, avocado, and citrus, beautifully garnished with kiwi, mango, seeds, and mint, offering a nutritious and invigorating meal.
Energize your senses with our Citrus Green Smoothie Bowl, a refreshing blend of spinach, pineapple, avocado, and citrus, beautifully garnished with kiwi, mango, seeds, and mint, offering a nutritious and invigorating meal.
- Cocoa Peanut Butter Bliss$10.00
Indulge in the decadent Cocoa Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl, where smooth peanut butter meets rich cocoa in a frozen banana base, topped with granola, seeds, and a unique peanut butter magic drizzle for a delightful crunch.
Indulge in the decadent Cocoa Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl, where smooth peanut butter meets rich cocoa in a frozen banana base, topped with granola, seeds, and a unique peanut butter magic drizzle for a delightful crunch.
Extras & Upgrades
Drinks & Teas
- Your Choice -16 Oz Cup of Hot Herbal Tea$4.00
Choose from our lineup of premium tea loose-leaf teas. We will brew it fresh for you!
Choose from our lineup of premium tea loose-leaf teas. We will brew it fresh for you!
- Vanilla Rose Tea Latte$5.00
A floral fantasia of soothing rose and sweet vanilla, this latte swirls with aromatic bliss. Sip and savor the caress of petals and a hint of comforting warmth in every cup.
A floral fantasia of soothing rose and sweet vanilla, this latte swirls with aromatic bliss. Sip and savor the caress of petals and a hint of comforting warmth in every cup.
- Spiced Chamomile Tea Latte$5.00
Organic, loose-leaf chamomile flowers brewed in almond milk. Spices added for warmth.
Organic, loose-leaf chamomile flowers brewed in almond milk. Spices added for warmth.
- Golden Spice Latte$5.00
Embrace the glow of our Golden Spice Latte, a warm blend of turmeric, ginger, and a hint of cinnamon, all steeped in creamy milk. Each sip is a soothing embrace of sweet spice, perfect for lifting spirits and warming hearts.
Embrace the glow of our Golden Spice Latte, a warm blend of turmeric, ginger, and a hint of cinnamon, all steeped in creamy milk. Each sip is a soothing embrace of sweet spice, perfect for lifting spirits and warming hearts.
- Spicy Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Steeped in tradition, our house-brewed Spicy Red Burner Chai is a warm embrace in a cup. Premium loose leaf tea mingles with a spirited array of spices, smoothed over by a creamy froth of milk for a comforting, velvety finish.
Steeped in tradition, our house-brewed Spicy Red Burner Chai is a warm embrace in a cup. Premium loose leaf tea mingles with a spirited array of spices, smoothed over by a creamy froth of milk for a comforting, velvety finish.
- Zen Matcha Tea Latte$5.00
Find your moment of tranquility with our hot Matcha Latte. Whisked to perfection, the vibrant green tea unveils a creamy blend, gently frothed to create a serene sipping experience. Savor the subtle sweetness and the whisper of earthy notes in this soothing cup.
Find your moment of tranquility with our hot Matcha Latte. Whisked to perfection, the vibrant green tea unveils a creamy blend, gently frothed to create a serene sipping experience. Savor the subtle sweetness and the whisper of earthy notes in this soothing cup.
- Crisp Haven Black Iced Tea$4.00
Quench your thirst with our classic unsweetened black iced tea, steeped to a bold perfection. Served chilled with a slice of zesty lemon for a refreshing, crisp finish. Simple, pure, and timelessly refreshing.
Quench your thirst with our classic unsweetened black iced tea, steeped to a bold perfection. Served chilled with a slice of zesty lemon for a refreshing, crisp finish. Simple, pure, and timelessly refreshing.
- Sun-Kissed Sweet Black Iced Tea$4.50
Quench your thirst with our classic black iced tea, sweetened to perfection. Each sip is a harmonious blend of robust flavors and summer sweetness, accompanied by a bright lemon wedge for a zesty twist. A timeless refresher for any day.
Quench your thirst with our classic black iced tea, sweetened to perfection. Each sip is a harmonious blend of robust flavors and summer sweetness, accompanied by a bright lemon wedge for a zesty twist. A timeless refresher for any day.
- Twilight Citrus Quencher (1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Black Iced Tea)$4.50
Bask in the harmonious fusion of our half-and-half blend, where the briskness of iced tea meets the tangy splendor of lemonade. A perfect equilibrium of bold and zesty, this refreshing concoction is a sip of sunshine on any day.
Bask in the harmonious fusion of our half-and-half blend, where the briskness of iced tea meets the tangy splendor of lemonade. A perfect equilibrium of bold and zesty, this refreshing concoction is a sip of sunshine on any day.
- Classic Country Lemonade$4.00
Classic Country Lemonade: Sip on the timeless taste of summer with our Classic Country Lemonade. Tangy, tart lemon flavor and lightly sweetened, it's a pure, refreshing delight that dances on the palate with every tangy, invigorating gulp.
Classic Country Lemonade: Sip on the timeless taste of summer with our Classic Country Lemonade. Tangy, tart lemon flavor and lightly sweetened, it's a pure, refreshing delight that dances on the palate with every tangy, invigorating gulp.
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Dive into a berry-infused paradise with our Strawberry Lemonade. This vibrant concoction blends the tangy zest of lemons with the sweet allure of ripe strawberries, creating a refreshingly fruity masterpiece. A sip of this and you're instantly transported to blissful, sun-drenched fields.
Dive into a berry-infused paradise with our Strawberry Lemonade. This vibrant concoction blends the tangy zest of lemons with the sweet allure of ripe strawberries, creating a refreshingly fruity masterpiece. A sip of this and you're instantly transported to blissful, sun-drenched fields.
- Raspberry Hibiscus Zest Iced Tea$4.50
Quench your thirst with our invigorating Raspberry Hibiscus Zest Iced Tea, a summer symphony inspired by the classic delight of raspberry lemonade. Brewed in-house from an exquisite loose leaf blend, this caffeine-free refresher harmonizes the zesty vigor of organic lemon with the deep, floral tartness of pure hibiscus leaf. Real raspberry pieces and chamomile flowers infuse the tea with a burst of fresh fruitiness and a subtle, soothing undertone. As you take your first sip, revel in the vibrant dance of fresh-made lemonade flavor mingled with the robust tartness of raspberry, all without the sugar or guilt traditionally associated with lemonade. The crimson-tinted elixir promises a sensory journey, captivating you with its sweet-tart aroma and delivering a pure, zingy lemonade taste. Dive into the essence of summer with each refreshing sip.
Quench your thirst with our invigorating Raspberry Hibiscus Zest Iced Tea, a summer symphony inspired by the classic delight of raspberry lemonade. Brewed in-house from an exquisite loose leaf blend, this caffeine-free refresher harmonizes the zesty vigor of organic lemon with the deep, floral tartness of pure hibiscus leaf. Real raspberry pieces and chamomile flowers infuse the tea with a burst of fresh fruitiness and a subtle, soothing undertone. As you take your first sip, revel in the vibrant dance of fresh-made lemonade flavor mingled with the robust tartness of raspberry, all without the sugar or guilt traditionally associated with lemonade. The crimson-tinted elixir promises a sensory journey, captivating you with its sweet-tart aroma and delivering a pure, zingy lemonade taste. Dive into the essence of summer with each refreshing sip.
- Lavender Love Potion Iced Tea$4.50
Surrender to the enchantment of our Lavender Love Potion Iced Tea, a house-brewed masterpiece crafted from a beguiling loose leaf blend. Each sip whispers of serene lavender fields and zesty lemon orchards, harmoniously mingled with the sweet allure of apple, rose hips, and tart hibiscus. But the magic doesn't end there—mini white chocolate chips melt into every cup, transforming this herbal tea into an indulgent treat that echoes the rich, buttery delight of a lemon-lavender shortbread cookie. A sip of this iced tea is not just a drink; it's a luxurious escape to a world of floral sweetness and refreshing decadence.
Surrender to the enchantment of our Lavender Love Potion Iced Tea, a house-brewed masterpiece crafted from a beguiling loose leaf blend. Each sip whispers of serene lavender fields and zesty lemon orchards, harmoniously mingled with the sweet allure of apple, rose hips, and tart hibiscus. But the magic doesn't end there—mini white chocolate chips melt into every cup, transforming this herbal tea into an indulgent treat that echoes the rich, buttery delight of a lemon-lavender shortbread cookie. A sip of this iced tea is not just a drink; it's a luxurious escape to a world of floral sweetness and refreshing decadence.
- Aloha Punch Iced Tea$4.50
Immerse yourself in the lush flavors of the tropics with our Aloha Punch Iced Tea, a vibrant homage to the Hawaiian Islands' rich fruit heritage. Expertly brewed in-house from premium loose leaf tea, Aloha Hawaii captures the essence of island living with its sumptuous blend of sweet pineapple, tart guava, and ruby-red strawberries. Each sip delivers a juicy freshness that’s as inviting as Hawaii's warm embrace, while the tea's deep crimson hue and intoxicating aroma transport you straight to tropical paradise. Perfectly balanced, this tea sings with the harmonious interplay of pineapple’s sweetness, the exotic tartness of guava, and the indulgent taste of strawberries. Revel in this full-bodied tea's sweet richness and burst of flavor, a true celebration of Aloha spirit in every glass.
Immerse yourself in the lush flavors of the tropics with our Aloha Punch Iced Tea, a vibrant homage to the Hawaiian Islands' rich fruit heritage. Expertly brewed in-house from premium loose leaf tea, Aloha Hawaii captures the essence of island living with its sumptuous blend of sweet pineapple, tart guava, and ruby-red strawberries. Each sip delivers a juicy freshness that’s as inviting as Hawaii's warm embrace, while the tea's deep crimson hue and intoxicating aroma transport you straight to tropical paradise. Perfectly balanced, this tea sings with the harmonious interplay of pineapple’s sweetness, the exotic tartness of guava, and the indulgent taste of strawberries. Revel in this full-bodied tea's sweet richness and burst of flavor, a true celebration of Aloha spirit in every glass.
- Tropical Banana Coconut Paradise Iced Tea$4.50
Escape to paradise with every sip of our Tropical Banana Coconut Paradise Iced Tea. Crafted in-house from the finest loose leaf tea, this creamy concoction marries the lushness of coconut, the sweetness of bananas, and the tang of pineapple for a truly tropical experience. Enhanced with the vibrant flavors of papaya and mango, this fruit tisane invites you on an exotic journey that's not only delectable but also brimming with health benefits. Our special blend includes rooibos, celebrated for its caffeine-free qualities and rich zinc content, making it a powerful ally for boosting the immune system and fending off colds. Indulge in the banana-nectar goodness of this alluring cup, a tropical dream come true that promises refreshment and wellness in every glass. Perfect for family enjoyment, this iced tea is your ticket to a tropical adventure, offering a sip of sun-drenched abundance any time of day.
Escape to paradise with every sip of our Tropical Banana Coconut Paradise Iced Tea. Crafted in-house from the finest loose leaf tea, this creamy concoction marries the lushness of coconut, the sweetness of bananas, and the tang of pineapple for a truly tropical experience. Enhanced with the vibrant flavors of papaya and mango, this fruit tisane invites you on an exotic journey that's not only delectable but also brimming with health benefits. Our special blend includes rooibos, celebrated for its caffeine-free qualities and rich zinc content, making it a powerful ally for boosting the immune system and fending off colds. Indulge in the banana-nectar goodness of this alluring cup, a tropical dream come true that promises refreshment and wellness in every glass. Perfect for family enjoyment, this iced tea is your ticket to a tropical adventure, offering a sip of sun-drenched abundance any time of day.
- Butterfly Kiss Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Embark on a sensory journey with our Butterfly Kiss Strawberry Lemonade, a mesmerizing blend where the magic of butterfly pea flower tea meets the classic tang of strawberry lemonade. This enchanting beverage captures your gaze with its vibrant, color-changing hues, shifting from deep blue to a delightful pink with just a squeeze of lemon. Savor the sweetness of ripe strawberries fused with the zesty kick of fresh lemon, all balanced by the subtle, earthy notes of butterfly pea flower tea. It's not just a drink; it's an experience—a refreshing, thirst-quenching marvel that dances on your palate and dazzles your eyes. Join us for a sip of summer, any day of the year.
Embark on a sensory journey with our Butterfly Kiss Strawberry Lemonade, a mesmerizing blend where the magic of butterfly pea flower tea meets the classic tang of strawberry lemonade. This enchanting beverage captures your gaze with its vibrant, color-changing hues, shifting from deep blue to a delightful pink with just a squeeze of lemon. Savor the sweetness of ripe strawberries fused with the zesty kick of fresh lemon, all balanced by the subtle, earthy notes of butterfly pea flower tea. It's not just a drink; it's an experience—a refreshing, thirst-quenching marvel that dances on your palate and dazzles your eyes. Join us for a sip of summer, any day of the year.
- Lotus Blossom Pineapple Ginger Tea Sparkle$5.00+
- Sparkling Lotus Strawberry Mint Elixir of Tranquility$5.00+
- Sparkling Strawberries and Cream Lotus Radiance$5.00+
- Vibrant Lotus Coco Crush$5.00+
- Lotus Sparkle Lavender, Blueberry Lemonade$5.00+
- Blackberry Lime Lotus Sparkle$5.00+
- Energy Whip- Raspberry Lemonade Harmony$5.50+
- Energy Whip- Lotus Berry Blossom$5.50+
- Energy Whip- Creamy Lotus Coco Pineapple Pearl$5.50+
- Acai Serenity Splash$6.00
- Paradise Breeze Serenade$6.00
- Emerald Citrus Elixir$6.00
- Creamy Cocoa Haven$6.00
Bakery Case
- St. Patty's Cupcake$3.00
Dive into the whimsy of St. Patrick's Day with our Leprechaun's Treasure Cupcake. A fluffy vanilla base meets dreamy vanilla frosting, topped with a rainbow candy and a sprinkle of edible "gold". It's your own slice of pot-of-gold magic, perfect for adding a sparkle of Irish luck to your day.
Dive into the whimsy of St. Patrick's Day with our Leprechaun's Treasure Cupcake. A fluffy vanilla base meets dreamy vanilla frosting, topped with a rainbow candy and a sprinkle of edible "gold". It's your own slice of pot-of-gold magic, perfect for adding a sparkle of Irish luck to your day.
- Banana Walnut Bread$3.00
Savor the comforting warmth of home with each bite of our Banana Walnut Bliss Slice. This heavenly slice combines the moist, tender goodness of ripe bananas with the crunchy, nutty delight of walnuts, all nestled in a soft, golden loaf. Perfect for a cozy morning treat or an afternoon pick-me-up, it's a timeless classic reimagined.
Savor the comforting warmth of home with each bite of our Banana Walnut Bliss Slice. This heavenly slice combines the moist, tender goodness of ripe bananas with the crunchy, nutty delight of walnuts, all nestled in a soft, golden loaf. Perfect for a cozy morning treat or an afternoon pick-me-up, it's a timeless classic reimagined.